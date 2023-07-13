Asus's ROG Ally a pretty high-end device for a handheld gaming PC, but it's not quite as high-end as it could be. It only comes with a 512GB SSD, and if you've played any AAA game made within the past few years, you'll be full aware that many of them, maybe even most, can hit 50GB or more easily. 512GB could easily get eaten up by 10 games.
Thankfully, the advent of handheld gaming PCs like the Ally and the Steam Deck has led many SSD manufacturers to offer more SSDs in the 2230 form factor, which is what the Ally uses. Before you start setting up your Ally, you might want to upgrade the SSD to 1TB or 2TB. There aren't a ton of models out there today, though thankfully there are quite a few ones that are worth your money. Here's my recommendations if you're looking to upgrade your Ally with more storage.
SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSDBest overall
if you want to expand storage and don't want to deal with slow read/write speeds, check out the Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD. It offers up to 4,750MB/s read and 4,300 MB/s write speeds and unmatched reliability that you won't get with a microSD card.
Corsair MP600 MiniGreat alternative
The Corsair MP600 is a great SSD that you can put in the Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, and it packs 1TB of storage that you can fill up with as many games as you'd like. It's just not as fast as our top pick, with up to 4,800MB/s read and 4,800MB/s write speeds.
Teamgroup MP44SBest value
Teamgroup's MP44S is a budget 2230-sized SSD that's ideal for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck, as well as other small computers and laptops. It comes in 1TB or 2TB.
Addlink S91Best 512GB option$90 $120 Save $30
Addlink's S91 is an SSD in the 2230 form factor, which makes it compatible with small computers like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. It comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes.
A recap of the best SSDs for the ROG Ally
Before the Steam Deck came out, there were no high-performance 2230 SSDs, but now that the Deck and the Ally have become pretty popular, the market is starting to get a few good options. At the time of writing, there were only four SSDs I could find that were both reputable and actually worth your money, but hopefully, there will be more in the coming months.
The one I recommend the most is Sabrent's Rocket 2230, which is the fastest 2230 SSD (tied with the MP600 Mini) you can buy and also has a 2TB model. Teamgroup's MP44S is a cheaper alternative to the Rocket 2230 though is slower. One thing I really wouldn't worry too much with these SSDs is maximum speed. Presumably, you're using the Ally for gaming, and games will never need to harness the full speed of an SSD. It might seem a bit frivolous to try and save $20 on an SSD instead of just buying the Sabrent Rocket, but $700 just for the base model of the Ally is probably a big strain on the wallets of many people.
