Smartwatches have become a popular tool for empowering seniors to live independently. These high-tech wearables offer easy access to practical features like emergency assistance, medication reminders, and location services. They also have a suite of biometric tools to monitor fitness, sleep, and vitals. Together, these features allow seniors to proactively manage their well-being in a way that doesn’t require the same technical expertise as using a smartphone.

Below, we detail some of the best smartwatches for seniors and which of their features are most applicable to users in their golden years. Unsurprisingly, many of our picks also appear on our list of the best smartwatches outright. However, our top pick is a smartwatch specifically designed for seniors. No matter which option you choose, a smartwatch will undoubtedly bring a new level of safety and independence to one’s sunset years.

What are the best smartwatches for seniors?

Medical Guardian MGMove Best overall The Medical Guardian MGMove is a standalone smartwatch designed specifically for seniors. It allows family members to communicate with an aging family member even if they don't have their own smartphone. Pros Easy to use

No cellphone required

SOS button Cons Emergency response requires a monthly fee

No biometrics

No fall detection $200 at Amazon

The MGMove from Medical Guardian earns our recognition as the best smartwatch specifically designed to accommodate the needs of senior users. It eschews some of the more premium features of modern smartwatches in favor of a simplified wearable experience that is easy for tech-averse users to understand. It doesn’t even require a cellphone to connect since it has built-in 4G LTE support.

Its standout feature is its physical SOS button and onscreen SOS app, both of which connect the user to the 24/7 Medical Guardian Monitoring Center, whose operators are trained to handle medical emergencies and answer non-emergency questions about medications or health conditions. Access to this service costs $39.95 per month, but it is a feature that no other smartwatch on the market provides. The only downside to this service is that it doesn’t include an option for fall detection, while other Medical Guardian products do.

The rest of MGMove’s features may seem sparse compared to the other options we’ve reviewed, but they are more than enough for seniors who aren’t heavily reliant on tech in the first place. The MGMove can only run seven preloaded apps: weather, step counter, test, SOS, messages, reminders, and settings. The MGMove can be remotely accessed by a caregiver using the My Guardian web portal or mobile app, allowing anyone in the user’s Support Circle to enter reminders and track the watch’s location. The messaging tool also uses the My Guardian portal rather than standard SMS. This is a bit complicated for caregivers, but is necessary for the MGMove to function independently of a phone.

The MGMove may not be perfect, but it is still a highly practical companion for even the most tech-averse seniors. And even though it doesn’t have the same massive biometric suite that state-of-the-art smartwatches have, its emergency response system can still be potentially life-saving.

Amazfit GTS 4 Best value $170 $200 Save $30 The Amazfit GTS 4 is a budget smartwatch that offers many of the core features one would expect from a high-end wearable without a high price tag to match. Pros 15-day battery life

Low price tag

Fall detection TBA Cons No SOS button

Heart sensor can be finicky $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Those searching for a budget-conscious smartwatch suitable for a senior user should definitely consider the Amazfit GTS 4. This wearable device offers the most popular features of a modern smartwatch for a fraction of the price. It runs on the proprietary Zepp OS and can sync with either Android or iOS devices for full network connectivity. It comes preloaded with a fairly robust selection of apps, including several designed to monitor different health metrics.

The GTS 4 has apps and hardware designed to measure heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep quality, and stress. Some users have reported that these sensors are a bit finicky at times, but they work well for the most part. Amazfit recently announced in a press release that fall detection would soon come to Zepp OS 2.0. It hasn’t been made available yet but is expected to be added to the platform fairly soon. Hopefully Amazfit delivers, as there aren’t any other smartwatches at this price point that support fall detection, so this would be a huge win for seniors shopping on a fixed income.

The GTS 4 sports an impressive 15-day battery life, which can be practical for a senior user not accustomed to charging electronic devices every night. Its large 1.65-inch AMOLED display is bright and easy to read. However, of all the things the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has going for it, its price is its best aspect. You could certainly get a larger feature set by spending a bit more, but the GTS 4 is the best option for seniors in its price range.

Apple Watch Series 9 Best iOS $329 $399 Save $70 The Apple Watch 9 is one of the most user-friendly smartwatches around, especially for those who are already well-versed in the popular iOS platform. Pros Fall and crash detection

SOS button

Built-in ECG monitor Cons Battery requires daily charging

High price tag $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy $329 at Walmart $399 at Apple

Apple has placed a considerable emphasis on the health and safety features of its most recent watchOS updates. Consequently, the latest Apple Watch Series 9 is the premium smartwatch option for seniors already familiar with the iOS platform. It not only has a rich suite of safety features and biometric sensors, but it also has full integration with some of the most popular iOS apps.

One of the most useful features of the Series 9 is the Emergency SOS feature, which calls local emergency services and shares your location with them when you press and hold the watch's side button. It can also inform your personal emergency contacts. The Series 9 also has fall and crash detection, which automatically triggers the Emergency SOS feature when the watch’s sensors pick up a sudden impact followed by immobility. Apple also recently added a Safety Check feature, where an iOS user can request check-ins at regular intervals.

