Sony made a big deal about the PS5’s SSD performance and its games lean heavily into that speed, but with fairly small 825GB drive, it fills up quickly. Luckily, PS5 has an open M.2 slot, so you can add more system storage that can be used for both PS5 and PS4 games. Just about any PCIe Gen 4 SSD will work, but make sure the SSD you use has a heatsink, so it stays cool and performs optimally under load. With tons of digital games available thanks to PlayStation Plus, you can try them all without deleting your favorites.
Crucial P5 PlusBest overall
- Source: Samsung
Samsung 990 Pro with HeatsinkBest performance
WD Black SN850X with HeatsinkRunner-up
Corsair MP600 PRO LPXBest value
Seagate FireCuda 530Compact heatsink
Upgrade your PS5 with space for all of your favorite games
Crucial P5 Plus
Plenty of speed for PS5
The Crucial P5 Plus is a fairly typical 2280 M.2 SSD with up to 2TB in capacity and 6,600MB/s of sequential read speed. The beefy SSD is designed to work with PS5, so you can simply insert the drive, screw it in, and power your PS5 back on.
- PS5-compatible heatsink included
- Available in 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacity
- Included 5-year warranty
- No 4TB version available
While it’s not the fastest or flashiest drive you can get for your PS5, the Crucial P5 Plus has plenty of speed with 6,600MB/s of sequential read speeds. Sequential read speed are at their very best with large files which is one of the reasons it’s important for game load times. This drive should have no trouble keeping up with the most demanding PS5 titles.
The included heatsink is nothing special, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s designed to fit inside the PS5 without any clearance issues, so installation should be a simple as slotting it in, and tightening the screw.
This drive comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2GB sizes with the integrated heatsink which all offer significant increases over the base storage. Some new games, like Balder’s Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2, need over 100GB of storage space so starting with a 1TB drive gives you a decent amount of space to try new games without deleting the favorites you go back to more often.
Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink
Ultimate PS5 performance
The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the most performant SSDs you can get for your PS5 with plenty of storage up to 4TB. This drive has excellent sequential read speeds at up to 7,450MB/s which is useful for keeping gaming loading times low.
- Ultra-fast 7,450MB/s read speed
- Faster random performance than the previous generation
- Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities
- Included 5-year warranty
- Early models need a firmware update
- Expensive
The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs for gaming you’ll find with excellent performance including some of the best random performance. Our 990 Pro review notes that this is one of the best-performing PCIe 4.0 SSDs available making it one of the best-performing PS5 drives as the console is limited to PCIe Gen 4. In some ways, this drive may be overkill for a PS5, but if you want to do everything you can to eliminate stutter or slowdown, the Samsung 990 Pro is the way to go.
This drive is available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB sizes with a heatsink installed. The heatsink is small enough to fit inside the PS5 without issue and has some aggressive red accents in the grills. Not that you’ll be seeing the drive once it’s installed in the console. Some retailers don’t have to 4TB version with the heatsink, so be sure you’re ordering one with a heatsink or buy a PS5-compatible heatsink to go with it.
WD Black SN850X with Heatsink
Trusted gaming performance
WD Black is a name long associated with gaming performance, and Western Digital is keeping that up with the snappy SN850X SSD. This drive has up to 7,300MB/s sequential reads and has a big heatsink that works with the PS5.
- Fast 7,300MB/s read speed
- Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities
- Included 5-year warranty
- No 4TB model with a heatsink
Even going back to PS3, upgrading your storage with a WD Black was one of the best ways to know you’re getting excellent performance. While this SN850X isn’t the fastest drive around, it’s still blazing fast with sequential read speeds of 7,300MB/s. This drive comes with a beefy heatsink featuring an amber LED light, so it should have no trouble keeping cool enough.
This drive comes in 1TB and 2TB sizes with the heatsink. One thing to note is there is an officially licensed version of this drive called the SN850P with a Playstation logo on the heatsink that is available with up to 4TB. For 1TB and 2TB sizes, however, the SN850X is available at a lower price.
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX
PS5 performance for less
The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX isn’t the fastest drive on this list, but it doesn’t need to be. With 7,100MB/s of sequential read speed, this drive has plenty of speed for PS5 games with an included heatsink that’s also a perfect fit.
- Solid 7,100MB/s read speed
- Heatsink available in white or black
- Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities
- Included 5-year warranty
- Slower than some other options
The Corsair MP600 Pro series is one of the best values for a PS5 upgrade thanks to its solid performance well in excess of Sony’s recommendation. This drive supports sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and should have no trouble keeping up with the most demanding PS5 games. It’s available in a wide range of sizes starting at just 500GB, so you don’t have to spend a fortune to install a few more games.
