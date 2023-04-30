Considering how fast technology moves in the consumer tech space — our smartphones today could do things we thought impossible just five or six years ago —it's interesting the smart glasses never evolved beyond Google's original vision way back in 2013. That was when Google Glass launched, and although it was a more experimental prototype than a polished product, it promised a bright future: intelligent eyewear with a heads-up display that show us relevant information pertaining to the real world.

If anything, in the decade since the Google Glass concept, companies have toned down ambition with smart eyewear. The consumer smart glasses available for purchase today do not try to give us an Iron Man helmet-like heads-up display. Instead, they serve more modest goals, like playing music or broadcasting a screen in front of our eyes.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The current crop of smart glasses may not be as ambitious as the Google Glass, but they cost far less, look less odd, and most can do the one thing it promises to do very well. Perhaps thinking of smart glasses the way we did about the best of folding phones when we first saw them, cool ideas with room for improvement, is a good way to consider smart glasses.

We at XDA have tried the most recent consumer smart eyewear, and here's our list of the best of the bunch.

Our favorite smart glasses in 2023

Nreal Air Best Overall Smart Glass Software sets this apart from the rest Nreal just launched Windows support for its Air AR glasses, which create a 130" virtual display that floats in midair. You'll never want to use the 7-inch inbuilt screen again. Pros Excellent display

Software allows the glasses to output virtual desktops on MacOS and Windows

Looks more like normal eyewear Cons Speakers not as great as main competitor Rokid

Nose pad a bit thin $379 at Amazon

nReal Air are smart glasses with two micro-OLED screens behind each lens which can project a virtual screen in front of the wearer's face. Using technology known as "bird-bath optics," the displays are pointed downwards and are then reflected back to the wearer's eyes, which significantly eases eyestrain and also gives off the illusion the display is further away instead of sitting right in front of the wearer's face.

The projected display is about the equivalent of viewing a 205-inch screen from about 10 feet away. The nReal Air does not have internal storage or any processing unit, so it can only display visuals from a source device, like a smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or computer. Connection is made via the trusty USB-C cable. So yes, the nReal Air is mostly just a portable, wearable screen without too many actual "smart" features. But it's okay because it is very good at what it does.

The visuals are 1080p resolution with vivid colors, and with speakers built into the glass arms, you can plug the Air into your phone and watch NetFlix or YouTube on a giant screen anywhere. But what sets nReal Air apart from other similar featured glasses is its Nebula desktop software. Initially available only for MacOS but now also available for Windows, Nebula can create a virtual desktop with three separate instances of your computer screen. This means you can set up a virtual triple monitor view off one pair of glasses and one laptop.

For digital nomads who do most of their work off laptops at coffee shops, the appeal of the nReal Air is obvious. I have personally worn the glasses on airplanes and cafés and worked off the virtual triple-screen setup, with Chrome on one screen, Slack on the other, and a Twitter feed on the third.

Rokid Max Best for Media Consumption The best speakers and the largest display output yet $439 $599 Save $160 The Rokid Max is a pair of AR glasses that pump out visuals equivalent to viewing a 215-inch screen from about 20 feet away. It stands out from other AR glasses on the market by having superior speakers and adjustable diopters for those with near-sightedness. Pros The best speakers in any smart glass

Can output a 215-inch screen, the largest on the market Cons Software can't do quite as much as NReal's software.

Pricey. Preorder at Rokid

The Rokid Max works just like the nReal Air above: it's a pair of glasses with a pair of MicroOLED displays that pump out a virtual floating screen in front of your face. The Max does a few things better than the nReal Air, but also falls short in one major area. Notably, Rokid's smart glasses can output a larger screen, about the equivalent of a 215-inch screen viewed from about 10 feet away. It is, in fact, the largest screen any smart glasses can pump out right now.

The speaker system in the Max are also the best we've tested at XDA, producing fuller audio with stronger bass and a higher maximum volume. These two strengths combine to make the Rokid Max the best pair of smart glasses for consuming media. Whether it's watching a movie, TikTok video, or even listening to music or a podcast, these glasses produce the most immersive visuals with the best audio.

However, Rokid's software is lacking. It can essentially only mirror the screen of whatever your device is showing. Rokid's software cannot produce a virtual desktop the way nReal's Nebula software can. This means if you want to do actual productivity work and could benefit from having more than one homescreen, the nReal Air is still more capable. But for pure movie watching, these are so good. I use these at home more than my television or desk-bound monitor.

