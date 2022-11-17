Change up the looks and add a little protection by skinning your Steam Deck.

The popularity of the Steam Deck means that there is no shortage of accessories for it. And that includes skins. As with your phone, laptop, or tablet, a good quality skin can not only transform the looks of your all-black Steam Deck but also add a little protection. But where do you buy them and which one should you get? Glad you asked. These are our favorites right now.

Jsaux Steam Deck skin Jsaux's range of Steam Deck accessories also includes this nifty white skin. It's durable and covers all the key parts of your handheld at a really attractive price. See at Amazon

Dbrand Steam Deck Skin If you think of tech device skins you think of dbrand, and the Steam Deck is no exception. All the company's best designs are available for the Steam Deck, including the new Glitch Camo seen here. See at dbrand

TouchProtect Steam Deck If you only want to protect the touch-sensitive trackpads on your Steam Deck, these skins are just the ticket. You have a range of colors and finishes to choose from, too. See at Amazon

PlayVital Steam Deck skin PlayVital has a budget alternative Steam Deck skin if you don't want to spend a lot of money. There is still a wide variety of designs in some really vivid colors. You get two in the box, too, so don't worry if you mess up applying the first one. See at Amazon

TouchProtech GripBacks There's no need to spend time covering your entire Steam Deck if you just want to add a bit of style and protection to the rear buttons. That's exactly what you get here in a range of colors and finishes. See at Amazon

XtremeSkins Steam Deck skin XtremeSkins ships worldwide and produces extremely high-quality custom skins. Not only can you get one for the Steam Deck, but you can also match the official Valve dock up. See at XtremeSkins

You certainly don't need a skin on your Steam Deck, but why not stand out from the crowd while adding a little protection as well? As durable as the handheld is, the more you use it and toss it into bags, the more likely you are to scratch or damage it.

A good skin is an affordable investment that could pay dividends in the long run. And they're not that hard to apply, either.