Smart locks manage deadbolts in various ways, so you’ll never lock yourself out of the house again. Many smart locks have keypads, apps, and even biometric features to lock and unlock doors. This also makes them especially handy for visitors and rental properties since there’s no need to pass along keys or have copies made.

The best smart locks, like the best smart speakers, also offer assurance. If you aren't sure the front door is locked, a simple glance at your phone can give you peace of mind. And if your smart lock is compatible with the best Google Assistant speakers, you could simply ask Google. There are many features and options available, so finding the right one might get overwhelming. The good news is that I have installed each of the smart locks below in my own home, so I have the inside scoop.

Our picks for the best smart locks

Source: Eufy Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi Best overall The most comprehensive smart lock available The Eufy Smart Lock has robust locking and security features and Google Assistant compatibility. You can also completely manage the lock and users from the simple app. You can add users, key codes, and fingerprints, making it an ideal pick for your home or rental property. Pros Biometric scanner

Scramble code keycode security feature

Google Assistant compatible Cons It's one of the pricier smart lock options $230 at Amazon $260 at Eufy

The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi is the best smart lock available right now. Everything from the sturdy metal build, to the easy-to-use app, to the nicely labeled installation steps on the box was well-thought-out. With it, doors can be locked and unlocked in several ways, including custom keys, a keypad, your phone, and a biometric scanner.

What sets this lock apart from others is the security. If you forget to lock the door when you enter or leave your home, you can enable the auto-locking feature to secure the door as soon as it closes. You can also schedule the auto-locking feature to be turned on and off. Along with auto-locking, it has a scramble code feature that allows you to punch in random numbers before or after your code to throw off nosy keypad onlookers.

You can add several users through the Eufy Security app, along with personal keycodes and fingerprints, so the whole family can come and go from the house with their own information. The cherry on top is its Google Assistant compatibility. It’s also available in three different colors to help match your home. “Hey Google, is this the best smart lock available?” While Google might not be able to answer that, we can surely say, yes.

Source: Lockly Lockly Vision Elite Premium pick A two-for-one smart lock plus video doorbell The Lockly Vision Elite is an all-in-one solution for your front door. It’s a smart lock that also features a handy doorbell camera, which gives you peace of mind that other models on this list (top pick included) don’t. Who doesn’t want to make sure that their package or house sitter has arrived? Pros Amazon Alexa compatible

Built-in solar panel for continuous charging

Biometric scanner Cons Video footage takes a few moments to load on the app

Expensive $500 at Best Buy $500 at Lockly

Smart features aside, which I'll get to momentarily, I would be remiss to not talk more about Lockly’s video doorbell capabilities. Visitors can ring the doorbell, and you can view and use two-way communication to talk to whoever's at the door. Like all video doorbells, there’s also a motion sensor that alerts you when someone is in range, so they don’t have to press the button for you to be notified.

Otherwise, this lock has features you’ll find on the Eufy pick, like a biometric scanner, key access, and a keypad. The keypad even has its own security measures to help protect key code snoops. The numbers on the screen are in four, three-number groupings, and these grouped numbers rotate every time the screen is turned on and off. This way, nobody can memorize which digits you pressed and when.

Passcodes are great, and this device can store many, but you don’t have to remember passcodes at all with the biometric sensor. All you really need is your finger for access. The doorbell stores up to 99 fingerprints for family, friends, or renters. And when fingerprints and passcodes are assigned, you can track usage in the app. Badges or offline access codes are also great for one-time users, providing key codes or phone access for a limited, preset time.

With the video doorbell and all of its smart locking features, including Amazon Alexa capabilities that conveniently pair with Amazon Echo devices, this is one of the premier smart lock solutions.

Source: SwitchBot SwitchBot Smart Lock Best value A cheap way to turn a dumb lock into a smart one The SwitchBot Smart Lock is a cheap and quick way to make your deadbolt phone compatible. It hooks onto your existing deadbolt and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. After it is installed, the lock can be controlled from your phone (as long as your lock is easy to turn). Pros Affordable

Easily installed

Bluetooth compatible Cons Made entirely of plastic

Twisting torque is not the strongest

Few features $130 at Amazon $100 at SwitchBot

The SwitchBot effectively turns your dumb door lock into a smart one by attaching to the inside thumbturn (the part that you twist to lock your door). It’s a no-frills option that allows budget shoppers to unlock and lock their deadbolts from their phones without uninstalling their current lock. How convenient is that?

