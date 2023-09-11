The nascent smart glass industry is finally picking up some pace now, as we have several new options on the market in 2023. These wearable devices have been in use at an enterprise level for quite some time for various purposes, such as education, communication, entertainment, and productivity, but one of the most exciting applications of smart glasses we're witnessing lately is gaming.

Smart glasses can offer an immersive gaming experience as they can put massive displays right in front of your eyes. Seeing a high-resolution display come to life in front of your eyes is a sight to behold, and it's something you truly have to experience for yourself. Add high-quality speakers with great audio to the mix, and you have a solid portable gaming setup that's perfect to use either in the comfort of your home or when you're on the move. Obviously, these glasses aren't for everyone, which is why they're still limited in quantity, but at least you can buy them from various retailers like Amazon, unlike the other options that were limited to just enterprise customers.

If you are in the market to buy a pair of smart glasses for gaming and are wondering which ones to consider, then read on to check our our recommendations.

Viture One XR Glasses Editor's choice Works with a variety of devices to offer a reliable gaming experience. The Viture One XR glasses are among the best smart glasses you can buy right now. They project a massive 120-inch display right in front of your face, and you can connect them to any USB-C device capable of delivering video output and power. They're perfect for gaming, as you can connect them to your Steam Deck, smartphones, and more. Pros Stylish design

Great picture quality

Impressive sound Cons A bit on the expensive side

You'll need additional accessories $439 at Viture

The Viture One XR glasses are a bit on the expensive side, coming in at $439 at the time of curating this list, but they look great and offer a reliable gaming experience. These glasses put a 120-inch screen right in front of your eyes, essentially acting as a portable, wearable monitor. Viture's promotional video for their glasses suggests that they were designed specifically with gamers in mind, meaning they perfectly the bill here. These glasses, in case you're wondering, are compatible with any device via USB-C that's capable of delivering video and power output, meaning you can easily connect them to your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Android phones, and more. Viture even has an adapter for those using an iPhone, but it's included with the glasses themselves.

The Viture One XR glasses put a 3D-capable 120-inch display in front of your eyes with support for a maximum resolution of 1080p and 60fps. The glasses also have built-in HARMAN AudioEFX-tuned directional speakers for a fully immersive experience. They also come installed with a color-changing film that can brighten and dim based on your environment. The Viture One XR glasses are also said to be comfortable to wear as they only weigh 78g and feature things like swap-able nose rests. You can also bring your own prescription lenses, but the prescription lens frame weighs in at an additional $29 (currently discounted and available at $19). You get a carrying case, a USB-C to magnetic connector cable, and nose pads with the glasses, and there are a bunch of accessories that you can get at additional cost.

Xreal Air Best value pick Good software support makes these easy to pair and use. XREAL Air glasses have been around for quite some time, and they are perfect for those who are looking for a pair of smart glasses for gaming. They can connect directly to your PC or a smartphone to create a 130-degree virtual display. Pros Excellent display

Software allows the glasses to output virtual desktops on MacOS and Windows

Stylish design Cons The speakers could've been better

Comes with thin nose pads $379 at Amazon

You may know these as nReal Air glasses because that's what they used to be called before nReal rebranded to XReal. The XReal Air glasses are fitted with micro-OLED screens behind each lens, which are capable of projecting a massive virtual screen in front of your eyes. This virtual display is equivalent to viewing a 60Hz 205-inch screen, and it's projected in a way that it feels like it's about 10 feet away from you, putting less stress on your eyes. They weigh just under 80 grams and are comfortable to wear for long hours, too, provided you don't mind staring at a virtual screen.

The XReal Air smart glasses can act as an external, immersive display for your smartphone, PC, gaming consoles, and more. You can connect it to the source of your choice via a USB-C cable, and it's fairly simple to set up and start using. XReal has fitted some speakers to the glass arms, but you can also stick with the speakers that are connected to your source for output. The Nebula desktop software, which is available for both Windows and macOS, acts as a solid companion to the XReal smart glasses, letting you do things like creating a virtual desktop with three separate instances of your computer screen and more. They're great for both gaming and productivity tasks, making them a solid value for money pick.

Rokid Max Best for high refresh-rate gaming Also has amazing speakers for superior audio $399 $439 Save $40 The Rokid Max is a pair of AR glasses that pump out visuals equivalent to viewing a 215-inch screen from about 20 feet away. It stands out from other AR glasses on the market by having superior speakers and adjustable diopters for those with near-sightedness. Pros Big and immersive display

Best speaker system in any consumer eyewear

Adjustable diopters for those with near-sightedness Cons A bit on the expensive side

Not enough AR applications $399 at Amazon

The Rokid Max glasses are also among our favorite pair of smart glasses in 2023. These AR glasses are a popular pick for watching movies and videos, but you can also use them for playing games. They work just like the XReal Air glasses that are highlighted above when it comes to screen mirroring, meaning they have a pair of MicroOLED displays that put a massive virtual screen in front of your eyes. You get an FHD 1920x1080 pixel RGB per eye with up to 600 nits of perceived brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. These glasses also have adjustable diopters for those with near-sightedness, which is great.

