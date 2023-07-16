Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Even though Asus's ROG Ally has just come out (at least at the time of writing), there are already lots of accessories you can buy for it. One of the most popular ways to customize any mobile device is to put a skin on it, and today there are already several options for transforming the look of your Ally. The market for Ally skins is still emerging, but here's what we like the most so far.

  • Slickwraps's ROG Ally metal skin.
    Source: Slickwraps
    Slickwraps ROG Ally Metal Series Skins
    Best metallic skin

    Slickwraps's metal textured skin for the ROG Ally features a brushed metallic finish. It comes in four colors: gold, copper, onyx, and steel.

    $35 at Slickwraps
  • Slickwraps's ROG Ally wood skin.
    Source: Slickwraps
    Slickwraps ROG Ally Wood Series Skins
    Best wooden skin

    If you ever wanted a wooden gaming device, Slickwraps's wood textured skin for the ROG Ally will do that for you. It comes in three styles: ebony, mahogany, and teak.

    $35 at Slickwraps
  • Slickwraps's ROG Ally leather skin.
    Source: Slickwraps
    Slickwraps ROG Ally Leather Series Skins
    Best leather skin

    With Slickwraps's leather skin for the ROG Ally, you can ditch the typical plasticy texture of the Ally for leather. There are four different textures to choose from: white alligator, black alligator, black, and brown.

    $35 at Slickwraps
  • Armorsuit's ROG Ally red skin.
    Source: Armorsuit
    Armorsuit 2 Pack Matte Red Metallic Skin Vinyl Wrap Film for ASUS ROG Ally
    Best solid color skin

    Armorsuit's red metallic skin for the ROG Ally comes in a pack of two for maximum value. Armorsuit offers two variants: one that covers most of the Ally, and another that has complete coverage.

    $40 at Amazon
  • Armorsuit's ROG Ally blue skin.
    Source: Armorsuit
    Armorsuit 2 Pack Blue Matte Metallic Skin Vinyl Wrap Film for ASUS ROG Ally
    Another good solid color skin

    Armorsuit's blue metallic skin for the ROG Ally is a great value since it comes in a pack of two. You can choose between a simpler skin that partially covers the back, and an advanced skin that covers the whole device.

    $40 at Amazon
  • Slickwraps's ROG Ally art skin.
    Source: Slickwraps
    Slickwraps ROG Ally Artist Series Skins
    Best artistic skin

    Slickwraps offers tons of different skin designs for the ROG Ally with its Artist series, featuring art from franchises like Pokémon, Naruto, and Marvel.

    $35 at Slickwraps
  • Slickwraps's ROG Ally customizable skin.
    Source: Slickwraps
    Slickwraps ROG Ally Custom Skin
    Best customizable skin

    Slickwraps lets you put any skin you want on the ROG Ally with its Custom Skin, which covers both the front and the back of the Ally. There are also two choices for the finish: matte and gloss.

    $35 at Slickwraps
  • M2 Skins's ROG Ally skin.
    Source: M2 Skins
    M2 Skins Asus ROG Ally (2023) Skins
    Best budget skin

    M2 Skins's ROG Ally skins are cheap and offer lots of variety, with several different colors and textures to choose from. Additionally, each skin comes in one of two styles: normal and advanced. Normal skins don't cover the rear grips while the advanced skins do.

    $25 at M2 Skins

A recap of the best skins for the ROG Ally

Even though the ROG Ally is very young, there are already tons of skins available for it. They're also not super expensive, with the most expensive models reaching about $35 and the cheapest being $25. For a device with a $700 starting price, grabbing one of these skins is a pretty inexpensive way to set your device apart from the norm. Slickwraps has the widest variety when it comes to textures and art, as well as presenting the most premium look. However, Armorsuit and M2 Skins offer solid color alternatives, and the M2 skins are also more affordable.

While a skin is purely cosmetic, there are lots of accessories that improve other aspects of the Ally, such as screen protectors for additional protection or SSDs for increased storage. The Ally can be pretty good out of the box, but some accessories definitely elevate it to a higher level.

ASUS ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC running Windows 11, and a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors and a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

$700 at Best Buy