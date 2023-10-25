Sony made a big deal about the PS5’s SSD performance and its games lean heavily into that speed, but with fairly small 825GB drive, it fills up quickly. Luckily, PS5 has an open M.2 slot, so you can add more system storage that can be used for both PS5 and PS4 games. Just about any PCIe Gen 4 SSD will work, but make sure the SSD you use has a heatsink, so it stays cool and performs optimally under load. With tons of digital games available thanks to PlayStation Plus, you can try them all without deleting your favorites.

Upgrade your PS5 with space for all of your favorite games

Souce: Crucial by Micron Crucial P5 Plus Best overall Plenty of speed for PS5 $65 $80 Save $15 The Crucial P5 Plus is a fairly typical 2280 M.2 SSD with up to 2TB in capacity and 6,600MB/s of sequential read speed. The beefy SSD is designed to work with PS5, so you can simply insert the drive, screw it in, and power your PS5 back on. Pros PS5-compatible heatsink included

Available in 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacity

Included 5-year warranty Cons No 4TB version available $65 at Amazon $65 at Best Buy $84 at Newegg

While it’s not the fastest or flashiest drive you can get for your PS5, the Crucial P5 Plus has plenty of speed with 6,600MB/s of sequential read speeds. Sequential read speed are at their very best with large files which is one of the reasons it’s important for game load times. This drive should have no trouble keeping up with the most demanding PS5 titles.

The included heatsink is nothing special, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s designed to fit inside the PS5 without any clearance issues, so installation should be a simple as slotting it in, and tightening the screw.

This drive comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2GB sizes with the integrated heatsink which all offer significant increases over the base storage. Some new games, like Balder’s Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2, need over 100GB of storage space so starting with a 1TB drive gives you a decent amount of space to try new games without deleting the favorites you go back to more often.

Source: Samsung Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink Best performance Ultimate PS5 performance $90 $130 Save $40 The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the most performant SSDs you can get for your PS5 with plenty of storage up to 4TB. This drive has excellent sequential read speeds at up to 7,450MB/s which is useful for keeping gaming loading times low. Pros Ultra-fast 7,450MB/s read speed

Faster random performance than the previous generation

Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities

Included 5-year warranty Cons Early models need a firmware update

Expensive $90 at Samsung $90 at Best Buy $90 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs for gaming you’ll find with excellent performance including some of the best random performance. Our 990 Pro review notes that this is one of the best-performing PCIe 4.0 SSDs available making it one of the best-performing PS5 drives as the console is limited to PCIe Gen 4. In some ways, this drive may be overkill for a PS5, but if you want to do everything you can to eliminate stutter or slowdown, the Samsung 990 Pro is the way to go.

This drive is available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB sizes with a heatsink installed. The heatsink is small enough to fit inside the PS5 without issue and has some aggressive red accents in the grills. Not that you’ll be seeing the drive once it’s installed in the console. Some retailers don’t have to 4TB version with the heatsink, so be sure you’re ordering one with a heatsink or buy a PS5-compatible heatsink to go with it.

Source: Western Digital WD Black SN850X with Heatsink Runner-up Trusted gaming performance $80 $180 Save $100 WD Black is a name long associated with gaming performance, and Western Digital is keeping that up with the snappy SN850X SSD. This drive has up to 7,300MB/s sequential reads and has a big heatsink that works with the PS5. Pros Fast 7,300MB/s read speed

Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities

Included 5-year warranty Cons No 4TB model with a heatsink $80 at Amazon $90 at Newegg $90 at B&H

Even going back to PS3, upgrading your storage with a WD Black was one of the best ways to know you’re getting excellent performance. While this SN850X isn’t the fastest drive around, it’s still blazing fast with sequential read speeds of 7,300MB/s. This drive comes with a beefy heatsink featuring an amber LED light, so it should have no trouble keeping cool enough.

This drive comes in 1TB and 2TB sizes with the heatsink. One thing to note is there is an officially licensed version of this drive called the SN850P with a Playstation logo on the heatsink that is available with up to 4TB. For 1TB and 2TB sizes, however, the SN850X is available at a lower price.

Source: Corsair Corsair MP600 PRO LPX Best value PS5 performance for less $70 $80 Save $10 The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX isn’t the fastest drive on this list, but it doesn’t need to be. With 7,100MB/s of sequential read speed, this drive has plenty of speed for PS5 games with an included heatsink that’s also a perfect fit. Pros Solid 7,100MB/s read speed

Heatsink available in white or black

Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities

Included 5-year warranty Cons Slower than some other options $70 at Amazon $70 at Newegg $70 at Best Buy

The Corsair MP600 Pro series is one of the best values for a PS5 upgrade thanks to its solid performance well in excess of Sony’s recommendation. This drive supports sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and should have no trouble keeping up with the most demanding PS5 games. It’s available in a wide range of sizes starting at just 500GB, so you don’t have to spend a fortune to install a few more games.

