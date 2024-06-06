When looking for a great way to game on the go, a gaming laptop or top-tier tablet is worth considering, but it's hard to beat a gaming handheld like the ROG Ally X. However, you may end up wanting to replace the drive inside your Ally over time as it wears out or, more likely, as it fills up with game storage.

Below, you'll find all the top drives for the Ally X, which supports M.2 NVMe 2280 drives. Note that these won't fit on the original ROG Ally, since it only supported M.2 2230 drives.

What to know about ROG Ally X SSDs

In general, you'll probably want to jump up to a 2TB drive, since the Ally X itself features 1TB of space, but you can definitely take it further. For most folks, though, Corsair's MP600 offers a great blend of value and performance, while you can also spend extra to get plenty more space.

On the other end of things, if you're looking to save money, it can be worth taking a look at the WD Blue SN580, while Silicon Power's UD85 drive is the cheapest SSD on this list. Regardless of what you end up with, make sure you're buying a drive with enough storage for your use case.