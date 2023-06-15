There are so many things to look out for when you buy a gimbal: the weight it can handle, the smoothness of its controls, the companion app, or even battery life. Thankfully, the fierce competition in the gimbal industry has led to affordable units with tons of features, plus the quality of these devices has been rapidly improving.

You’re probably thinking that your high-end smartphone already offers you OIS or EIS (Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization, respectively) capabilities, so why would you need a gimbal? I agree that you can shoot excellent videos with your smartphone, but even today, a gimbal is like leveling up with a cheat code. So if you’re an aspiring filmmaker, an avid traveler looking to journal your experiences, or even a trendy influencer, you need a gimbal to enhance your premium Android or Apple smartphone and ensure your videos remain steady.

This unit from Obudyard is the cheapest on our list but works well as a beginner gimbal. This single-axis model features a wireless Bluetooth remote and a tripod, and it weighs just 8 ounces. The 450mAh battery should last about 2 hours, and the Extension rod lets you use the gimbal as a selfie stick. The Obudyard gimbal is just 7.8 inches when folded, so it is ideal for those who want a compact model.

The Hohem iSteady XE is another option in the entry-level gimbal segment, and its key features are that it’s very light (9 ounces) and is ideal for travelers as it folds away nicely. The iSteady XE has an adjustable (and versatile) fill light and works with both Androids and iPhones. At its price point, the XE feels pretty premium, and the controls work well.

Looking for a beginner gimbal with a lot of bells and whistles? The Moza Mini MX2 will hit the spot. This entry-level gimbal offers features like a telescopic extension rod, a built-in tripod, follow modes, face-tracking, and time-lapse. The MX2 promises 24-hour battery life and is compatible with Android and iOS via the MOZA Genie App.

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line Zhiyun gimbal, then the Smooth 5S is the answer. The 5S is a bit large and heavy, but it feels premium. The on-handle controls are more than sufficient for anything you may want to try, and the built-in fill light is a nice touch. The 5S supports 15W fast charging and has a runtime of about 24 hours.

Chinese gimbal maker Zhiyun Tech has been releasing some excellent products over the years and seem to be investing a lot in its R&D. A nice alternative to the OM SE in the same price bracket, this one-year-old model still makes an excellent smartphone gimbal. The Q4 offers good value compared to other Zhiyun gimbals. You get an extendable rod, 10 hours of battery life, on-handle mode switching, and support for both iOS and Android.

Looking for something more affordable? The Osmo Mobile SE is the perfect choice. Featuring DJI’s ActiveTrack 5.0, three-axis stabilization, and battery life spanning 8 hours, the SE is an ideal entry-level gimbal. It even offers features such as Motionlapse and Hyperlapse.

The Insta360 Flow might be the newest big-name player in the gimbal market, but it has the basics down. It not only takes on the Osmo Mobile 6 but even beats it in some areas. The Flow has double the battery life of the OM6 and far-superior tracking. However, it has a smaller grip, and its joystick lacks pressure sensitivity. The coolest part? The Flow doubles as a power bank.

If you’re looking for a dependable, sturdy, feature-packed gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 6 from DJI is the obvious choice. This three-axis gimbal was released about a year ago and has both Android (sideloaded) and iOS apps. Its key features are the extendable rod, a snappier quick launch, and improved tracking capabilities. As a refined older brother to the Osmo Mobile 5, this gimbal is a dependable, non-nonsense option you should consider.

Things to keep in mind when buying a gimbal

While price can be a deciding factor, there are various attributes you need to consider when purchasing a gimbal for your smartphone. Don’t let terms like tilt, yaw, pan, and pitch scare you — these simply refer to the axes along which the gimbal moves.

Compatibility: Ensure that the gimbal you want to buy can handle your smartphone's weight. Cheaper gimbals may not be able to handle a heavy phone like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the ROG Phone 6 Pro. Some gimbals allow you to add counterweight or feature adjustable arms that stabilize heavier phones. Also, confirm if the gimbal manufacturer has an app for your operating system — many gimbal manufacturers only support Android or iOS.

