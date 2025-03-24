After getting their hands on Elden Ring Nightreign during the network test, many players are eager to return to the Lands Between and take on the newest challenge From Software has created. With anticipation at an all-time high, many are speculating what bosses From Software could pull out of its previous titles and what changes could be made. Will we be seeing another new iteration of Ornstein and Smough? How about another gimmick fight similar to the Storm King from Demon Souls? There are plenty of bosses that From Software could use for Nightreign and here are the ones that deserve it the most.

7 Artorias and Sif

The greatest pair of all time