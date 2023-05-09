Deciding what age to buy your kid a phone is entirely up to you. There are a lot of things to consider as a parent, and only you can make the right decision based on careful assessment. Not all kids are the same, after all. But once you know the time is right, and you know your kid is ready to use a phone responsibly, you'll want to buy one that's reliable and easy to use. You should spend your money on a phone that helps you stay connected and offers a good set of features and the latest technology which they can get used to as they grow older. You should also be careful not to buy something too expensive because, well, they're kids who might drop, break, or even lose it.

There are plenty of phones on the market that fits the bill, so we decided to make it easier for you to pick the right one by highlighting the best options. Our collection of the best smartphone for kids includes some great options that'll get you all the right features without burning a huge hole in your pocket. Let's dive in!

Our favorite smartphones for kids in 2023

Troomi phone Best overall Troomi's KidSmart OS offers highliy customizable parental controls Troomi's software offers a comprehensive set of parental controls to deliver a safe and reliable smartphone experience for kids. The company is currently offering Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G and XCover Pro smartphones. Pros Excellent software experience

Customizable features for all ages Cons Weak selection of phones $200 at Troomi

Troomi's kids smartphone platform is arguably the best one out there in 2023. You currently have only two phones to choose from, but that's not necessarily a deal-breaker because you're picking Troomi primarily for its software experience. We recommend going with the Galaxy A14 5G if you're going with Troomi because it's newer and significantly better than the Xcover Pro.

The phones you pick from Troomi run KidSmart OS, which is an operating system created by Troomi that runs on top of Android. You pretty much control everything as a parent from the Parent Portal website, and it gives you a ton of customization options that lets you tweak your kid's smartphone experience. From tracking your child's location in real-time to safe listing calls and text messages and allowing app downloads, there's everything you can ask for as a parent.

You can even choose text-only messages or disable group chats if you wish. Instead of restricting your kid's experience entirely with a limited set of apps, Troomi allows you to pick and choose what goes into your kid's phone from a wide selection. This lets you change things over time and allow or remove apps as your child grows. You will, however, have to activate the phone with Troomi's wireless plan, meaning you can't buy the phone separately and use a different service.

There are three plans to choose from, and neither of them requires a contract, so you'll be making monthly payments on top of the $200 you pay for the Galaxy A14 5G upfront. Troomi frequently changes the phones it offers, so be sure to keep an eye on its website to see if there's anything new.

Gabb Phone Plus Basic phone to stay connected A limited phone experience with a ton of parental control tools. The Gabb Phone Plus from Gabb Wireless is a great option for older kids because it offers more apps and configurations compared to the standard Gabb Phone. While the Gabb devices will change over time, the Gabb Phone Plus is a platform running on a custom Android build to make it more secure and versatile for families. Pros No access to the internet, social media, or games

An easy-to-use parental companion app Cons A very limited list of third-party apps at this time

You have to use Gabb Wireless as a carrier $200 at Gabb Wireless

The Gabb Phone Plus platform is perfect for those who are looking to buy a simple phone for their kids. Your kids won't have access to games, social media, or the internet, so it cuts out all the noise and gives families a safe way to stay connected. It's essentially a Samsung Galaxy A10e that comes with a very limited set of preloaded apps like a calculator, calendar, and more. You also get three pre-installed Gabb apps that are used for some important functions. One is for pairing the phone to the MyGabb companion app, another one is for your kid's Gabb ID, and the Gabb Messenger is for sending instant messages to the MyGabb app on a connected phone and other Gabb devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e that's paired with the Gabb Plus platform is powerful enough to handle the things it offers. It sports a 5.8-inch LCD panel that's fast and responsive, and you also get an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter. You don't have to worry about the internals or the performance because you're looking at a very limited software experience with a slim selection of apps and services. You don't get a lot of apps to use on this phone, but there is a neat selection of safety features. In addition to restricting the apps that are allowed on the Gabb Phone Plus platform, parents can also create geofences or safe zones and get alerted when their child leaves them. Parents can also get a call and text log from their kid's phone, which is quite handy.

The phone itself costs $200, but you can choose a two-year contract to get it for free. Additionally, you'll also have to pay $29.99/month for the Gabb Phone Plus service, so keep that in mind.

Teracube Thrive Best Value Affordable Android experience for your kids $149 $199 Save $50 The Teracube Thrive kids smartphone is a great option for parents who want to give their child a smartphone but still have some oversight. There are parental controls, but they are not as robust as some other brands, making this better for older kids. Pros Excellent value

Access to the entire Google Play Store Cons Parental controls aren't as robust as others

Cameras are just OK $139 at Amazon From $149 at Teracube

The Teracube Thrive is our best value pick in this collection, as it's among the most affordable phones you can buy right now for your kids. You can pick this one for as low as $139 and use it with any T-Mobile-based network. It doesn't force you to stick with a dedicated network like the Gabb Phone Plus platform, so it gives you more options. You can, however, use Teracube's own wireless service that operates on T-Mobile's network for $15 a month too.

