Asus's ROG Ally a pretty high-end device for a handheld gaming PC, but it's not quite as high-end as it could be. It only comes with a 512GB SSD, and if you've played any AAA game made within the past few years, you'll be full aware that many of them, maybe even most, can hit 50GB or more easily. 512GB could easily get eaten up by 10 games.

Thankfully, the advent of handheld gaming PCs like the Ally and the Steam Deck has led many SSD manufacturers to offer more SSDs in the 2230 form factor, which is what the Ally uses. Before you start setting up your Ally, you might want to upgrade the SSD to 1TB or 2TB. There aren't a ton of models out there today, though thankfully there are quite a few ones that are worth your money. Here's my recommendations if you're looking to upgrade your Ally with more storage.