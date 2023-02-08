Here are some good Spigen cases to go along with your new Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is officially out, and you can pre-order one right now to secure a unit for yourself. There are three phones in the lineup, and you can check out our Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S23 Ultra to find out how they stack up. Once you've decided which of the three phones to get, you should consider getting a case to protect it from accidental drops and scuffs. We've already rounded up the best cases for each in separate posts, but we wanted to highlight some Spigen cases in this post.

Spigen has a solid collection of cases for the Galaxy S23 series phones that not only look good but also offer great protection. You also get a ton of options to choose from, so we wanted to highlight some of the best ones to make it easier for you to pick the right case for your device. Here are the best Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in 2023:

The Spigen cases that we're recommending here are available for all three phones in the series unless mentioned otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exclusive Spigen cases

Spigen has churned out a couple of exclusive cases for Samsung's top-of-the-line model. These are solid additions to the lineup and are worth considering if you're buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One Unique design This particular case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is essentially the same as the regular Ultra Hybrid model, except it comes with a "tear-down" design at the back. See at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid One Tap Ring Compatible with MagSafe This one also looks like a regular Ultra Hybrid case, but it comes with a 'One Tap Ring' that lets you use a collection of MagFit accessories with the phone. See at Amazon

Spigen Cryo Armor case Built-in cooling The Cryo case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with ArcticFlow technology and air ventilation to keep your device cool. It also comes with a cool-looking pattern at the back to improve the overall grip. See at Amazon

That wraps up our collection of the best Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. From simple clear cases to more rugged options, there's something for everyone in Spigen's case lineup for the Galaxy S23 series. If we were to pick one, we'd go with either the Ultra Hybrid S or the Rugged Armor case. You should check out the Galaxy S23 Ultra exclusive cases, too, in case you're splurging on the most feature-packed model in the series.

So which Spigen case are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. You can also stop by our collection of the best Galaxy S23 cases post in case you want to explore more options from other manufacturers.