These AR glasses can be connected to any device with a USB-C DisplayPort and support for OTG, meaning it's compatible with PCs, Android phones, the Nintendo Switch (via the Dock), Steam Deck, and other gaming consoles. One of the highlights of Rokid Max glasses is that it comes with a great speaker system that's capable of producing great audio with strong bass. That makes the Rokid Max slightly better than the XReal Air glasses, but it lacks some software features and costs more. We suggest checking out our Rokid Max review to learn more about these glasses in detail before making a purchase decision.

Lenovo Legion Glasses Best for handheld gaming devices Lenovo's Legion Glasses uses micro-OLED display tech to put a 60Hz FHD display in front of each eye for an immersive gaming experience. These glasses come with built-in speakers and can connect to devices with USB-C DisplayPort. They also come with adjustable nose pads and support for prescription lens frame mounting. See at Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Glasses aren't available to purchase just yet, but they're heading to the U.S. market and will sell for $329 starting this October. Unlike the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, the Legion Glasses are a part of Lenovo's gaming brand and are targeted towards gamers. They're also cost a lot less than the ThinkReality A3, and they're expected to go mainstream.

These glasses sport 1080p 60Hz micro-OLED lenses that place the equivalent of a 27-inch monitor right in front of your eyes for an immersive gaming experience. They also have an adjustable nosepiece and support for prescription lens mounting, among other things. The Legion Glasses have built-in speakers, meaning you don't have to worry about connecting a separate audio accessory while gaming either. Lenovo wants you to use these glasses with its Legion Go handheld gaming device, but you can use them with pretty much any device that can output display and power via USB-C, which includes Windows PCs, Macs, Android devices, and other handheld gaming consoles, too.

We'll update this space with a link to purchase the Legion Glasses soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can read our Lenovo Legion Glasses hands-on to learn more about the experience of using these smart glasses.

TCL NXTWEAR S Best for on-the-go entertainment Additional XR content via TCL AR app makes this more fun to use The TCL NXTWEAR S glasses put a 201-inch wide screen in front of your eye with support for 1920 x 1080 resolution for 2D and 3840 x 1080 for 3D content. They connect to devices via the USB-C port with USB alt-mode support for Display Port output, and mirror the display for an immersive experience. Pros Stylish design

Great compatibility

A good selection of additional XR content Cons Relatively heavier

Slightly expensive $399 at Amazon

The NXTWEAR S is a $400 XR glass that lets you enjoy a 201-inch dual Micro OLED display at about 6 meters distance from your eyes. The particular virtual screen has about 400 nits of brightness, which should be enough for outdoor viewing. The NXTWEAR S comes with a button that lets you switch between 2D/3D mode, and the display supports 1920 x 1080 in 2D mode and 3840 x 1080 in 3D mode. These glasses are heavier than some other options highlighted in this list, but you get adjustable nose pads for comfortable use.

The NXTWEAR S, just like most smart glasses, uses a USB-C connector for power and video over a USB-C alt mode Display Port. You should be able to connect to most modern devices that support USB-C DP alt mode, including Windows PC, Steam Deck, a selection of Android phones, and more. You can also connect the glasses to a gaming console for an immersive gaming experience, but you'll need an adapter for an HDMI connection.

The NXTWEAR S is not much different from other glasses for gaming, but you get access to a host of XR content with the TCL AR app, including some XR games. You can't use it to set up multiple virtual screens for productivity, though, so keep that in mind.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Premium pick These expensive, yet capable smart glasses are great for productivity too. $1404 $1500 Save $96 Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses are designed for heavy productivity work with Windows PCs. You can also use them to mirror the source display and play games. Pros Reliable software experience

IP54 rating

Customizable nose piece and ear-horn extensions Cons Expensive price tag $1404 at Amazon $1500 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 are enterprise-focused AR glasses, but you can use them for a variety of purposes, including gaming. The A3 glasses can be connected to a PC or a smartphone via a USB cable, and they can mirror the source display the same way other glasses in this collection do. That means you can connect it to a Windows PC or an Android phone to mirror their display and play games.

When you connect them to a Windows PC, the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 glasses can output a virtual desktop without up to three virtual screens. The experience is similar to what you can achieve with the XReal Air glasses, but Lenovo's "Virtual Display Manager" is more stable and does a better job of creating virtual screens. Some other noteworthy features of the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses include a built-in battery that lasts up to 8 hours and a water resistance rating of IP54.

The ThinkReality A3 glasses, as I mentioned earlier, aren't necessarily targeted toward gamers, but they can also be used for gaming. They'll cost you $1,500 in the U.S., though, which means they're the most expensive pair of glasses on this list for now.

Best smart glasses for gaming in 2023: Final thoughts

That wraps up our list of the best smart glasses for gaming in 2023. From glasses that cost less than $400 to the ones that can set you back as much as $1,500, we've highlighted a good mix of options to this list. You can't go wrong with either of them if you're looking for a more immersive gaming experience, but we suggest checking out the Viture One XR glasses and the XReal Air first. The Viture One XR costs a bit more than the XReal Air glasses, but you also get a stylish-looking pair of glasses that deliver a great experience with solid audio. It works with a variety of devices and is very easy to set up and get started with.

The XReal Air is also a great option to consider if you're looking for something that can help with more than just gaming. The Nebula software truly shines in favor of the XReal Air glasses, letting you set up multiple virtual screens for productivity. Alternatively, you can check out some other options, including the Rokid Max for high refresh-rate gaming or the TCL NXTWEAR S that comes with additional XR content for more fun.