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses Best for Content Capture Snap photos or film videos directly from the glasses Co-developed by Facebook, Ray-Ban Stories are glasses with cameras that can snap photos or videos. The cameras are so well-hidden that these look almost like a normal pair of Ray-Bans, which also unfortunately means these glasses could be misused. Pros They look almost just like normal Ray-Ban sunglasses

Can use voice commands for entirely hands-free control Cons Video quality is about on par with a $80 budget phone camera

It's so discreet it could be misused by creepers $263 on Amazon $299 at Best Buy

A joint product developed by Facebook and Ray-Ban, the oddly named Stories are essentially Ray-Ban sunglasses with a pair of forward-facing cameras embedded in the frame that can snap photos and videos. The quality of media captured are relatively mediocre: they're low resolution at 2592 x 1984-pixel images and 1184 x 1184 video at 30 fps, and dynamic range and stabilization are worse than any phone above $150. But considering these glasses are only marginally bulkier or heavier than normal Ray-Ban sunglasses — to the point that I don't think most people would be able to tell they're not normal sunglasses — it is impressive that you essentially have a wearable camera.

You can use the cameras by pressing a dedicated button on the right glass arm or using voice commands ("Hey Facebook, take a picture"). That's about it as far as voice commands, though. You can't say, ask for the time or weather information. There are also speakers on the glass arm which pump out flat but usable audio. Media is saved by the glasses' internal storage (4GB) and can be transferred over to smartphones via its companion app (designed by Facebook and requires a Facebook account to log in).

Facebook and Ray-Ban say these glasses are created for people who want to document their daily life without pulling out a phone all the time, but one major concern many reviewers had is whether these glasses can be misused to film people without their consent. Technically, there is a small indicator light on the glasses that show when they're recording video, but it's so small that most people would not notice it unless they're within inches from the glasses.

Still, any tech can be misused by bad actors, so perhaps the concern is overblown. Ultimately, it's up to you to practice good manners and common sense with wearable cameras.

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen) Best for Audio Lightweight with open ear speakers and Alexa support Amazon's Echo Frames (2nd gen) have open ear speakers for easy audio listening, plus Alexa support. Pros Relatively affordable compared to other glasses on this list

Speakers pump out solid audio

Alexa support Cons A bit bland looking

Proprietary charging cable $189 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy

If you only need your smart glass to play audio, Amazon's second-generation Echo Frames is worth a look. Lightweight (39g) and relatively low-priced (at least compared to other glasses on this list), these sunglasses have open-ear speakers designed to do one thing: produce loud, clearly audible audio. While the bass isn't exactly strong, the mids and highs are crisp and detailed enough to make these ideal for listening to audiobooks or podcasts.

These glasses also feature Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. You can summon Alexa via voice commands and ask it questions. Alexa can also read incoming notifications for you. Unfortunately, the Echo Frames are powered by a proprietary cable, which means if you lose the cable, you'd have to buy another from Amazon for $15. It would have been better if these glasses charge via USB-C.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Best for Windows productivity Expensive, but capable Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses are designed for heavy productivy work with Windows PCs. Pros Can output virtual desktop with multiple screens with Windows machines

Customizable nose piece and ear-horn extensions Cons By far the most expensive glasses on this list

Can only work with Windows machines $1,570 at Amazon $1,499 at Lenovo

If you do serious work on Windows laptops on the go often, Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses may be worth considering. When connected to a Windows machine, these glasses can output a virtual desktop with up to three virtual screens at once. This is like what the nReal Air can do, but the virtual desktops run a bit more stable here thanks to Lenovo's dedicated "Virtual Display Manager" that was specifically designed for Windows 10 and 11.

The ThinkReality A3 is also the most advanced pair of glasses on this list in terms of controls, as it can have sensors to detect the wearer's eyesight for a "gaze-based navigation system." While this takes a bit of time to get used to, it feels more advanced than navigating via a connected smartphone.

However, with such advanced tech comes a high price: the ThinkReality A3 are priced well into the four digits, making it by far the most expensive pair of glasses on this list.

Best Smart Glasses in 2023: The final say

While the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 is the most capable pair of smart eyewear here, it's priced a bit too high for the average consumer. The nReal Air is about one-third the price, can do almost the same things, and has a more minimal and cleaner design to boot. nReal also has the most robust "AR software" UI right now, one that allows the wearer to map multiple windows onto a virtual space.

The hardware for smart glasses is starting to mature, which allows these devices to look more like normal glasses and hopefully continue to bring the price down. Something else the improvements in hardware will bring is offering more features with better overall results, like image quality, fuller sound, and more intuitive ways of navigating the UI. While brands are working to create must-have use cases for smart glasses to entice adoption of them, the devices on this list are very good and will continue to improve over time.