The Steam Deck is a really impressive system for playing your favorite PC games on the go. So much so that there are many Steam Deck alternatives that you can now buy. One thing that's great about the Steam Deck, though is that it comes in three configurations to fit various budgets. So, if you opted for a Steam Deck with just 64GB or 256GB storage, and want more storage or faster performance in your games compared to running it off a microSD card, you might want to consider buying a new SSD. Changing the SSD takes a lot of work, but if you need some options, we collected eight of our favorite Steam Deck SSDs for you right here.
-
SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSDEditor's Choice
This SSD is the best possible one you can find for the Steam Deck. It has 4,750MB/s read and 4,300 MB/s write speeds, ensuring your games run at the fastest speeds.
-
SYONCON AP425 M.2 2230 SSDBest Value
This is a more affordable SSD for the Steam Deck, that still offers plenty of storage. It has 5125GB of space but still has sequential read/write speeds up to 3,200MB/s.
-
XPC Technologies 2TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe SSDPremium Pick$218 $270 Save $52
Need the most possible storage for your Steam Deck? You'll want to consider this one from XPC Technologies. While the SSD isn't from a well-known brand, it offers crazy fast speeds and ensures you'll never run out of space. That's 5100 MB/s read speeds, and sequential write performance up to 4800 MB/s.
-
Western Digital 512GB SSDTrusted brand
This is a 512B SSD for the Steam Deck from a trusted brand, Western Digital. It's not the fastest SSD, but it's ideal if you're upgrading from the 64GB Steam Deck and are on a budget.
Recapping the best SSDs for Steam Deck in 2023
Those are four of the best SSDs we can find for the Steam Deck. The one we highly suggest buying is the Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSD. This SSD offers decent read and write speeds of 4,750MB/s and 4,300 MB. For $110, it's hard to complain about it. If you need something more affordable, though, there's the Syoncon AP425 M.2 2230 SSD. And, if your budget is really high, though, then the XPC Technologies SSD is for you since it offers 2TB of storage. We hope you found the SSD that's right for your Steam Deck, but remember, you'll also want to consider a Steam Deck case, too, ensuring your handheld won't get damaged.
Steam Deck
Valve's first portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck, is one of the coolest handheld gaming consoles on the market, with a huge library of games to play and the ability to take them on the go.