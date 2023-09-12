Sony has been churning out audio products since 1958; from Walkman accessories to professional cans Sony has been a leading force in the headphone industry. Their first pair of noise-cancelling headphones appeared on the scene in 1995 and true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds followed suit in 2017. Sony has over 10 newer products on the market right now with older models easily available. From over-ears to earbuds, it can be hard to know which product is right for you. We've gathered our favorites and outlined the specs we look for while shopping, so you can make an informed decision about what pair you want to purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best headphones Premium sound $348 $400 Save $52 The Sony WH-1000XM5 is a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, the WH-1000XM4, with a refreshed design and an additional chip for noise cancelation. Though pricey, this is the best option for headphone users prioritizing ANC and sound quality. Pros Excellent ANC

Great audio

Good device compatibility Cons Expensive

Bulky build $348 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. They feature a wonderfully neutral sound profile, adjustable EQ, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio tech (which is similar to Apple’s spatial audio) for both iOS and Android devices. 360 Reality Audio uses object-based sound technology to create a surround sound mix, but it only works with a few streaming services like Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Deezer.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM5 are at the top of the game, featuring a new Automatic Personal NC Optimizer, which adjusts the noise cancellation intensity based on your surroundings, alongside eight microphones and two processors to analyze, then eliminates the din of planes, trains, and chatty coworkers. In order to activate ANC or make other sonic adjustments, you'll need to download the Sony Headphones Connect app, which allows you to boost or cut five EQ bands, access audio presets, and update software. You can also enable Speak to Chat, which automatically pauses your music when you talk.

Thick, synthetic leather padding on the earcups makes for a comfortable fit, plus you get up to 30 hours of playback with ANC on to keep you connected for multiple travel days. This pair is pricey but if you're looking for something premium, the WH-1000XM5 are for you.

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 Best earbuds Big sound, small package The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature a compact design with excellent sound quality and active noise cancelation. This is a great earbud alternative to the WH over-ear model with a low-profile design and up to eight hours of battery life. Pros Excellent ANC

Solid sound

Good battery life Cons Pricey

Can be hard to grip $298 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds are the newest model in their excellent line of earbuds. The WF-1000XM5 are the little sister to the WH-1000XM5 and a great option if you want to go all out and purchase a premium pair of high-performing earbuds. An upgrade from the previous XM4, they are 25% smaller yet pack larger drivers for improved sound and clarity across frequency ranges. However, like its predecessors, the bass is a bit aggressive out of the box with the default equalizer settings, but that can be changed and tuned to your tastes with the Sony Headphones Connect app. There you can execute other functions like adjusting ANC, viewing remaining battery life, and turning on multipoint connection, which lets you connect to two devices simultaneously.

Build-wise, memory foam tips seal out the bustle of the world around you, creating passive isolation that works in tandem with the top-of-the-line ANC. The smaller, low-profile design is a welcome upgrade, however, combined with the glossy finish, the buds can be a little hard to handle when taking them out or putting them in the case, but this shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

The only real knock against the XM5, when it comes to iPhone use, is the lack of hands-free voice assistant capabilities. While you can still access Siri with a long tap on the buds, simply saying "Hey, Siri" won't do anything.

Sony Linkbuds S Earbuds runner-up Excellent value The Sony LinkBuds S are a great pair of ANC earbuds under $200. While they might need a little bit of out-of-the-box tuning, their overall performance is impressive. They have multipoint connectivity, six hours of battery life, and an IPX4 rating. Pros Price

Good ANC

Reliable performance Cons EQ is likely necessary

Build is just okay $200 at Amazon

The Sony Linkbuds S are markedly less expensive than the premium WF-1000XM5, though we wouldn't consider them a budget pair. This is a great option for listeners who don't want to pay top dollar, but are willing to invest in the name of sound quality. Design-wise, the Linkbuds S are fairly straightforward, the outer shell is made from textured matte plastic that matches the charging case, and silicone ear tips (there are four sizes included) help to seal the ear canal for passive noise cancelation. The buds feature standard tap controls including a special hold feature that allows you to quickly toggle to Awareness mode, so you can tune in temporarily when needed. Like the other Sony headphones, you'll want to utilize the Sony Headphones Connect app to dive deeper into controls and features like custom EQ and 360 Reality Audio. The Linkbuds S support up to six hours of battery with an additional 14 hours provided by the charging case.