In terms of biometrics, the Series 9 has an electrical heart sensor and electrocardiogram (ECG) app to detect high and low heart rates and cardiac arrhythmia. It also has a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, and a GPS. These can be used to track fitness, sleep, or the onset of an illness or other health condition.

Beyond that, the Apple Watch Series 9 allows seniors to use messaging services like iMessage, Facebook, and email via a connection with their iPhone. There is also a version with its own cellular antenna, so it can be used independently of a phone. That said, both of these options are on the pricier side of our selection, so they should be considered a premium option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best Android $239 $300 Save $61 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a premium smartwatch that is ideal for any user looking to track and improve their health across various metrics ranging from activity level to stress level, to sleep quality, to body composition. Pros BIA sensors track body composition

Fall detection

SOS button Cons Battery life could be better

High price tag $240 at Best Buy $239 at Amazon $240 at Samsung

Elderly people familiar with the Android operating system can access some highly advanced features on the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung’s latest and greatest wearable tech. In addition to Android’s extensive third-party app ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch 6 also provides robust safety and biometric features, allowing users to proactively manage their health.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has some of the most comprehensive health-tracking apps on the wearable market. The Samsung ECG Monitor analyzes pulse rate data to identify episodes of irregular heart rhythms. Samsung BIA is a body-analyzing app that uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to track body composition based on weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate (BMR) measurements. Samsung Health can track the calories burned, or steps traveled during workouts using the built-in pulse sensor and GPS. These features have also earned it a spot toward the top of our list of the best smartwatches for running.

Another practical feature of the Galaxy Watch 6 is the SOS feature. By quickly pressing the watch’s home/power key, the user can send alerts and calls to their assigned emergency contacts. This feature can be programmed to automatically trigger if the watch detects a hard fall. There is also an app for storing personal medical information that first responders may need to respond to a medical emergency.

The watch’s 44mm AMOLED display is bright and easy to read, and the design feels fairly classy. The battery lasts about 40 hours on average, too. While this is not quite as long-lasting as more feature-light options, it still outperforms many competitors in its higher price range. While some of its more advanced features may be lost on an elderly user, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still one of the best companions for seniors looking to live more independently.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Best battery Pros 23-day battery life

Incident detection (limited)

Large AMOLED display Cons High price tag

No SOS button

No ECG monitor $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Although the Garmin Forerunner 965 is designed for hardcore distance runners, many of this wearable’s features are just as useful for elderly folks who want to live independently. If you can get past the high price tag, this is one of the best smartwatches for seniors.

That’s because this watch has a massive 23-day battery life, which is longer than any other non-hybrid design we reviewed. (The Withings ScanWatch Nova technically has a longer battery life but does a lot less stuff than a normal smartwatch). The Forerunner 965 also has incident detection but with a few caveats. This feature only works when the user selects a GPS activity to record, like walking or bike riding. Once set up, this feature will send an automated message with the user’s GPS location to any emergency contacts listed in the Garmin Connect app. This feature should not be relied on as a primary method to obtain emergency assistance, but it is a helpful inclusion considering so few other devices even have this feature.

As a smartwatch for runners, the Forerunner 965 has plenty of ways to track the user's health. These are all neatly summarized by the watch’s Health Snapshot feature, which is a two-minute measurement that looks at the user’s heart rate, blood oxygen level, respiration rate, stress, and heart rate variability to appraise overall health. Surprisingly, this smartwatch doesn’t have an ECG monitor, so it can’t track irregularities in the user’s heart's rhythm. Otherwise, it offers a pretty comprehensive set of biometrics.

While much of the Forerunner 965’s potential will go to waste with a sedentary senior, it offers a lot of functionality for those who live an active lifestyle. And combined with its massive battery life, it can’t be beat.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Best hybrid The Withings ScanWatch Nova combines the simplicity and beauty of an analog timepiece with the modern functionality of a connected smartwatch. This makes it an attractive option for seniors who haven't yet embraced the techy lifestyle. Pros Beautiful analog watch face

30-day battery life

Built-in ECG monitor Cons High price tag

Very small LED display

No SOS button $600 at Withings

A smartwatch can sometimes seem like a material downgrade to those that are used to high-quality analog watches. Thankfully, you can bridge the gap with a high-quality hybrid smartwatch like the ScanWatch Nova from Withings. This nifty wearable adds smartwatch functionalities to a stainless steel diver-style watch with a beautiful LED Sunray dial to make for a classy and practical device.

The ScanWatch Nova measures several of the body’s core vital signs to give the user a complete picture of their overall health. Its TempTech24/7 module offers day and night temperature monitoring, which helps to detect the possible onset of an illness or other health condition. It has a sophisticated heart rate sensor that provides on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. These are useful for detecting cardiac arrhythmia, which becomes more common in old age. The list goes on.

