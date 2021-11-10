Here are the best skins for MacBook Pro

Apple is famous for the premium build quality of its devices. Macs, for example, last long and receive software support for at least half a dozen years. The latest MacBook Pro packs enough power to officially become the most capable pro notebook right now. Protecting your device is important, so make sure to check out our list of the best MacBook Pro cases currently available. The MacBook Pro only comes in two finishes — Silver and Space Gray. So here are the best skins for MacBook Pro to add more color and personality to your device.

Skins for any MacBook Pro model

When it comes to skins, dbrand are my personal favorite. Their quality is top-notch, their designs are creative, and their team of robots is fun to interact with — we’ve been hearing rumors about them actually being humans, though. This company offers several patterns to choose from, and you can custom-build your MacBook Pro’s skin. You get to choose the top, trackpad, palmrest, and bottom. You can go for one, two, three, or all four of them. And of course, each of them can have a different pattern.

dbrand MacBook Pro Skins This is where you choose your MacBook Pro's model and build your own skin combo. The steps are simple to follow, and the possibilities are endless. View on dbrand

Skins for MacBook Pro 13″

Digi-Tatoo Skin Decal Anti-Scratch Vinly Wrap Sticker Realistic This one from Digi-Tatoo comes in eight different realistic patterns to choose from, such as marble, wood, and more. It's easy to apply, bubble-free, and doesn't leave goo behind. View on Amazon

SUSCADM Skin Decals Nano Leather Anti-Scratch Sticker Affordable This one from SUSCADM comes in five different colors and patterns, so you can choose the style that suits you most. It comes with an affordable price tag, and it offers a cooling technology. View on Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch The MacBook Pro 13 inch is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which allows it to run iOS/iPadOS apps. Buy on Amazon

Skins for MacBook Pro 16″ (Intel)

Design Skinz Full-Body Protective Decal Skin-Kit Scratch Resistant This scratch resistant skin from Design Skinz adds an extra layer of protection to your MacBook Pro. There are eight patterns to choose from. View on Amazon

MightySkins Unique Vinyl Decal Wrap Easy Application This skin from MightySkins can easily be applied and removed. It features one wave illustration that gives off an adventurous vibe. View on Amazon

Digi-Tatoo Skin Decal Anti-Scratch Vinly Wrap Sticker Fingerprint Resistant This skin is fingerprint, oil, and water resistant. So if you place your MacBook on a dirty surface, it'll be just fine. It's available in eight different patterns. View on Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch The MacBook Pro 16 inch is powered by an Intel processor, rather than the Apple M1 chip. Buy on Amazon

If I personally had to choose a skin for my MacBook, I would go for dbrand’s. I love their patterns and the fact that I can custom-build my own combo. That’s in addition to their accurate cuts and solid quality. I’ve used their products before and they never fail to impress. You also get a cute note with every purchase you make that is almost guaranteed to make your day, as a plus. Try interacting with them on Twitter, and you may get a bonus, heartwarming insult tailored for you!

What MacBook Pro model do you have, and which skin are you going for? Let us know in the comments section below.