The SwitchBot won’t wow you with locking features like those you’ll find in other options, but it stands out in its own right. SwitchBot only attaches to the thumbturn on the inside of your door, so installation is quick and your get to keep your own keys. Once installed, you can unlock your door via Bluetooth with your phone or Apple Watch. It’s also voice AI compatible to lock and unlock your door with a brief chat, but you’ll need to buy a separate hub.

The SwitchBot comes with a few different adapters to fit over most thumbturns. Once you select a size, the included M3 tape attaches the SwitchBot to your door and, viola, your previously not-so-tech-savvy door lock can be opened and closed with your phone.

Of course, with such an affordable option, there are some caveats. The torque isn’t the strongest, so if your mechanism doesn't work smoothly, the SwitchBot may have trouble locking your door. But if your lock is smooth to turn, and you can live without all the keypad and biometric stuff, this is a practical way to quickly school up your current lock.

Source: Ultraloq Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Best keyless A forward-thinking lock that waves goodbye to keys $149 $199 Save $50 Akin to when laptops started ditching the disk drive to create slimmer, more portable laptops, Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro leaves behind key access for keypad and biometric entry. The result is a compact, easy-to-use lock with an equally easy installation and phone app. Pros Compact

Biometric

User-friendly app Cons Battery drains quickly compared to others $149 at Amazon

Between the keys to my house, my parent’s homes, my in-law’s homes, and our storage unit, I often feel like the Keymaster from The Matrix: Reloaded. That said, I welcome a smart lock, like this one by Ultraloq, that doesn't add another key to the key ring, especially since adding fingerprints and key codes is made as easy as it is through the lock’s app.

One of the design features that I particularly appreciate is the rotary-style keypad with raised buttons. With a physical button to press, as opposed to a digital keypad, you don’t have to worry about errant presses and starting over. It also has scramble code keypad protection, so you can add random numbers before or after your code to key your actual passcode safely from prying eyes.

The Ultraloq provides auto-locking features that go beyond simply locking when the door closes. With geofencing technology, you can enable the U-Bolt Pro to lock when you leave and to automatically open when you arrive back home. Even when you aren’t home, or if the lock is installed on a rental property or guest house, you can manage and assign passwords for users on specific dates and at specific times. This makes it convenient to share access with guests without dropping off physical keys.

Speaking of physical keys, you might be asking “well, what happens if the lock’s four AA batteries run out?” If all else fails, there actually is a physical keyhole hidden behind the biometric and keypad faceplate. (It’ll be your little secret though.)

Source: Schlage Schlage Encode Plus Best security features A smart lock plus mini alarm The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Lock looks and feels sturdy with a low-profile, metal build. It's durable and will also scare would-be intruders away with a built-in siren. And with Apple Home Key (think NFC for your lock), the lock can be opened if your phone is nearby. Pros Great build

Built-in siren

Apple HomeKit and Home Key compatibility Cons Lacks biometric sensor $447 at Amazon

With features such as a built-in siren, as well as tamper notifications, it’s apparent that the Schlage Encode Plus takes security quite seriously. Schlage also goes to great lengths to provide an equal amount of convenience and ease of use to match its security features.

Wi-Fi is built-in, so there’s no need for additional bridges or plug-in devices. With the lock and your phone, you can connect the device to your home network in a few minutes. Once connected, the Encode Plus is compatible with Apple HomeKit and Home Key, so you can unlock your door by putting your Apple Watch or your iPhone near the lock, much like NFC payments when your credit card is in your Apple Wallet. HomeKit isn’t the only compatibility offered either; Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also available.

The Schlage Encode Plus has up to 100 key codes and allows you to assign those codes to guests, making it ideal for your home or rental property. The key codes you assign can also be made valid only during certain dates and times specified in the app. Regardless of where this lock lives, it comes in four different finishes and two different styles to match home decor.