The ScanWatch Nova can also be used to receive reminders and messages from family members, but the LED display on this watch face is much smaller than other options and may be challenging for seniors to read. On the plus side, this device gets a massive 30-day battery life since it only has a small display to illuminate.

The ScanWatch Nova may not have emergency response features like an SOS button or fall detection, but it comes with a design that seniors will actually want to wear while providing crucial health metrics that allow them to anticipate potential health issues.

Fitbit Charge 6 Best fitness tracker $130 $160 Save $30 As a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 is cheaper and easier to use than a normal smartwatch. This makes it a great option for senior users. Pros Built-in ECG monitor

7-day battery life

Easy to use Cons No SOS button

Small LED display $130 at Google Store $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

For physically active seniors who don’t feel like spending almost $600 on a Garmin Forerunner 965, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great option for a dedicated fitness tracker. It is smaller and cheaper than other smartwatches because it primarily tracks steps via GPS and monitors vitals while exercising. Aside from its fitness suite, it has YouTube Music, Google Wallet, Google Maps, and a notification reader. That’s it. There’s very little to get bogged down by, even if the user is not knowledgeable about tech.

Despite the low app count, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers a robust selection of health metrics that are practical for seniors. It can monitor the user’s heart rate and has an ECG monitor that can notify the user of any irregularities in their heart rhythm. It also has blood oxygen saturating (SpO2) monitoring and a skin temperature tracker. It combines these metrics to generate a daily Stress Management Score and Nightly Sleep Score for the user. It can also track over 40 exercise modes and remind users to move. This smartwatch has a few more advanced exercise features that are paywalled behind the Fitbit Premium membership ($9.99 a month), but none of them are essential to the experience.

The Charge 6 has a max battery life of up to seven days, but this can be cut to less than a day with continuous GPS use, so actual results vary heavily on how it is used. Expect to have to charge more frequently in practice, as this smartwatch is best for seniors who are still fairly active and independent. As long as its lack of an SOS button or fall detection isn’t a deal-breaker, this is one of the best smartwatches for seniors.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Most stylish $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 delivers ample health tracking and emergency features in a beautiful package, making it an attractive choice for senior users. Pros Safety Check feature

Fall detection

SOS button Cons Battery requires daily charging

High price tag

No ECG monitor $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Google Store

While some seniors may want a smartwatch to help monitor their fitness goals, others may just want to feel like Dick Tracy. The Google Pixel Watch 2 does both with its sleek, rounded watch face (which is much cooler than Dick Tracy’s) and solid biometric sensor selection. It also has plenty of safety features, which are invaluable for seniors living independently.

Looking first at the health sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 makes for a solid workout companion. It has GPS, a skin temperature sensor, and a continuous electrodermal activity reader (cEDA). It has a multi-path heart rate monitor, too, but not an ECG monitor, so it is unsuitable for users looking to detect cardiac arrhythmia. Still, the Pixel Watch 2 can do a lot with this information, including tracking stress levels, sleep quality, and calories burned. These are all fairly easy to access via the intuitive Wear OS platform.

The most practical feature for seniors is definitely the Emergency SOS feature. Once set up, this can be triggered by pressing the crown button five times rapidly. It will then call either emergency services or a designated contact, automatically sharing the watch’s location in the process. The Pixel Watch 2 also supports fall detection and allows the user to prerecord an alert to send when a fall is detected. This watch also has a place to store medical information if needed and can even be programmed to set a Safety Check at regular intervals for concerned contacts.

On top of all this, the Pixel Watch 2 also has an impressive third-party app selection, so seniors can get notifications on their preferred method of communication. This watch boasts a 24-hour battery life, which is solid compared to other wearables with always-on displays. Still, it is a good idea to ensure whoever uses it is comfortable with daily charging. Hopefully they are, because Google has made a truly phenomenal smartwatch for seniors with the Pixel Watch 2. It is stylish, safe, and practical.

The best smartwatches for seniors: the bottom line

Given that aging is a different journey for everyone, it is hard to recommend just one smartwatch for all seniors. For those who are far enough along in their age that they don’t even have a smartphone, the Medical Guardian MGMove is the best option. Still, there are plenty of smartwatches that do even more for seniors who are willing to contend with a more complicated interface.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a rich suite of emergency features, including fall detection, Emergency SOS, and Safety Check. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has the most comprehensive biometric sensor selection on a smartwatch today and some safety features. The Google Pixel Watch 2 also deserves a mention for offering a full suite of emergency features while looking incredibly stylish.

Of course, suppose your senior’s safety is already accounted for. In that case, you can save some money on a more budget smartwatch or put the extra funds towards better fitness tracking or a hybrid design that will impress any watch enthusiast. The options grow more plentiful each year as this helpful wearable tech becomes even more mainstream.