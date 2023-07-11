Amazon Prime Day has some amazing discounts on expensive products, but you don't necessarily need to chase premium models to get the most bang for your buck. There are a solid set of earbuds available this Prime Day, and the SoundPEATS Air3 series rounds out the even more budget-friendly options. They are an affordable line of earbuds with certified high-res sound and an AirPod-esque design. This company has been making excellent audio devices with thousands of excellent user reviews, making this a great brand to take advantage of if you're looking for a budget-friendly model.

SoundPEATS Air3

Granted, actual AirPods likely sound a little better than the SoundPEATS Air3, but the overall design (and low price tag) means they are a good option for anyone looking for an AirPod alternative. The Air3 features aptX-Adaptive codec support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip which all work together to establish "glitch-free" audio. While this pair doesn't have active noise cancelation, each earbud has two microphones that work to repress ambient noise and enhance your voice during calls. This pair lasts up to five hours on a single charge with 2.5 charges delivered by the case for a total of up to 17.5 hours of playtime. The Air3 includes Game Mode, which reduces latency to as low as 60ms for an accurate gaming experience.

If you want to shove your earbuds in your pockets, but they just take up too much space, this pair will solve your problems. The case is less than 2 inches wide; that's smaller than the diameter of a soda can. Small but mighty, you can now snag this miniature model for just $44. That's roughly 30% off the original price.

SoundPEATS Air3 Deluxe

The Air3 Deluxe is a bit bigger than the original model and delivers high-resolution audio via Bluetooth 5.2 and LDAC codec support. Like the Air3, they feature 14.2mm drivers, four microphones, in-ear detection, and Game Mode, which reduces latency to 60ms. You'll also get the same five hours of listening from a single charge but an improved 20 hours of total playtime thanks to the larger case battery.

The SoundPEATS app is easy to navigate and lets you switch modes, disable touch control, adjust EQ, and check battery levels. The Deluxe comes in four colors: black, white, pink, and purple, with a rounded charging case to match. You can now grab the Air3 Deluxe for just $39, which is a 35% discount.

The SoundPeats Air3 series is a great example of sneaky deals that might just fly under the radar, but their low starting price compounded by even more savings means you shouldn't overlook them. Once you've settled on a solid pair of affordable earbuds, start the hunt for other discounts on budget-friendly production, from laptops to PC accessories and more.