Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, and if you're looking for a good smartwatch to pair with yours, you have quite a few options. The Apple Watch might be the best smartwatch overall, but some excellent wearables are on the market today for Android fans (a few of which are made by Samsung). Other brands like Garmin, Withings, and Google also offer fantastic smartwatches, so you don't have to limit yourself to the Galaxy Watch family. But no matter what style you prefer or which features you want, these are the best smartwatches to pair with your Samsung phone.
Editor's choice
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6$210 $300 Save $90
If you're just looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your Samsung phone that doesn't cost more than $300, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a no-brainer. It's the perfect companion to Galaxy phones (being in the same software ecosystem) and offers a slew of great connectivity and health-tracking features. It looks slick, too, with its round aluminum case and classic design.
Runner-up
Google Pixel Watch 2$329 $350 Save $21
If you're not married to the Samsung software ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is another great wearable for Galaxy phone owners. It fixed the first model's major problems and offers a slick WearOS experience overall. It also looks fantastic on the wrist, sporting a subtle design with a slim, rounded metallic case.
Premium pick
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic$330 $400 Save $70
It's more expensive, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a worthwhile upgrade over our top pick if you're willing to part with the cash. That higher price gets you some extra health-tracking functions, but our favorite addition is the awesome rotating bezel that lets you effortlessly cycle through apps and other functions. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is not only gorgeous, it's a joy to wear and use.
Best value
Amazfit GTR Mini
If you don't want to spend much, check out the Amazfit GTR Mini. This unassuming (and very affordable) smartwatch isn't as feature-rich as the Galaxy Watch 6, but it's less than half the price. Despite that, it still has impressive smart features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. The battery life is fantastic, as well.
Steel style
Withings ScanWatch Horizon
Understandably, traditional wristwatch fans shy away from smartwatches for aesthetic reasons. At first glance, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon looks like a classic dive watch, but under the hood beats the heart of a modern smart wearable. It offers GPS, heart rate and sleep monitoring, activity tracking, and message notifications, all in a package that won't look out of place with a suit (or any other outfit).
Best fitness tracker
Fitbit Sense 2
The line between "smartwatch" and "fitness tracker" has become blurry in recent years due in no small part to watches like the Fitbit Sense 2. This wearable is a true smartwatch that's more tailored to the athletic and health-conscious crowd than most of our other picks. It offers a myriad of health and activity tracking features, including an ECG app, 24/7 heart monitoring, and automatic workout detection.
Best for runners
Garmin Forerunner 55
Running is one of the best reasons to own a smartwatch, and the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great choice. It offers a range of useful tools, including GPS, a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracking, training aids, and more. Thanks to its smartphone connectivity and unobtrusive design, it's more than capable of serving as your regular everyday smartwatch.
Stylish health tracker
Withings ScanWatch 2
Withings makes some great smartwatch designs for the non-smartwatch crowd. Its ScanWatch 2 is a gorgeous hybrid wearable that combines the connectivity of an Android-compatible health tracker with a classic design and traditional watch face. Its smart capabilities aren't as comprehensive as a dedicated smartwatch, but it still offers comprehensive heart health, sleep, and activity tracking.
Best rugged watch
Amazfit T-Rex 2
Most smartwatches aren't exactly built to withstand the elements. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is an exception. This smart wearable boasts military-grade protection and 10 ATM water resistance. It's all smartwatch on the inside, though, with a full set of connectivity and health-tracking features. It's ready to join you for any adventure (just remember to get a sturdy case for the phone).
Choosing the best smartwatch for your Samsung Galaxy phone
It took a while for smart wearables to gain mainstream acceptance, but it eventually happened, and there are many excellent smartwatches to choose from in 2024. If you use an iPhone, an Apple Watch is the obvious choice. However, finding the best smartwatch is less straightforward for those with a Samsung Galaxy (or other Android) smartphone. If you don't want to think too hard about it, you can't go wrong with our top pick, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It's reasonably priced, packs a great suite of smart features, syncs seamlessly with Samsung phones, and sports a tasteful design.
Our premium pick, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, offers a similar experience with notable upgrades. Along with its metal case and great aesthetic, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sports a rotating bezel that lets you smoothly cycle between apps and smartwatch functions. It also offers some additional features, such as extra health sensors not found in the standard model. Finally, if you want a no-frills smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, consider the Amazfit GTR Mini. Our value pick is another classically inspired design that looks great on the wrist. It lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but still offers basic health tracking, notifications, and other essentials.
