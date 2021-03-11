These are the Best Sony Phones of 2021 – Xperia 1 II, Xperia 5 II, Xperia PRO 5G & many more!

Japanese technology giant Sony has been making mobile phones for nearly two decades now. The multinational tech conglomerate launched its mobile division as a joint venture with Ericsson in 2001. While Sony has long been a fixture of the mobile phone market, it has faced increasing competition from Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei, and many other tech giants over the last few years.

But even though a lot of time has passed since Sony first entered this crowded industry, it still offers some of the best handsets on the market. Sony smartphones are known for their focus on photography, fast processors, high-quality design, and many other great features. Unfortunately, choosing a Sony smartphone isn’t straightforward because the firm offers many different models with somewhat confusing names. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Sony phones of 2021.

Best Overall Sony Phone: Xperia 1 II

If you want the best possible Sony smartphone, you’ll definitely want to check out the Xperia 1 II. One of its headline features is a massive 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, making it perfect for watching movies, looking at photos, browsing the web, and more.

Under the hood, there’s a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. Thanks to a triple-camera system, you’ll also be able to take amazing photos.

Another great thing about the Xperia 1 II is that it’s a very durable phone, offering Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and IP65/68 water resistance. It’s a pretty big handset, measuring 166 × 72 × 7.9mm and weighing 181g, and it runs on Android 10.

Best Overall Sony phone for a niche audience: Xperia Pro 5G

The Sony Xperia Pro 5G is technically the best Sony smartphone that money can buy. But the device leans a little too hard on its niche uses, rendering a lot of its uses meaningless for most people. Thus, we do have to categorize this phone as the best Sony phone for a niche audience.

Not only is the Sony Xperia Pro 5G a 5G smartphone that supports mmWave and Sub-6GHz, it doubles up as a professional 4K on-camera monitor using the micro-HDMI port that sits alongside the USB Type-C port. The 6.5″ 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR AMOLED display is well suited for this task. For smartphone features, you get the Snapdragon 865, 512GB of internal storage with 1TB microSDXC extension, IP68 water resistance, and more. The base hardware is essentially the same as the Xperia 1 II, other than the 5G support and micro HDMI input. This is not a cheap device, so just be sure that you do need these features before you pick this phone up.

Best Sony Phone For Most People: Xperia 5 II

For anyone who likes the look of the Xperia 1 II but doesn’t want to spend over $1,000 on a high-end smartphone, look no further than the Xperia 5 II. It’s very similar to the Xperia 1 II, but is more compact and more affordable.

The Xperia 5 II sports a reasonably sized 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. Plus, it offers a 120Hz refresh for a buttery smooth scrolling experience.

Like the Xperia 1 II, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and a 4000mAh battery. There’s also 8GB of RAM, 12GB of internal storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage, so you shouldn’t run out of memory anytime soon with this phone.

Other features include a triple-camera system, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, water resistance, IP65/68 water resistance, 4K HDR 120fps movie recording, Android 10, and more. The handset measures 158 x 68 x 8 mm and weighs 163g.

Best Compact Sony Phone: Xperia 5

Another excellent Sony smartphone to consider is the Xperia 5. It’s essentially a smaller variant of the Xperia 1, which was Sony’s flagship smartphone for 2019.

It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, IP65/68 water resistance, a triple camera, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of memory, a 3140mAh battery, Android 9, and more. The Xperia 5 is similar in size to the Xperia 5 II, measuring 158 x 68 x 8.2mm and weighing 164g.

Best Sony Phone from previous years: Xperia 1

In 2019, Sony released one of the best Android flagships: the Xperia 1. Two years on, it’s still a great smartphone that offers a diverse range of features.

Arguably, its best feature is a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels. The Xperia 1’s display is not only large and bright but is also robust thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. As for other features, the Xperia 1 offers a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 3,330mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, up to 512GB of expandable storage, a triple camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, Android 9, and much more.

Best Affordable Sony Phone: Xperia L4

Of course, not everyone wants to spend several hundred dollars on a smartphone; many people just want something affordable that’ll do the job. If you fit in this category, you’ll love the Sony Xperia L4.

The Xperia L4 is a budget smartphone from Sony, offering a 6.2-inch 1680 x 720 display, a triple camera setup, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, up to 512GB of expandable storage, a 3580mAh battery, Android 9, and many other great features.

Best Mid-Range Sony Phone: Xperia 10 II

Sony may have an impressive track record for offering some of the best flagship Android smartphones on the market, but the Xperia 10 II proves that it can also make great mid-range phones.

In terms of features, the Xperia 10 II has a 6-inch 21:9 OLED display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, IP65/68 water resistance, a triple camera, 4K movie recording, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, up to 1TB of expandable storage, a 3600mAh battery, Android 10, and lots more.

Best Large Mid-Range Sony Phone: Xperia 10 Plus

Should you want a mid-range Sony phone with a large display, you’ll want to take a look at the Xperia 10 Plus. The first thing you’ll notice about this handset is its massive 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Besides being large, the display on the Xperia 10 Plus also offers a decent resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of other features, the Xperia 10 Plus provides a dual camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 4K video recording, up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, up to 512GB of expandable memory, a Snapdragon 636 processor, a 3000mAh battery, Android 9, and so much more.

As you can see, Sony offers a fairly wide range of high-end, mid-range, and entry-level Android smartphones. Compared to smartphones from other manufacturers, Sony handsets are set apart by their good cameras, distinctive designs, powerful hardware, and a wide variety of features.

But if you’re looking for the best Sony smartphone on the market, we’d definitely recommend the Xperia 1 II or the Xperia 5 II. Both offer premium designs, high-resolution displays, super-fast processors, large batteries, excellent cameras, and more. If you want to explore more options, you can check out some of the best Android phones as well as some of the best cheap Android phones to see what others are offering.

Do you own a Sony smartphone, and if so, what do you love about it? Let us know in the comments section below!