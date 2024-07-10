Key Takeaways Third-party RGB software aims to sync RGB across devices from various manufacturers, offering an easier-to-use alternative.

Programs like JackNet RGB, OpenRGB, and SignalRGB provide cross-platform functionality and various features for controlling RGB devices.

While proprietary software from manufacturers can control RGB, third-party apps offer more comprehensive syncing and customization options.

Controlling the RGB from your PC can sometimes be tricky, especially if you use components from different manufacturers. These days, practically every hardware manufacturer has their own proprietary RGB software, and sometimes they don't play nicely with each other. Thankfully, quite a few programs from third parties offer an easier-to-use alternative for PC-wide implementation of your RGB dreams.

The aim of third-party RGB software is to be able to sync RGB across all your components and devices, no matter the manufacturer. Being open-source allows the community to pitch in to help make sure things are up-to-date and ensure as much compatibility as possible across all the various products.

If you only have a single product with RGB such as PC case fans, or maybe just a few items from the same manufacturer, it could be worth trying their RGB software first, as it may be easier to set up in some cases. However, if you have gone all out with your RGB and have multiple products from multiple manufacturers, these third-party apps will be the way to go.

3 JackNet RGB Sync

A free and open source program, JackNet RGB also has a pro subscription that offers a few more neat features. You get the majority of features for free though, and the pro model is more of a donation than a subscription, but it does add the benefit of syncing over LAN and custom app themes. If you pay $15 for the one-time pro license, you will also get all future pro-exclusive features.

JackNet RGB is a bit dated and may not be the best choice of software to use if you have newer components. However, if you are using an older system, you may find that it works just fine. JackNet RGB boasts that it is compatible with multiple manufacturers' software and is rather simple to use. You can just drag and drop your LEDs into the groups you want them to sync with.

There is no mention of JackNet RGB being compatible with Windows 11. It only mentioned Windows 7,8 and 10. However, while it doesn't seem to have been updated in some time, the copyright year on the website says 2024, so it seems as if the team are still around.

2 OpenRGB

OpenRGB is another free and open-source software with cross-platform functionality. This means not only will it allow you to sync all your RGB devices, but you can do it whether you are on Windows, Linux, or even macOS. OpenRGB has been tested on x86, x86-64, Arm32, and Arm64 processors, as well as the Raspberry Pi to ensure maximum compatibility.

Coming with a lightweight user interface, the idea is to not only sync all your RGB devices but also to make things easy. The lightweight interface will spare your background resources, and make sure not to hog any of your RAM or CPU bandwidth. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that will allow you to add new features and further reduce your need for other software.

OpenRGB takes things to the next level with its OpenRGB SDK, which allows for seamless integration with games, music, ambient lighting, and more. Again, this further establishes the fact that you don't need a bunch of programs to control your RGB as it can be done from a single piece of software.