The Teracube Thrive is a relatively simple phone running Thrive OS that's built on top of Android 11. XDA's Mobile Section Editor Chris Wedel reviewed this phone a few weeks back and found Thrive OS to be a bit lackluster on the parental control front. It essentially needs both Teracube Parent and Google's Family Link app to work, but it still lacks a few important settings. We suggest you read our Teracube Thrive review to learn more about our thoughts on this phone.

Thankfully, the phone delivers on the hardware front, and your kid will have a good experience using it overall. It's an average-sized phone that's made out of 25% recycled materials. It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS panel, and the internals are also powerful enough for day-to-day usage. Some other noteworthy features of the Teracube Thrive include a 4,000mAh battery, a dual SIM card slot, a decent set of cameras at the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, among other things.

Pinwheel Rugged 3 Best rugged option A durable phone to keep up with your kid's activities. The Pinwheel Rugged 3 is a durable phone that runs on the Pinwheel platform for kids. It offers a good experience overall, and it offers extra protection from drops, scuffs, and water. Pros Good design and durable build

Easy-to-use software with good parental controls Cons Not compatible with AT&T, Verizon or 5G $249 at Pinwheel

Pinwheel is one of the most popular platforms for kids to experience a smartphone. They have three different phones to choose from, but we've picked the Rugged 3 for this collection mainly because we wanted to add a good rugged phone to the list for those who want a durable phone for their kids. Like the Gabb phone platform, Pinwheel offers a custom version of Android that strips down a lot of features to make it safe for kids to use.

Pinwheel's parent side of the experience is handled through what is called a "Caregiver portal," which offers complete remote access to your child's phone. You can use it to customize everything from your child's scheduled phone usage, app access, screen time, and more. You can even lock down the device temporarily and track your kid's location remotely.

The Caregiver portal also allows you to choose the third-party apps that are installed on your child's phone. There's a good selection of apps compared to what the Gabb Phone platform offers, making it more similar to Troomi in that aspect, and their phones are capable enough to handle all of them. A really helpful part of the Pinwheel software experience is that for all of the apps available, Pinwheel breakdown what the app has access to, the type of content on it, and a recommendation of whether it's safe to install or not.

The Rugged 3, in particular, sports a 5.7-inch display, and it comes with an octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get a 5,080mAh battery and other thoughtful extras like a fingerprint scanner, a triple camera setup at the back, and more.

The Rugged 3 is a durable phone that offers dirt and water resistance, but you can also choose to go with Pinwheel's Slim 5 or the Plus 2, depending on whether you want something more premium or affordable. Pinwheel Rugged 3 will cost you $249 upfront, and you'll have to pay a monthly or an annual subscription for the Pinwheel software.

Google Pixel 6a Best Android phone for kids Unrestricted Android experience with Family Link support The Pixel 6a is a great budget smartphone that will serve you well for many years to come. It packs a powerful set of cameras, Google's in-house Tensor chip, and a couple of other interesting features for around $300 right now. Pros Good hardware for the price

Complete Android experience with Family Link monitoring Cons No built-in parental control tools

Slow charging speed $449 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $449 at Google

Google's Pixel 6a fits the bill in our books as the best overall Android phone for kids. It's one of the most affordable phones out there on the market that gives unrestricted access to Android and all its features. That's one of the main reasons why we picked it over something like the Gabb Phone Plus or the Pinwheel Slim 5 as our best overall pick. The fact that you get a full-fledged Android experience with the right parental control tools makes it better than the other options that offer a limited experience.

You'll have to manually install and configure the Family Link app on the Pixel 6a before handing it to your kids, but it's fairly simple and only takes a few minutes. You can check out our Family Link guide to get started. It lets you block out certain applications or limit your kid's smartphone usage if you are worried about them accessing inappropriate content or entering the wild west of apps and games.

The Google Pixel 6a also offers a better software experience overall, and it'll continue to get major OS updates and security updates for many years to come. It also brings better hardware to the tablet compared to all the other phones that are aimed at kids. You get a beautiful 6.1-inch OLED display, 6GB RAM, a 4,410mAh battery, reliable performance with Google's Tensor chip, and an excellent set of cameras for the price.

The Pixel 6a is a better phone overall that gives you all the parental controls you'd ever need with Family Link while also giving your kids some room to explore more apps and services when they need them.

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) Best iPhone for kids Get this if you want to buy an iPhone for your kids The iPhone SE (2022) is the most affordable iPhones you can buy right now. While it's not the most powerful iPhone on the market, it still contains the great A15 Bionic chip, offering a lot of value for the money. Pros Excellent hardware

Good software experience Cons Relatively expensive

No built-in parental controls $430 at Best Buy $430 at Amazon

If you are bound and determined to buy your kid an iPhone, then let it be the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Not only is it the most affordable option in our selection of the best iPhones, but it's also one of the most compact ones. One of the best things about using an iPhone is the iOS operating system and its ability to pair with compatible Apple devices seamlessly. It's good for those who have a lot of Apple devices at their home and want their kids to get accustomed to the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) also packs impressive hardware, and it's significantly better at handling most things than a lot of other phones in this collection. From playing games to accessing educational apps and looking up information for homework, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) can enable you to do almost anything without a hitch. The only downside to buying an iPhone SE 3 for kids is that it doesn't come with a tool like Google's Family Link to access parental controls and impose restrictions remotely. Sure, you can enable screen time and restrict usage before handing it to your kids, but it would've been nice to have the option to monitor their usage, control permissions, restrict access, and more remotely. You will have to download — and possibly even subscribe to — a third-party app to handle that, so keep that in mind.

