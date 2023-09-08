Out of the box, the Lenovo Legion Go can be configured with up to 1TB of SSD storage, which is already solid, but what if you opt for a cheaper model at launch and want to upgrade later down the line? Thankfully, you can upgrade the storage, but with a caveat. Lenovo is using a different size for its SSDs, coming in an M.2 2242 form factor compared to the M.2 2230 size of Steam Deck SSDs, so finding a replacement is a bit harder. Still, we've picked out a few great SSD options for you.

Lenovo is making a big splash in the world of Steam Deck alternatives with the Lenovo Legion Go . This new handheld offers a much bigger screen with a higher resolution and refresh rate than its high-profile competitors like the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck . It also has detachable controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

If you want an external SSD that you can upgrade later on, this TEKQ SSD enclosure does just that. It fits an M.2 2280 SSD, and these models are much easier to find, which makes upgrading far easier. Plus, it has pretty fast speeds.

Internal SSDs may seem like the most logical choice, but you can always upgrade the storage on your Lenovo Legion Go with an external SSD. The Fantom Drives Extreme uses Thunderbolt 3 or USB4 to support speeds up to 2,800MB/s, which means it's very fast and requires much less hassle.

Looking for an extra cheap SSD for your Legion Go? This one from Rogob supports slower SATA speeds, but it costs just $80 for 1TB, so it's one of the most affordable options you can get. There are smaller sizes, too.

Another great option for a cheaper PCIe 3.0 SSD is this one from Inland. It comes in capacities up to 2TB, and even the largest model costs just $170, making it a great deal.

If you don't think you need PCIe 4.0 speeds, this Sabrent Rocket SSD should give you solid performance at a relatively low price. It starts at just $60 for 512GB and comes from a reliable brand, so you should have a good experience.

If you're looking to save a buck, the VisioNTek DLX4 is one of the best SSDs you can get. It still supports PCIe 4.0, but it's far more affordable and comes in a few different size options for different budgets.

Want faster storage? Lenovo also makes this ThinkPad branded PCIe 4.0 SSD that fits the Legion Go. It has a larger capacity and should give you much faster speeds, too. It does come at a much higher price, though.

If you want an official SSD straight from Lenovo, this ThinkBook-branded model is probably the best one for you. It gives you 512GB of storage and PCIe 3.0 speeds, a nice balance of performance and price.

Best SSDs for Lenovo Legion Go: Final thoughts

Being restricted to the M.2 2242 form factor makes it a bit harder to find a good SSD for the Lenovo Legion Go, but luckily, there are quite a few options out there. One thing to keep in mind is that some SSDs have chips on both sides for bigger capacities, and these dual-sided SSDs may not fit in every device.

Either way, the Lenovo ThinkBook PCIe 3.0 SSD is a great option for the vast majority of users, offering great speeds and capacity at a solid price and coming from a reliable brand. If you want to save more money, the VisionTek PCIe 4.0 SSD may be just right for you, providing plenty of performance at a reasonable price.

The Lenovo Legion Go isn't available to order just yet, but you can check it out on Lenovo's website. If you're planning to buy one, it's also a good idea to check out some Lenovo Legion Go cases to keep it safe during your travels.