The heat sink will fit just fine inside the PS5 and is even available in white to match the console. Mind you, you won’t see the SSD once you put the side panels back on, but you’ll know that it matches. You can also get a massive 4TB version, so you can download all of your favorite games that way they’re just a few clicks away at all times.
Seagate FireCuda 530
Matte black with a cooler by EKWB
The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a quick gaming SSD with tons of performance thanks to sequential reads of ip to 7,300MB/s. It has a compact professional-looking cooler designed with EKWB, a company well-known for its enthusiast PC cooling components.
- Fast 7,300MB/s read speed
- Heatsink by EKWB
- Included 5-year warranty
- Available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities
- Pricey
The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a fairly compact, professional-looking SSD. Underneath the cooler, this drive is fairly standard with a quick 7,300MB/s sequential read speed and up to 4TB of capacity. This drive is also available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes with a heatsink. It’s fully compatible with PS5, so you’re ready to go simply by slotting it in and tightening the screw.
This SSD looks nice with a matte black finish and design from EKWB. This gives the FireCuda a slim look while still providing ample cooling to keep from thermal throttling even with hours of heavy usage at a time. If you’re looking for more space on your PS5, this drive will have no trouble keeping up.
Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink
Get a Samsung SSD for less
The Samsung 980 Pro is a phenomenal little drive with a heatsink that’s a perfect fit for the PS5. The 980 Pro has lower top speeds than the latest revisions but is still plenty fast for gaming with up to 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds.
- Solid 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds exceed PS5 requirements
- Compact heatsink design
- Available in 1TB or 2TB sizes
- Included 5-year warranty
- No 500GB or 4TB models available
The Samsung 980 Pro isn’t Samsung’s latest SSD but with a good price and plenty of performance for PS5 gaming, this SSD is still a good pick for the system. The 980 Pro comes in 1TB or 2TB sizes with a heatsink which is a good sweet spot for most gamers, but it would have been nice to have a smaller and larger option. The heatsink on this drive should have no trouble keeping the SSD cool and running at its best speeds during your gaming sessions.
Lexar Professional NM800 Pro
Ultra-fast read speeds
Lexar has been making flash storage for years, and it shows its experience with the Professional NM800 Pro series. You can choose between 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes with a heatsink on this model.
- Ultra-fast 7,500MB/s sequential read speeds
- Included 5-year warranty
- Available with 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB
- Low price for the speed
- The 4TB models doesn't come with a heatsink
The Lexar Professional NM800 Pro, believe it or not, is a drive targeted at professional users and gamers alike. It comes with a chunky heatsink to help keep it cool when being hit with large loads like a video render on a PC, or one of the most demanding PS5 games. It’s one of the fastest drives you can get with up to 7,500MB/s read speeds which are right around the fastest you’ll find on PCIe Gen 4.
The heatsink version of this drive you’ll need for PS5 comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. The 4TB model is not available with a heatsink, so you’ll need to source your own if you want to use it with PS5.
Upgrade your PS5 without wasting money on speed you don't need
The PS5 ships with an 825GB SSD but ends up with under 700GB of space available for games and apps. Adding even a 1TB drive is a significant increase and probably the sweet spot for many people. You want a drive with at least 5,500MB/s of sequential read speed with PCI-Express Gen 4x4 support, which are fairly common these days. You need a heatsink to keep the drive cool under heavy load to avoid stutter or slowdown in game when the controller chip gets hot. It’s worth noting as well that there are a lot of PS5-compatible SSD heatsinks available, so you can use just about any of the best M.2 SSDs if you’re willing to do a bit of DIY.
Some of the best SSDs are PCIe Gen 5 drives, which will work with the PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility, but will only run at Gen 4 speeds, so there’s no reason to spend any extra money on one. It’s also worth keeping in mind that PS4 games can be saved on an external USB drive which are way cheaper than a high-performance SSD. You can also offload PS5 games to that external drive. You’ll need to copy them back to the internal storage to play, but It's still much faster than downloading it all again.
Overall, the Crucial P5 Plus hits all the right marks with a solid PS5-compatible heatsink included and plenty of performance to keep PS5 games running as the developer intended. This drive is available in 1TB or 2TB versions which should be plenty for most people. Though, if you don’t ever want to delete any games, a 4TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX may be worth it.
Crucial P5 Plus