Ensure that the gimbal you want to buy can handle your smartphone's weight. Cheaper gimbals may not be able to handle a heavy phone like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the ROG Phone 6 Pro. Some gimbals allow you to add counterweight or feature adjustable arms that stabilize heavier phones. Also, confirm if the gimbal manufacturer has an app for your operating system — many gimbal manufacturers only support Android or iOS. Stabilization: While high-end gimbals offer three-axis stabilization, many only offer single or two-axis stabilization. Check the specs to confirm if the device supports all three axes because this makes a huge difference in your footage. An additional tip: Check YouTube for gimbal reviews to verify that the model delivers smooth and steady video recording.

While high-end gimbals offer three-axis stabilization, many only offer single or two-axis stabilization. Check the specs to confirm if the device supports all three axes because this makes a huge difference in your footage. An additional tip: Check YouTube for gimbal reviews to verify that the model delivers smooth and steady video recording. Portability: Certain gimbals, like the Smooth 5S from Zhiyun, can be unwieldy. Some users might prefer a gimbal that comfortably fits into their rucksacks or back pockets. The last thing you want to do is wrestle with your gimbal, especially if you’re visiting a museum or hiking. That reminds me; if you want to be able to use your gimbal quickly, pick one with a quick-launch feature.

Certain gimbals, like the Smooth 5S from Zhiyun, can be unwieldy. Some users might prefer a gimbal that comfortably fits into their rucksacks or back pockets. The last thing you want to do is wrestle with your gimbal, especially if you’re visiting a museum or hiking. That reminds me; if you want to be able to use your gimbal quickly, pick one with a quick-launch feature. Battery Life: Good battery life is a must. The last thing you want is your gimbal dying on you in the middle of your shoot. Typically, you should look for a gimbal that offers at least 6 hours on a single charge. And if you plan to shoot all day, check the charging time on the gimbal because some high-end models support fast charging.

Good battery life is a must. The last thing you want is your gimbal dying on you in the middle of your shoot. Typically, you should look for a gimbal that offers at least 6 hours on a single charge. And if you plan to shoot all day, check the charging time on the gimbal because some high-end models support fast charging. Controls: Gimbal buyers grossly underestimate good controls. Precise controls can elevate the quality of your stabilized footage, and help you get the professional look you see in movies and TV shows. Good gimbals allow you to accurately control the orientation, tilt, and pan movements.

Gimbal buyers grossly underestimate good controls. Precise controls can elevate the quality of your stabilized footage, and help you get the professional look you see in movies and TV shows. Good gimbals allow you to accurately control the orientation, tilt, and pan movements. Features and modes: Like controls, good features can make your videos stand out. In many situations, features like time-lapse, panorama, follow modes, locked modes, and tracking will enhance your movie-making.

Like controls, good features can make your videos stand out. In many situations, features like time-lapse, panorama, follow modes, locked modes, and tracking will enhance your movie-making. App integration: The companion app plays an important role here because a buggy and poor-quality app will make you toss your gimbal in the trash. Check for app reviews before you buy.

Recap of the best smartphone gimbals in 2023

I’m pretty confident you’ll find what you’re looking for in the list below — I've compiled a collection of gimbals that includes everything from affordability to professional features to compactness to sturdiness. So, there's sure to be a good gimbal to complement your smartphone camera! For the ones that stand out, I'd go for the Osmo Mobile SE from DJI because it's more than enough for most users. However, if budget isn’t a constraint, you might as well go for the Osmo Mobile 6 or the Insta360 Flow. Between the two, I'm leaning more toward the Flow thanks to two critical factors — the Flow supports native iOS and Android apps (the Android app for DJI has to be sideloaded), and its battery life is twice that of the Osmo Mobile 6.

If you want to see if the gimbal life is for you, you could just buy the affordable Obudyard model and give it a go. You'll be surprised at how well it performs, even at its low price point. But if you find yourself repeatedly reaching for your gimbal when shooting videos on your smartphone, you should consider upgrading to something a bit more powerful.