That being said, choosing the right smartwatch for running isn't that much of an easy task. There are tons of options out there, and it's a bit like navigating a busy running track (pun intended!). Fortunately, I’ve handled this task for you and picked out the best ones which are especially suitable for runners.

Nowadays, there’s an increasing trend of fitness trackers , especially when it comes to running. People want to record their progress, motivate themselves, and even flaunt a few pics on Snapchat! And why not? It surely is a great way to stay healthy and social at the same time.

Another budget-friendly option in our list is the Fitbit Inspire 3. I would recommend this for a beginner, who does not really need any advanced features and just wants a decent fitness tracker. With options like sleep tracking, wellness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and 20+ exercise modes, it is definitely a fine choice under the $100 bracket. As for the battery, it's advertised to last for 10 days, but being realistic, I’ll say cut it to half.

For an accuracy-obsessed person, the Polar Pacer is a great choice. It comes with a stepwise GPS tracker, and offers several other metrics important for runners like pace, time, distance, laps, and even stopwatch. There’s also a wrist-based heart rate monitoring system that adds to accuracy. Plus, it weighs just 40g so you won’t feel a lot on your wrist. It is available in 4 different colors.

If you are looking for a watch that is certified for conducting medically accurate tests such as ECG and oxygen saturation, this is the one. Scanwatch Horizon has been certified in the EU and US by the top institutions such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration). On top of that, there’s no compromise on durability either. Scanwatch Horizon has a stainless steel housing along with a flat sapphire glass. Plus, there’s a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 enters the flagship smartwatch world with improved health and activity tracking, along with improved battery life compared to its predecessor. The new watch also sees new straps that are more comfortable and breathable to wear.

If you are an Apple user, go for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is designed for rough usage, including running. Made with a corrosion-resistant titanium case, the Ultra 2 brings new levels of durability. For runners, there are several advanced features including heart rate zones, blood oxygen monitor, ECG monitor, and even accident detection. Plus, the performance is pretty great, thanks to the new S9 Chip. There are multiple sizes, and band-designs to choose from.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch is an ideal companion for runners. With a huge 1.91" display, it is perfect for someone with eyesight problems. Plus, those who have to attend frequent calls, the Bluetooth calling feature enables convenient communication on the go. With 120+ sports modes, GPS tracking, and compatibility with popular fitness apps, it caters to diverse workout needs and becomes an ideal watch for running. The 10-day battery life is a plus too!

If budget isn't an issue, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sounds about just right! The high price makes sense for the value you get with advanced features like Advanced Sleep Coaching, always-on heart monitoring, and BIA sensor. It connects with several other Galaxy devices so you have all the control right from your watch. Plus, I really like the idea that it is available in 4 sizes and 10 colors which allows for maximum customization.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great option for runners who want a reliable mid-range GPS watch. It offers several features such as heart rate monitoring, training tools, as well as daily activity tracking essentials. One really cool feature is PacePro that helps to plan your strategy for racing. With a battery life of up to 2 weeks (smartwatch mode), 5ATM water rating as well as chemically strengthened glass, it is one of the best smartwatches for running.

Which smartwatch should you get for running?

With 8 different options, the question remains. What’s the one choice that fits everyone? Well, realistically, one option won’t fit all, but if we talk about the majority, my vote goes with the Garmin Forerunner. It isn't too pricey, and has all the essential as well as extra features that a runner would be looking for. With options like water resistance and chemically strengthened glass, durability won't be a concern either.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, go for Amazfit Bip 5. While it is priced low, you shouldn't worry about the quality as a compromise. The Bip 5 has several amazing features for runners, like a health fitness tracker with heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitoring as well.

On the last note, do check out other watches too. For example, if you need a clinically valid test, Scanwatch Horizon could be your choice too. Carefully evaluate your budget and requirements, before making the decision.