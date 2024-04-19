When you're looking for a top-notch gaming handheld, Lenovo's Legion Go is a device more than worth your consideration, even when compared to the best gaming laptops. However, if you want to customize your Legion Go without adding the bulk of a case, a skin is your best bet.

Luckily, we've found all the best Legion Go skins on the market right now.

Dbrand Legion Go Black Case Editor's choice This Dbrand skin for the Legion Go is a sleek, deep black with a premium matte finish. It's thin enough that you won't even notice it's on your Go, either. If you're looking to make your Go feel just that much more dark and mysterious, this is it. $30 at dbrand

Dbrand Legion Go X-Ray Skin Premium pick $50 $100 Save $50 This premium case from Dbrand features a unique see-through aesthetic where you can get a look inside your Legion Go at the hardware itself. Thankfully, this skin is razor-thin, so you won't have to worry about any added heft, either. Plus, it's easy to find on sale. $50 at dbrand

Foctwp Legion Go Protective Skin Best value This value-packed Foctwp Legion Go skin is an easy, affordable way to protect your Go from scratches and scuffs without needing to add the bulk and heft you might get from a case. The best part, though, is that this skin retails for less than $20. $17 at Amazon

Luck&Link Legion Go Controller Skin Best controller skin If you need a cool way to customize the look of your Legion Go controllers, this Luck&Link skin not only accomplishes that but has a textured, anti-sweat design to even help make playing games more comfortable. Plus, you can find this skin for well under $15. $12 at Amazon

Luck&Link Legion Go Touchpad Skin Best touchpad skin With most skins, the Legion Go's touchpad gets forgotten about, so if you're looking for a unique way to add a splash of color to your handheld, this skin from Luck&Link is a great way to do that. Plus, this skin has a variety of colors and designs, too. $12 at Amazon

Slickwraps Legion Go Custom Skin Best custom skin $28 $35 Save $7 If you want a skin for your Legion Go but want to use your own design that you can make yourself from the ground up, this Slickwraps skin is your best bet. Change the finish, use your own images, add text, and much more with this custom skin. $28 at Slickwraps

Legion Go White Edition Pop Skin Best white skin This matte vinyl skin sports a clean, minimalist white design with black outlines for an overall elegant look. If you're tired of the bland blacks and grays of the Legion Go, this Pop skin is worth considering. Plus, it's made out of the same durable material used to wrap cars. $30 at Amazon

Legion Go MightySkin Protective Wrap Most options This premium vinyl wrap skin from MightySkins for the Legion Go features a huge variety of different designs, colors, and finishes for the ultimate in customization. Add in a slim, lightweight construction you'll be hard-pressed to notice after application, this under-$30 skin is a top-notch choice. $28 at Amazon

Dbrand Legion Go Leather Skin Best leather This premium skin from Dbrand for the Legion Go is made out of 100% authentic, genuine leather, giving it a truly elegant look and feel. However, it's still just as thin and lightweight as Dbrand's other skins, so you won't have to worry about adding any bulk. $30 at dbrand

What to know about Legion Go skins

The good news is that, unlike cases, the biggest differentiator with skins simply comes down to aesthetics and design. So, as long as you pick a skin you like the look of, you'll be quite happy with the choice. That being said, Dbrand's black skin is an excellent all-around pick if you don't want anything too showy, while Slickwraps' custom skin is an incredible way to personalize your Legion Go fully and completely.

Just keep in mind that while a skin can protect your Legion Go from scratches and scuffs, it doesn't have the same level of protection from drops which a case offers.