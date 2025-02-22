Sports games have always been popular among gamers, as they offer us an opportunity to step into the shoes of our favorite athletes or teams and control them how we wish. Whether you are a fan of baseball, football, cricket, car racing, basketball, wrestling, or otherwise, there's a PC game for everything. The powerful GPU inside of modern PCs allows these games to deliver stunning graphics, realistic physics, and immersive gameplay, making your experience pretty incredible.

If you are a sports game enthusiast who plays games on your PC, here are the 11 best ones available for you today.

11 EA Sports FC 25

For years, the FIFA series dominated football gaming, but since FIFA's licensing deal ended in 2022, EA Sports FC is the new face of soccer simulation. FC 25 is the latest entry to the list, continuing the game's legendary legacy.

The game carries over everything players loved from FIFA but with several upgrades. The advanced HyperMotionV technology makes movements more fluid and natural, making players react more like their real-life counterparts. The Career mode gets more in-depth, allowing players to manage clubs with more realistic transfers and development options. Ultimate Team continues in FC 25 as well, with new icons, dynamic chemistry, and an improved card system.

If you're a football fan, EA Sports FC 25 is a must-play game. It's actually more than a game; it's an experience that truly captures the passion and excitement of the sport.