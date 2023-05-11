Solid-state drives (SSDs) have come a long way over recent years in terms of speeds and affordability. Previously, one would use an SSD for the operating system alone, simply due to how expensive flash storage was. It's possible to buy larger drives for less, which makes building (or upgrading) a gaming PC all the more exciting. Here, we've rounded up the very best SSDs for gaming.

Our picks for the top SSDs for gaming in 2023

WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD Best Overall SSD One of the best SSDs for playing games. $95 $160 Save $65 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, and can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. Pros Transfer rates up to 7,300 MB/s

Good value

Capacities up to 4TB Cons No 500GB option

The Western Digital Black SN850X is a serious SSD for gaming. It's not quite as fast as some of the more expensive NVMe drives such as the Samsung 990 Pro, but it'll easily load even more demanding games in a matter of seconds. This is an M.2 NVMe drive and as such requires a slot on the motherboard. Most of the best motherboards released today will have one or more M.2 SSD slots. It's capable of running at PCIe 4.0 speeds.

Because games have grown in size to 100GB (if not more), the WD Black SN850X is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The latter would allow for the storing of 40 100GB games on the same drive, making it possible to store your entire Steam (or another favorite store) library on the WD Black SN850X. Transfer rates can hit speeds of up to 7,300MB/s for reading data and 6,300MB/s for writing data. This makes the SSD one of the best for installing and running PC games.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Runner-up Best SSD Amazing performance comes at a price. $100 $150 Save $50 Samsung's newest and fastest SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro, is truly pushing the limits of what PCIe 4.0 storage can offer. It offers the fastest transfer speeds we've seen so far for a Gen 4 drive while not costing much more than slower SSDs. Pros Transfer rates up to 7,450 MB/s

Includes a heatsink Cons Expensive

Capacities up to 2TB

This may be our "runner-up" recommendation for the best SSD for gaming, but don't let that fool you into believing the Samsung 990 Pro isn't worth the asking price. This is about as fast as we're going to see with PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs and Samsung is pushing its 990 Pro drives to their limits. Samsung even includes a heatsink with these drives, though many motherboards have integrated spreaders on top of M.2 slots.

The Samsung 990 Pro is capable of hitting speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and 6,900MB/s for reading and writing data, respectively. That's considerably faster than even our top recommendation. To put these speeds into perspective, a SATA drive (be it an SSD or HDD) can only achieve up to 560MB/s. Should you be making the switch from a 3.5-inch mechanical drive, you'll notice a massive difference. It's seriously expensive and isn't available in sizes above 2TB, but is well worth it if you truly require such ridiculous transfer speeds.

Crucial P5 Plus SSD Best Value SSD For those who want to save some money. $81 $99 Save $18 The Crucial P5 Plus isn't the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD on the market, but it's priced well for the performance & features it brings to the table. It's best for users who want something clearly faster than older PCIe 3.0 while getting a good deal. Pros Transfer rates up to 6,660 MB/s

Good value Cons Capacities up to 2TB

Not everyone has multiple hundreds to blow on a single SSD for playing games, which is where the Crucial P5 Plus comes into play. It's cheaper than both the Samsung 990 Pro and WD Black SN850X, but isn't slow by any standard. Costing less than $90 for the smallest drive at 500GB, it's possible to go all the way up to 2TB to allow the storing of approximately 20 100GB games. It's not the largest but does cost slightly less per GB.

The Crucial P5 Plus is capable of hitting read speeds of 6,600MB/s for loading games. There are some notable features included with the Crucial P5 Plus that further sweetens the deal, including hardware-based AES 256-bit data encryption.

Samsung 870 EVO SSD Best SATA SSD Reliable performance at a more reasonable price. The Samsung 870 EVO is one of the best SSDs you can buy right now. It offers impressive sustained performance, solid endurance, and comes with a 5-year warranty. Pros Good value

Endurance Cons Transfer rates up to 550 MB/s

What if your motherboard doesn't have a spare M.2 slot, or you prefer not to spend more than $80 on the smallest drive available? We'd recommend a 2.5-inch SATA SSD such as the Samsung 870 EVO. It's affordable, starting at $60 for the smallest drive, yet is rated for transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s. Capacities include 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, making it possible to upgrade the storage on your desktop for a more reasonable price without sacrificing available space.

It's not only fast (in SATA terms) but Samsung also made these drives durable. SSDs have a finite write limit, but you'll be able to load approximately 300TB of data on the 500GB Samsung 870 EVO before you start to encounter issues. There's also a considerable warranty attached to each drive, further providing peace of mind.

Source: Samsung Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD Best Capacity SSD Games are huge these days, but this SSD won't break a sweat. This 8TB Samsung 870 QVO SSD is massive. It has ample space for all your favorite games, media, and then some. It's pricey, but this discount makes it easier to digest. Pros Capacities up to 8TB

Good value Cons Transfer rates up to 560 MB/s

If you value capacity above all else, look at no other drive than the Samsung 870 QVO. The SATA SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB flavors, the latter allowing the storage of up to 80 100GB games. It's designed for heavy storage, making it ideal for loading up a huge library of PC games. The drives are also fast and can reach up to 560MB/s. They won't beat M.2 NVMe drives, but it's still more than enough for speedy load times in most titles.

It's not quite as good as EVO and other Samsung drives due to the technology used for storing data, but the speeds and pricing counter this switch. It's what allows Samsung to offer the capacities at such affordable prices, as well as the impressive 8TB version.

WD Black P40 SSD (2TB) Best Portable SSD Gaming on the go has never been easier. The WD Black P40 SSD is great for storing games and other important files you want to take on the go. It even has RGB lights built-in. Pros Transfer rates up to 2,000 MB/s

Portable Cons Pricey

The WD Black P40 SSD is a portable drive that doesn't need to be installed inside a PC case. The internal M.2 drive is cased inside a protective shell and connected through USB. Not only can you use it with a console, but also a desktop or laptop PC. Because of this, an external drive such as the WD Black P40 won't be as fast as other internal NVMe drives, but these are still capable of hitting up to 2,000MB/s.

How fast the drive will perform will be largely determined by the speed of the USB port the drive will be connected to. Whether you're into backing up data and your games or transferring the same library between machines, the WD Black P40 SSD would be a good choice.

Choosing the best SSD for gaming

The WD Black SN850X is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, making it one of the fastest drives on the market, not taking into account newer PCIe 5.0 hardware. It's not the most expensive family of drives either, making it better suited to storing data such as PC games. But if you don't want to spend that much on an SSD, we'd recommend looking at the Crucial P5 Plus. It's still a PCIe 4.0 M.2 drive but isn't as fast as our top recommendations.