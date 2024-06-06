When looking for a great way to game on the go, a gaming laptop or top-tier tablet is worth considering, but it's hard to beat a gaming handheld like the ROG Ally X. However, you may end up wanting to replace the drive inside your Ally over time as it wears out or, more likely, as it fills up with game storage.
Below, you'll find all the top drives for the Ally X, which supports M.2 NVMe 2280 drives. Note that these won't fit on the original ROG Ally, since it only supported M.2 2230 drives.
-
Editor's choice
Corsair MP600 Pro NH
This PCIe 4.0 drive from Corsair comes in a variety of different capacities, up to a meaty 8TB, but at the same time, it won't break the bank, either. This 2TB model comes in at just $160, and it's a nice upgrade over the 1TB in the Ally X.
-
Premium pick
Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB
The Samsung 990 PRO SSD combines exceptional speed, reliability, and elegant design, making it the top choice for storage enthusiasts and gamers.
-
Best value
WD Blue SN580 Gen 4 SSD
This impressive drive courtesy of Western Digital sports speeds up to 4150 MB/s, comes in a variety of capacities, and perhaps most importantly has an affordable pricetag, coming in at under $120 for the 2TB model. If you're looking for value, this is a great choice.
-
Best large-capacity option
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus
Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus M.2 SSD is notable for its support for capacities up to an eye-watering 8TB of space. You will need to pay a princely $1200 for the pleasure, but if you've got the cash for it, you can pack your Ally with tons of storage.
-
Best alternative
WD BLACK SN850X 2TB SSD
This 2TB M.2 drive from Western Digital offers up some impressive speeds, reads up to 7300 MB/s and writes up to 6350 MB/s, alongside a solid capacity. Most importantly, this drive usually hovers around $150, making it a generally affordable purchase.
-
Great value performance
Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe
A fantastic Gen 4 M.2 SSD that not only packs a lot of speed but also comes in at a relatively affordable price. You can use this M.2 SSD in your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5.
-
Also great
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB$90 $155 Save $65
The Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD competes with the best M.2 modules on the market for a top spot. It offers an impressive read and write speed of 7,000MB/s and over 5,000MB/s, respectively.
-
Cheapest option
Kingston NV2 2280 NVMe SSD$57 $74 Save $17
If you're looking for the cheapest drive you can fit into an ROG Ally X, this 2280 M.2 from Kingston will cost you only $57 for a 1TB model. Plus, there are a variety of different capacities you can choose from, too, and you'll get speeds up to 3500 MB/s.
-
Best value replacement
Crucial P5 Plus SSD
This isn't the most cutting-edge drive on the market, but if you just need to replace the drive in your Ally, this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus drive can get that jobe done. Plus, most importantly, this drive can be purchased for under $100, making it an affordable option.
What to know about ROG Ally X SSDs
In general, you'll probably want to jump up to a 2TB drive, since the Ally X itself features 1TB of space, but you can definitely take it further. For most folks, though, Corsair's MP600 offers a great blend of value and performance, while you can also spend extra to get plenty more space.
On the other end of things, if you're looking to save money, it can be worth taking a look at the WD Blue SN580, while Silicon Power's UD85 drive is the cheapest SSD on this list. Regardless of what you end up with, make sure you're buying a drive with enough storage for your use case.
