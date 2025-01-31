macOS is a platform that people don't necessarily associate with customizability, but it absolutely is one. There are a lot of tools you can get to modify the system in ways that make your experience better or make your workflow more efficient. Everyone knows the typical tools like Alfred, Raycast, Path Finder, and more, but these are some of the best apps you can install that you may not necessarily have heard of.

5 NotchNook

A Dynamic Island for your Mac

Close

This is probably one of the more high-profile apps on this list, but NotchNook basically turns your Mac's Notch into a Dynamic Island. With NotchNook, you can control your media, view your calendar, or store files inside your laptop's notch.

How it works is pretty simple. When the app is up and running, and there's nothing playing in the background, the notch simply serves as an access point for your nook. This is the part of NotchNook that houses widgets and apps, like media playback controls, shortcuts, calendar, mirror, and more. You can customize it to fit exactly what you need. For example, we configured it to simply be media playback controls and a mirror. There's also a tray, which serves as a short-term file storage and as a quick AirDrop toggle.

NotchNook isn't a free application, but it costs $25 to buy outright, or $3 to use it monthly.

4 Stats

An iStat Menus alternative