When it comes to sound, this pair is pretty solid right out of the box. They could potentially use a little tweaking, particularly in the high end, but most users will be satisfied. ANC performance is also pretty great, especially when it comes to silencing low-frequency drones and hums. If you take the time to find the right ear tip fit, you'll get a great combo of ANC and passive cancelation. Mic performance isn't anything to write home about but will certainly get the job done.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones Best value headphones ANC that won't break the bank $128 $150 Save $22 If the WH-1000XM5 price tag is simply too much, check out the Sony WH-CH720N over-the-ear headphones. While they're a midrange pair of headphones, they still offer noise cancelation, a 35-hour battery life, and support for fast charging. Pros Affordable

Solid ANC

Ambient mode Cons No aptX support

Out-of-the-box sound is just okay $128 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The WH-CH720N is a suitable pair of headphones for anyone looking for active noise cancelation on a budget. They regularly retail for $150, but we've seen them on sale for as low as $120. Given the price, you'll notice that the look and feel of this pair aren't exactly luxurious. The outer shell is made from lightweight plastic which is great for folks who don't want to bear extra weight but does mean forgoing touch controls. There are, however, buttons that allow you to play, pause, adjust volume, and toggle between ANC modes. Battery lasts up to 35 hours and a three-minute quick charge gets you an additional hour of playback.

The CH720N are powered by an Integrated V1 Processor and deliver solid sound, though bass lovers may find the low end to be lacking. Again, you can adjust EQ via Sony Headphones Connect. While the sound quality is good, the ANC is truly impressive given the price. It may miss a few of the loud, higher frequencies like crying babies but, overall cancelation is solid across the board. You also get 20 levels of Ambient Sound mode which will allow certain sounds to pass through. "Focus on Voice" mode will let you hold a conversation without taking off your headphones. One of our favorite features is the ability to turn off ANC altogether (as opposed to having to trigger something akin to Transparency Mode).

Source: Amazon Sony MDR7506 Best for pro use A great addition to your mixing desk The Sony MDR7506 boast decades of use by professionals, and they're easy to repair, so the same pair can stay with you for years. They also feature a relatively neutral sound profile, which makes them great for studio work or casual listening alike. Pros Great price

Excellent reputation

Great sound quality Cons Not versatile

Earcups will eventually need replacement $100 at Amazon $100 at B&H

The Sony MDR-7506 are a truly great pair of over-ear headphones for professional use. This model debuted in 1991 and have remained relatively unchanged since their arrival. They've got an old-school look complete with the word "Professional" stamped on the side, plus classic red and blue left/right indicators. The frame is lightweight plastic with slim vinyl earcups that are comfortable for long-term wear (though they do start to break down after a couple of years, luckily you can easily order replacements). Foldable construction makes them easy to toss in a carrying bag. Each pair features a long 3-meter coiled cable that terminates in a traditional 3.5mm jack; a 1/4-inch adapter is also included. Note, that the cable is quite heavy, so you'll want to keep an eye out to make sure it doesn't pull your cans off your desk when not in use.

Sound quality is excellent with neutral reproduction across the frequency range, even the lows. Some suggest treble attenuation and bass heads aren't always pleased with the evenhanded low-end support. In general, though, many professionals are quite happy with this inexpensive pair's performance, from podcast recording, to SFX design, mastering, and more.

Sony INZONE-H9 Best gaming headphones Sony sound during Skyrim $247 $300 Save $53 If you're dedicated to Sony and want a new gaming headset, take a look at the Sony INZONE-H9 which feature personalized spatial sound, noise cancelation, up to 32 hours of battery, and a foldable boom microphone. Pros Comfortable for long wear

Solid mic performance

ANC Cons Expensive

Cannot play when charging $247 at Amazon

Sony isn't necessarily known for their gaming gear, but the INZONE H-9 is a solid, albeit pricey option for video game enthusiasts. This is not the pair to buy for multiple purposes, you'll want to keep this headset next to your gaming console or computer because they do away with features primed for on-the-go listening (like tap controls or a mobile app).

