Adding one will allow you to enjoy faster transfer speeds and download and store more files, so you'll never be without your library of games. The best SSDs for the MSI Claw are 2230 drives, which will fit into the slot. Here are our picks for the best SSDs for the MSI Claw.

The MSI Claw is one of the most exciting new gaming handhelds to come along in recent years. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, unlike many of its Windows predecessors, and the base model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While that may seem like a decent amount, hardcore gamers have seen how much games take up for handhelds like a Steam Deck or Rog Ally . So, expanding the storage with a solid-state drive (SSD) is a must.

The Lexar 1TB PLAY, including the MSI Claw, is ideal for M.2 2230 compatible devices. The 2230 form factor comes in a 1TB capacity and offers read speeds up to 5,200 MB/s and write speeds up to 4,700 MB/s, allowing you to transfer huge gaming files quickly and efficiently. Boasting the SLC dynamic cache, your MSI Claw games will load fast.

The Western Digital Black SN770M 2TD Internal SSD comes in the 2230 form factor, making it great for your MSI Claw. However, it can also be used on small laptops or convertibles, such as Microsoft Surface. The maximum read and write speeds are 5,150/4,850MB/s, making this an incredibly fast SSD.

The Addlink S91 has the 2230 form factor and is offered in 512GB, 1 TB, and 2TB. It offers read and write speeds up to 4,900/3,200 MB/s and can work with a variety of devices, not just your MSI Claw. It's also backward compatible with a Gen 3x4 interface.

The INLAND TN446 2230 SSD is another option that won't set you back a ton. It comes in either 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB for storage. It will deliver read speeds up to 4,700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,700 MB/s to your MSI Claw. It is built to last for up to 1,500,000 hours and can reach up to 800K/900K IOPS for a fast startup.

The Corsair MP600 has a form factor built for handhelds like the MSI Claw, Steam Deck, or ROG Ally. You can get up to 1TB of storage and read and write speeds up to 4,800 MB/s. It loads games and boots Windows quickly while being built to last for years.

The Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 is a newer version of our first choice and offers higher read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s. Our premium option has 2TB of storage, allowing you to store even more games for your MSI Claw. It has up to 58Gbps of potential bandwidth and up to 800K IOPS.

You'll save some money with the Teamgroup's MP44S , which is less than $80, but you won't miss out on reliability. This works for a variety of handhelds and small computers and comes in either a 1TB or 2TB option. It offers read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and up to 3,500 MB/s for write speeds.

The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD 1TB will expand the MSI Claw base model's storage. It provides read speeds of 4,750 MB/s and write speeds up to 4,300 MB/s. In our review, we loved how reliable it is compared to a microSD card.

The best SSDs for the MSI Claw

For most gaming handhelds, you need a reliable and fast SSD, and the MSI Claw is no exception. While the top version of it comes with more storage than the Steam Deck or ROG Ally offer, it is also the most expensive version.

If you're okay with the models with less storage, using something like the Sabrent Rocket or the Rocket Q4 will give you fast read and write speeds and plenty of storage.

If write speeds aren't as important to you, you can save some money and choose something like the Teamgroup MP44S, which provides you with the storage you need. There are plenty of SSDs out there with the 2230 form factor, so you'll have your pick. But pay attention to how fast the SSD will load and what the read and write speeds are, if you want to get the most out of your MSI Claw.