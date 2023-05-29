If you’ve waded through the best wireless earbuds on the market, and have decided on the Sony WF-1000XM4, now it’s time to protect that investment. Upgrading your Sony WF-1000XM4 case is a smart way to extend the longevity of your earbuds, which are some of the most expensive and premium earbuds available. These cases vary in style from tactical style boxes that provide maximum protection to modern and sleek leather cases that dial down the protection but add a bit of style to your earbud carrying case. Below you’ll find the top picks for the best Sony WF-1000XM4 cases.

Sahara's triple silicone case makeup protects your Sony earbuds from dust and dirt and increases drop durability. Case discoloration or stretching isn’t an issue thanks to the silicone design, and it doesn’t add any bulk. It has a handy carabiner to clip to your bag or belt loop. Even with the case on, you can still charge your earbuds wirelessly, but it is a little more expensive than the Spigen case.

This thick and rugged case beefs up the protection for your Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Thanks to a safety lock that keeps the door closed, there will be no more earbud explosions with accidental case drops. The thick bumpers on the case's corners further protect your earbuds from falls, keeping the investment inside safe. It also comes with a handy carabiner.

This Fintie case adds case protection with a snug-fitting, clear-coated cover that allows you to see your original case inside. Fintie adds extra protection against drops and scratches. It also slides over your case and doesn’t require any adhesives. The design is slim enough that it doesn’t prohibit wireless charging capabilities either. It’s added protection without bulk or feature compromise.

Surface scratches can make your new tech look weathered. The Airspo case has a silicone design that protects against such scratches. And if you accidentally spill water on your earbuds or drop them in a bowl of cereal (which I've done before) your earbuds remain protected. The thin and snug design maintains wireless charging abilities and is available in multiple colors.

This case has a high-quality leather construction available in many fashionable shades, including brown, blue, black, green, olive, and retro brown. So it not only adds more protection but ups your case's style points. You can even take style one step further with text personalization (making it a great gift idea). And if you're customizing, you might as well add a carabiner loop for added carrying convenience.

This case’s EVA foam holds your earbuds nice and snug while the waterproof fiber exterior protects from moisture, dust, dirt, and drops. There’s even a little interior netted pocket for accessories like extra earbud tips or a charging cable. It’s a little inconvenient that the case must be unzipped to remove the WF-1000XM4 case inside, but with the included carabiner, it’s a solid traveling case.

For those seeking a more stylish Sony WF-1000XM4 case option, the Miter Leather Case Cover uses PU leather to protect against scratches, fingerprints, and drops while offering a splash of classic style to your tech. This model doesn’t completely cover the back of the case, so you don’t get maximum protection, but the good-looking faux leather exterior is available in various colors.

The Spigen Rugged Armour Case’s thin yet protective design shields your Sony-1000XM4 earbuds while keeping wireless charging capabilities intact. Air cushion technology protects your earbuds from butter-finger moments while a handy carabiner clips to your keys, belt, or bag for extra portability.

The best Sony WF-1000XM4 cases protect your investment

You won't find the Sony WF-1000XM4 on any cheap earbuds list, since they're some of the most premium earbuds available. Generally, the first thing someone does when they get a new phone is put a case on it. The same caution should be exercised with expensive earbuds. Sony WF-1000XM4 cases provide much-needed extra protection, but also, in many cases, more grip (and sometimes carabiners) to help cushion clumsy moments.

Sony WF-1000XM4 cases range from thin skin-like covers to reduce scratches to bulky carrying cases that can handle drops from several feet in the air. Just like a smartphone case, the more protection you add, the bulkier the case gets, which reduces portability and comfort, especially if you generally carry your earbuds in your pocket. It all depends on your preference. And don’t think that these earbud cases are all basic; you can add a bit of personal style to your tech with unique materials like silicone or leather and fun colors.

If you’re the kind of person that looks for utility (nothing flashy but does the job), we recommend the Spigen Rugged Armour Case. Its all-black design fits snugly around the case, adding extra protection without the bulk. It even keeps wireless charging capabilities intact. But if you value style a little more than protection, then consider the Miter Leather Case Cover. The leather protects from scratches and fingerprints, while also upping your earbud’s overall design score. And if saving money is your biggest priority, the RLSOCO Case is a solid traveling case with an inside pocket for accessories and a carabiner for traveling convenience.