When it comes to build, you get an over-ear design weighing roughly 330 grams and made from lightweight plastic. Leatherette earcups and headband keep wearers comfortable, plus the cups rotate to lay flat when you need a break. A boom microphone is a fixed feature that you can mute by flipping up and down. Mic performance isn't necessarily magical, but it performs well. Connectivity options include a 2.4GHz USB-A RF dongle for low-latency transference from PCs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. You can also use Bluetooth 5.0 with SBC and AAC codec support. There isn't multipoint connectivity, but you can use the dongle and Bluetooth simultaneously.

Gamers will likely enjoy the INZONE H9's slight bass boost for rumbles and drones which won't cover up mids or highs. Passive and active noise cancelation perform well, especially if you're gaming from the comfort of your own home. To adjust sound settings you should download Sony's companion app which allows you to tweak EQ, choose from presets, and set up spatialized audio.

If you're intrigued by the headset but don't want to shell out over $250, Sony also has an H3 and H7 headsets with fewer features but a lower price tag.

Source: Sony Sony WH-XB910N Best for bass enthusiasts Feel the beat $148 $250 Save $102 If you love bass-forward sound, give the WH-XB910N a try. Their general sound profile prioritizes low end which can be particularly fun for hip-hop, trap, and electronic music enthusiasts. The fit on these is particularly comfortable, and you'll get up to 30 hours of battery life. Pros Comfortable

Solid codec support

More affordable Cons Sound quality isn't impressive

Not super durable $148 at Amazon

Amplified bass is a head-scratcher for some and a necessity for others. If you fall into the second camp, check out the WH-XB910N. Like other Sony headsets, you get tactile cup controls, active noise cancelation, and custom EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app. ANC is pretty solid, though slightly behind newer models. You do get Adaptive Sound which means the audio will automatically adjust to the world around you boosting and silencing as you go. If you give Sony permission to track your location, it will learn and log what settings you prefer in relation to where you are.

You get 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and 30 hours with it on; a ten-minute quick charge gives you an additional 4.5 hours of listening time. There is a headphone jack included if you run out of battery.

When it comes to sound quality, the bass boost is no joke. The highs and mids are still present but are certainly less clear when the bass starts pumping. It may make some users try to overcompensate by cranking the volume; this isn't the safest move, so if you love bass but need more mids and highs, make some EQ adjustments first.

Sony WI-C310 Best budget earbuds Affordable audio $30 $40 Save $10 The Sony WI-C310 are a budget-friendly pair of earbuds available in three colors. They might not offer any special features, but they do support 15 hours of battery life and a magnetic design that keeps your buds together. Pros Price

Great battery

Magnetic design Cons Microphone quality isn't great

Onboad controls can be hard to use $30 at Amazon

The WI-C310 are a budget-friendly pair of earbuds available for under $45. They don't have any particularly fancy features, but they do have a neutral sound that will satisfy most listeners. Connected by a lightweight wire with a magnetic buds design; this pair is easy to wear, plus, you won't need to stash the buds somewhere in your pockets just to order your morning coffee.

Battery life is an impressive 15 hours with an extra 10 minutes from an hour-long quick charge. An onboard multi-function button gives you access to Siri or Google Assistant; you'll also be able to adjust volume, pause music, and skip tracks. Each pair comes with three ear tip sizes and a USB-C charging cable.

Final thoughts on the best Sony headphones and earbuds

Sony consistently tops the leaderboard when it comes to noise cancelation. If ANC is your top priority consider saving up to grab the premium over-ear WH-1000XM5. If you really want earbuds, go for the sister model, the WF-1000XM5. Both pairs have top-tier ANC with great sound to boot.

If you like the Sony sound but hope to save a chunk of change, look at the Sony Linkbuds S or the WH-CH720N which still perform well but for a fraction of the cost. From there, you can look at specialty models better suited for professional use like the MDR7506, or try out the INZONE H-9 gaming headset.