Source: Level Level Bolt Best upgrade Smarten your current lock from the inside out $180 $199 Save $19 Level Bolt is the guts of the Level Lock that installs with the current lock setup. By going this route, you can save a few dollars compared to buying the entire Level Lock package, keep your current keys, and give what used to be a not-so-smart lock a serious brain power upgrade. Pros Keep your current keys

Lock and unlock your current deadbolt with your phone

Saves you money on Level Lock Cons Still expensive considering it's only the deadbolt mechanism $180 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

Level Bolt replaces the locking mechanism found inside your current lock. You remove your lock, take out the existing deadbolt, and replace it with Level Bolt. Conveniently, all current keys remain functional, but now you get to lock your door with your phone.

Even though you’re only installing the locking mechanism inside of Level Lock, you'll gain access to locking features like Apple HomeKit compatibility, making it possible to unlock your lock with Siri. But to do so, you’ll need to be connected to a HomeKit hub. Without it, you still get nifty features like auto locking and unlocking as well as a handy in-app log to monitor who is coming and going.

Once installed, you can also assign guest passes through the app. You’ll be able to send a link to your guest’s phone that will allow them smartphone access to the lock. But as the manager of the account, you can specify access dates and times. This feature makes the lock an option for a rental property if you want to avoid using physical keys.

Source: Kwikset Kwikset Halo Best mid-range pick A solid and reliable smart lock without the extras $229 $249 Save $20 The Kwikset Halo Smart Lock is a sturdy metal smart lock that performs reliably and can be installed and connected to your Wi-Fi in about 15 minutes. It provides key code access, phone locking and unlocking, and physical keys. But you’ll forgo a few high-tech features. Pros Durable build

250 access codes

Google Voice Assistant compatibility Cons No biometric sensor $229 at Amazon $234 at Best Buy

The Kwikset Halo is a good option for homes with big families, regular visitors, or AirBnB guests thanks to storage for 250 access codes. You can name each code, so it corresponds to the person who uses the code. For added security as well, you can use the access log in the lock’s app to track who is coming and going.

Although you sacrifice some nifty features like a biometric scanner or geofencing capabilities, it’s certainly not a basic smart lock. With a Google Assistant hub, you can connect the Kwikset Halo to Google Assistant for voice-assisted locking and unlocking. Of course, you can also lock the door with your phone from anywhere, and if all else fails (like the four AA batteries die), you can still get in and out of the house with a physical key (two are provided).

Aside from the durable build, this lock works and continues to work without any glitches. It's been installed on my father’s house for over 8 months, and it continues to be a reliable smart lock.

Source: Yale Yale Assure Lock 2 Great auto locking A smart lock that’s prepared for the future The Yale Assure Lock 2 has a handful of great features. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network both with and without a bridge and is compatible with multiple AI peddlers such as Amazon, Google, and Apple. It even has compatibility with Google’s Matter for the fastest connectivity available. Pros Sleek and slim design

Compatible with multiple voice assistants

Google Matter ready Cons The keypad screen leaves fingerprints $140 at Amazon $159 at Home Depot

If you’re a particularly forgetful person when it comes to locking the door behind you, the Yale Assure 2 has great auto-locking features that allow you to adjust how much time will pass before the door automatically locks. To take it a step further, there are also geofencing capabilities that can lock and unlock your door as you come and go. This way, you don’t have to punch in your key code every time you want to enter your home.

Speaking of punching in your key code, the digital keypad is prone to leaving fingerprints. It’s worth quickly wiping the screen every once in a while because the fingerprints can identify which digits are in your passcode.

I mentioned this lock is set for future-proofing your home. Google Matter is a smart home standard that helps Matter-compatible devices work faster on your Wi-Fi. Yale is the first smart lock (at this time) that is Matter compatible. It also can connect to Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, so regardless of what your choice of voice AI is, the Yale Assure 2 has you covered.

Best smart locks in 2023: Final thoughts

You don’t know how convenient a smart lock actually is until you have one. The option to open a door in many ways is a blessing. No more locking yourself out of your house, or stopping what you’re doing to let your friend or family member into the house. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch and WiFi is at the top of this list because it provides the best combination of features, reliability, and convenience. Its app is clean and easy to use and adding fingerprints and codes for everyone in the family is quick and simple.

Even if you decide you want something more affordable, or maybe you don’t need as many features, there are plenty of other options for smart locks available to suit your needs. The Level Bolt is a great lock if you are worried about having to recut keys for your whole family since you can keep your current keys. Or if you want to ditch keys altogether, locks like the UltraLoq U-Bolt Pro and Yale Assure Lock 2 are also great options that provide a slim, compact design with no keys necessary.