It's also a bit on the expensive side at $430, meaning you'll be spending a lot more money compared to other phones mentioned in this collection. It will, however, last for many years to come, so you don't have to worry about its longevity.

TickTalk 4 Best kids smartwatch Buy this for your kid instead of a full-fledged smartphone TickTalk 4 smartwatch is a good alternative for those parents who don't want to buy their kids a full-fledged smartphone just yet. It offers a good set of features for the price, and it'll let you stay connected with your kids too. Pros Packed with features

iHeartRadio Family is included Cons No geofencing feature

A bulky watch to wear $200 at Amazon

TickTalk 4 is technically not a phone pick, but it's worth considering if you just want a device that stays connected. It's one of those smartwatches that can do it all, so you get a ton of amazing features to offer a great experience overall. The first thing you'll notice about TickTalk 4 is how different it looks from other modern smartwatches that are out there on the market.

The TickTalk 4 is a bulky smartwatch that comes packed with powerful hardware. You get a 1.54-inch display, a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, and also a 1,000mAh battery and two 5MP camera sensors. It also houses a large speaker, and you get support for things like GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity. You also get Bluetooth support, with which you can connect a pair of headphones for media consumption or calling.

Parents can control and tweak their kid's experience of using the watch via the companion app. You can't install a lot of apps on this watch as you would on other phones mentioned in this collection, but you can set up things like daily activity goals, alarms, reminders, and more. It also comes with iHeart Radio Family integration, which means your child can stream kid-friendly music directly from their watch. It's a great smartwatch overall, and it's a good alternative to a full-fledged smartphone for your kids.

Garmin Bounce Alternate best smartwatch A more modern-looking smartwatch for your kids The Garmin Bounce is one of the most feature-packed smartwatches for kids out there. It comes with all the essentials like LTE and Wi-Fi support, the ability to track your kids' whereabouts, and more. It's also relatively affordable, making it an excellent option for parents and kids alike. Pros Great battery life

Offers geofencing Cons Proprietary charging cable

No voice calls $150 at Garmin

The Garmin Bounce is also a good option to consider if you don't want to buy your kids a smartphone just yet. It retails for $150, and it offers a set of hardware and software features for the price. Your kid can't make voice calls with the Garmin Bounce, but there is an option to send text and voice messages. It can also be used to send the location information manually, which is a good addition.

The highlight of the Garmin Bounce is its design and build quality. It looks more modern and sleek compared to the TickTalk 4 and is also more comfortable to wear. The Bounce smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch LCD panel which can be used to access some basic smartwatch features. It's a relatively small display, and you don't get any fancy features like a camera or iHeartRadio support on this. This combo lets it offer good battery life.

As far as features are concerned, kids can play some basic games on the Garmin Bounce smartwatch, like Puzzle Slider and Toe-to-Toe. It also supports steps, sleep, and activity tracking. It also includes a social aspect where your child can connect and compete in challenges with those who have other Garmin devices. One thing we like about the Garmin Bounce, in particular, is that it supports geofencing. It's a great safety feature to have, as it automatically alerts you when your child leaves or enters the virtual fence you create on a particular location.

You can read our Garmin Bounce smartwatch review to learn more about it before making a purchase decision.

Best smartphones for kids in 2023: Final thoughts

That brings us to the end of this collection, in which we've highlighted the best smartphones to consider for your kids in 2023. We recommend picking up the Troomi kids smartphone, which is essentially a Galaxy A14 5G running a custom KidSmart OS. It offers an excellent software experience that matures with your kid, and you can also tweak it as your child grows older. It offers an impressive set of parental controls that can be used to monitor and control your kid's smartphone usage remotely. The Galaxy A14 5G is also a good phone for kids as it can handle pretty much any task they may throw at it with ease.

Troomi phone Best overall pick Troomi's software offers a comprehensive set of parental controls to deliver a safe and reliable smartphone experience for kids. The company is currently offering Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G and XCover Pro smartphones. $200 at Troomi

It's true that you can buy pretty much any Android or iPhone out there and use parental control apps and services to turn it into a kid's smartphone. That's exactly why we've also added the Pixel 6a and the iPhone SE 3 to this list. They're both equally good and offer a good experience without compromising on quality. But going this route can leave out some of the parental controls found on devices made specifically for kids. So, this is a better option for older kids. We've also added some smartwatches to the mix to ensure there are alternatives for those who don't want to buy a smartphone for their kids just yet.