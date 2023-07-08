The Steam Deck is a really impressive system for playing your favorite PC games on the go. So much so that there are many Steam Deck alternatives that you can now buy. One thing that's great about the Steam Deck, though is that it comes in three configurations to fit various budgets. So, if you opted for a Steam Deck with just 64GB or 256GB storage, and want more storage or faster performance in your games compared to running it off a microSD card, you might want to consider buying a new SSD. Changing the SSD takes a lot of work, but if you need some options, we collected eight of our favorite Steam Deck SSDs for you right here.