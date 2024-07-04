Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, and if you're looking for a good smartwatch to pair with yours, you have quite a few options. The Apple Watch might be the best smartwatch overall, but some excellent wearables are on the market today for Android fans (a few of which are made by Samsung). Other brands like Garmin, Withings, and Google also offer fantastic smartwatches, so you don't have to limit yourself to the Galaxy Watch family. But no matter what style you prefer or which features you want, these are the best smartwatches to pair with your Samsung phone.

Choosing the best smartwatch for your Samsung Galaxy phone

It took a while for smart wearables to gain mainstream acceptance, but it eventually happened, and there are many excellent smartwatches to choose from in 2024. If you use an iPhone, an Apple Watch is the obvious choice. However, finding the best smartwatch is less straightforward for those with a Samsung Galaxy (or other Android) smartphone. If you don't want to think too hard about it, you can't go wrong with our top pick, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It's reasonably priced, packs a great suite of smart features, syncs seamlessly with Samsung phones, and sports a tasteful design.

Our premium pick, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, offers a similar experience with notable upgrades. Along with its metal case and great aesthetic, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sports a rotating bezel that lets you smoothly cycle between apps and smartwatch functions. It also offers some additional features, such as extra health sensors not found in the standard model. Finally, if you want a no-frills smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, consider the Amazfit GTR Mini. Our value pick is another classically inspired design that looks great on the wrist. It lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but still offers basic health tracking, notifications, and other essentials.