The heat sink will fit just fine inside the PS5 and is even available in white to match the console. Mind you, you won’t see the SSD once you put the side panels back on, but you’ll know that it matches. You can also get a massive 4TB version, so you can download all of your favorite games that way they’re just a few clicks away at all times.

Source: Best Buy Seagate FireCuda 530 Compact heatsink Matte black with a cooler by EKWB $100 $250 Save $150 The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a quick gaming SSD with tons of performance thanks to sequential reads of ip to 7,300MB/s. It has a compact professional-looking cooler designed with EKWB, a company well-known for its enthusiast PC cooling components. Pros Fast 7,300MB/s read speed

Heatsink by EKWB

Included 5-year warranty

Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities Cons Pricey $95 at Newegg $100 at Best Buy $100 at B&H

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a fairly compact, professional-looking SSD. Underneath the cooler, this drive is fairly standard with a quick 7,300MB/s sequential read speed and up to 4TB of capacity. This drive is also available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes with a heatsink. It’s fully compatible with PS5, so you’re ready to go simply by slotting it in and tightening the screw.

This SSD looks nice with a matte black finish and design from EKWB. This gives the FireCuda a slim look while still providing ample cooling to keep from thermal throttling even with hours of heavy usage at a time. If you’re looking for more space on your PS5, this drive will have no trouble keeping up.

Source: Samsung Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink Best value Samsung Get a Samsung SSD for less $80 $90 Save $10 The Samsung 980 Pro is a phenomenal little drive with a heatsink that’s a perfect fit for the PS5. The 980 Pro has lower top speeds than the latest revisions but is still plenty fast for gaming with up to 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds. Pros Solid 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds exceed PS5 requirements

Compact heatsink design

Available in 1TB or 2TB sizes

Included 5-year warranty Cons No 500GB or 4TB models available $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $84 at Newegg

The Samsung 980 Pro isn’t Samsung’s latest SSD but with a good price and plenty of performance for PS5 gaming, this SSD is still a good pick for the system. The 980 Pro comes in 1TB or 2TB sizes with a heatsink which is a good sweet spot for most gamers, but it would have been nice to have a smaller and larger option. The heatsink on this drive should have no trouble keeping the SSD cool and running at its best speeds during your gaming sessions.

Source: Lexar Lexar Professional NM800 Pro High-speed runner-up Ultra-fast read speeds $73 $160 Save $87 Lexar has been making flash storage for years, and it shows its experience with the Professional NM800 Pro series. You can choose between 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes with a heatsink on this model. Pros Ultra-fast 7,500MB/s sequential read speeds

Included 5-year warranty

Available with 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB

Low price for the speed Cons The 4TB models doesn't come with a heatsink $73 at Amazon $73 at B&H

The Lexar Professional NM800 Pro, believe it or not, is a drive targeted at professional users and gamers alike. It comes with a chunky heatsink to help keep it cool when being hit with large loads like a video render on a PC, or one of the most demanding PS5 games. It’s one of the fastest drives you can get with up to 7,500MB/s read speeds which are right around the fastest you’ll find on PCIe Gen 4.

The heatsink version of this drive you’ll need for PS5 comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. The 4TB model is not available with a heatsink, so you’ll need to source your own if you want to use it with PS5.

Upgrade your PS5 without wasting money on speed you don't need

The PS5 ships with an 825GB SSD but ends up with under 700GB of space available for games and apps. Adding even a 1TB drive is a significant increase and probably the sweet spot for many people. You want a drive with at least 5,500MB/s of sequential read speed with PCI-Express Gen 4x4 support, which are fairly common these days. You need a heatsink to keep the drive cool under heavy load to avoid stutter or slowdown in game when the controller chip gets hot. It’s worth noting as well that there are a lot of PS5-compatible SSD heatsinks available, so you can use just about any of the best M.2 SSDs if you’re willing to do a bit of DIY.

Some of the best SSDs are PCIe Gen 5 drives, which will work with the PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility, but will only run at Gen 4 speeds, so there’s no reason to spend any extra money on one. It’s also worth keeping in mind that PS4 games can be saved on an external USB drive which are way cheaper than a high-performance SSD. You can also offload PS5 games to that external drive. You’ll need to copy them back to the internal storage to play, but It's still much faster than downloading it all again.

Overall, the Crucial P5 Plus hits all the right marks with a solid PS5-compatible heatsink included and plenty of performance to keep PS5 games running as the developer intended. This drive is available in 1TB or 2TB versions which should be plenty for most people. Though, if you don’t ever want to delete any games, a 4TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX may be worth it.