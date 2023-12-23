Smartwatches are an everyday accessory for many people. They can be an extension of your smartphone, giving you access to texts, calls, apps, calendars, and more while you're on the go. They also provide insight into various health stats thanks to step counters, temperature sensors, and wrist monitors that can track your heartbeat and provide information about your body. While just about everybody can wear any smartwatch, some women struggle to find a watch that can accommodate a smaller wrist. They might also not want a giant hunk of tech and would prefer something more fashionable with an analog feel . We've gathered a number of smartwatches that feel particularly suited for women who want a wearable that complements their frame and style.

If you want the smallest wearable possible, with the lowest profile, a fitness tracker might be best. You can even grab the gorjana model, which features a gold stainless steel band. The FitBit Luxe is great for stress management, sleep tracking, and more. You'll get a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with access to additional health metrics. The battery lasts up to five days, and it's compatible with Android and iOS.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a great smartwatch overall and features up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more. It also has some of the best safety features, which can be particularly important for women. You can dial 911 by pushing the home button five times, easily set up emergency contacts, and manage automatic SOS alerts.

If you like the overall size and style of the Apple Watch but want something less pricey (or more compatible with your phone), check out the Fitbit Versa 4. This is a reliable fitness tracker and smartwatch that'll help you achieve your fitness goals. It's also a good-looking watch that can mirror notifications from your phone and let you send quick replies. It measures roughly 34mm and includes two band sizes.

If you desire all things Apple, the Series 9 watch should be your go-to pick. It packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, a new chip that enables precision-finding of your iPhone, as well as better HomePod integration, and a whole slew of features and tech you'd expect. It comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a slew of band sizes ranging from 130-220mm around.

The Withings ScanWatch Light is a minimalist hybrid smartwatch with a smaller case and subdued looks. It's my favorite watch on this list since I don't like wearing a screen at all times. Of course, a hybrid sacrifices common smartwatch features, like a touchscreen, but you do still get activity tracking, GPS positioning, sleep scores, and more. This watch isn't a replacement for your phone but works in conjunction with it.

Amazfit's GTR Mini brings a classically styled watch that is comfortable to wear and a fully packed fitness companion. This watch is ready to go for up to 14 days of battery life to help you with everything from monitoring your heart rate to tracking over 120 workouts. Roughly 32.5mm in circumference and slightly over 9mm thick, this watch is designed to fit well on smaller wrists.

The Garmin Venu 3S is a premium smartwatch with a 41mm or 45mm model. With a bezel designed to match, or compliment, the band, this watch has an elevated feel that integrates well with silver or gold jewelry. Beyond the cosmetics, it features up to 10 days of battery life, a GPS sensor, additional safety features, and a veritable feast of health and wellness monitoring. This is an incredible watch if fitness tracking and analysis is your priority.

The Garmin Lily was specifically designed for smaller wrists and features a more delicate design than other techy smartwatches. It features a 34mm watch case that takes up less real estate without sacrificing features like fitness tracking, smart notifications, and GPS capabilities when paired with your smartphone. The battery lasts up to five days, and you can choose from two designs to better suit your style.

What to consider before buying a smartwatch

Smartwatches have so many features it can be difficult to list them all. If you've found a style and size you like, do a deep dive into the product's spec sheet to make sure this watch has everything you're looking for. Consider your lifestyle and weigh whether longer battery life is worth a few extra millimeters of watchface. You should also decide whether you need localized GPS or if you'll always have your smartphone by your side. Finally, think about what activities you'll be performing most while wearing your smartwatch (walking, running, working, sleeping, etc.) to get the most out of a wearable's features.

It's also worth noting that some watches have dedicated menstrual cycle tracking features. This can be supremely beneficial for some women, but you want to make sure to consider privacy and data sharing whenever entering personal information.

Our favorite smartwatches for women

While the Withings ScanWatch Light is my favorite watch, it is a hybrid, which isn't right for everyone. That being said, the Garmin Lily is specifically designed with women in mind and provides a host of design features that back up this claim. It's a fun, good-looking watch that will fit smaller wrists. Regarding women's safety, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a great way to go, alongside just being an excellent smartwatch overall. If you want something more budget-friendly, the Fitbit Luxe and Amazfit GTR Mini will do the trick.