The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is officially out, and you can pre-order one right now to secure a unit for yourself. There are three phones in the lineup, and you can check out our Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S23 Ultra to find out how they stack up. Once you've decided which of the three phones to get, you should consider getting a case to protect it from accidental drops and scuffs. We've already rounded up the best cases for each in separate posts, but we wanted to highlight some Spigen cases in this post.
Spigen has a solid collection of cases for the Galaxy S23 series phones that not only look good but also offer great protection. You also get a ton of options to choose from, so we wanted to highlight some of the best ones to make it easier for you to pick the right case for your device. Here are the best Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in 2023:
The Spigen cases that we're recommending here are available for all three phones in the series unless mentioned otherwise.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S23 seriesEditor's Choice
The Ultra Hybrid is one of the most popular Spigen cases out there because it's a simple case that adds a good amount of protection without adding too much bulk to your phone. The Ultra Hybrid S case is a version of the case that comes with an integrated metal kickstand. It also has a clear back, meaning you can use this to show off the colors of your phone.
Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S23 seriesBest Value
The Spigen Rugged Armor is also a popular pick as it offers great protection without adding too much bulk as most rugged cases do. It's a flexible TPU case that comes with a raised lip to protect the screen and uses air cushion technology for shock absorption. It's only available in one color, but it comes with Carbon Fiber design.
Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S23 seriesPremium Pick
The Tough Armor, as the name suggests, is a rugged case that offers the best protection for your device. It's good for those with an active lifestyle, or just those who happen to be a bit clumsy with their phones. This MIL-STD 810G certified case comes in three finishes, and it also has a reinforced kickstand to help you setup the phone on a surface for hands-free viewing.
Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S23 seriesThin case
Spigen Thin Fit is perfect for those who are looking to buy a minimal case that doesn't add too much bulk to the phone. It has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion technology, and it comes with a matte-finish coating for a premium look and feels. This case may not offer the best protection for your phone, but it's lightweight and has a slim profile.
Spigen Optik Armor for Galaxy S23 seriesCamera slide cover
The Spigen Optik Armor case, as you can see, comes with a slide cover at the back to protect the camera lenses. It also features anti-slip matte surface to keep the fingerprints at bay and improve the overall grip. The Optik Armor case also offers military-grade protection, so it's a great overall case to consider.
Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S23 seriesWallet case
The Spigen Slim Armor CS is a rugged case that offers a good amount of protection for your phone. It also comes with a slot at the back to let you store up to two credit cards, so it's perfect for those who don't want to carry around a wallet. This particular case, however, is only available for the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Ultra model.
Cyrill UltraColor for Galaxy S23+
The Cyrill lineup from Spigen combines excellent protection with subdued, trendy styles to keep your Galaxy S23 device safe and looking good.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exclusive Spigen cases
Spigen has churned out a couple of exclusive cases for Samsung's top-of-the-line model. These are solid additions to the lineup and are worth considering if you're buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra model.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero OneUnique design
This particular case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is essentially the same as the regular Ultra Hybrid model, except it comes with a "tear-down" design at the back.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid One Tap RingCompatible with MagSafe
This one also looks like a regular Ultra Hybrid case, but it comes with a 'One Tap Ring' that lets you use a collection of MagFit accessories with the phone.
Spigen Cryo Armor caseBuilt-in cooling
The Cryo case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with ArcticFlow technology and air ventilation to keep your device cool. It also comes with a cool-looking pattern at the back to improve the overall grip.
That wraps up our collection of the best Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. From simple clear cases to more rugged options, there's something for everyone in Spigen's case lineup for the Galaxy S23 series. If we were to pick one, we'd go with either the Ultra Hybrid S or the Rugged Armor case. You should check out the Galaxy S23 Ultra exclusive cases, too, in case you're splurging on the most feature-packed model in the series.
So which Spigen case are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. You can also stop by our collection of the best Galaxy S23 cases post in case you want to explore more options from other manufacturers.