Whether you spend hours at your desk working or gaming, or if you have multiple people in your home using the same space for different activities, it’s important to have the right desk to ensure a comfortable experience for all. Apart from getting the best office chair, a sit-stand or height adjustable desk is a must-have these days as it offers the flexibility of using it either while sitting or standing. Standing desks are no longer super expensive either, as you can easily find one for your budget. They also come in many different finishes, sizes, features, and most are highly customizable. We’ve put together a list of what we feel are some of the best standing desks to buy in 2023, so check them out.

The best standing desks in 2023

Vari Electric Standing Desk Editor's choice A no-nonsense, sturdy desk for a wide range of activities The Vari Electric Standing Desk is one of the most highly rated and revered desks out there. Available in multiple finishes and sizes, this desk features a sturdy T-style leg design and has four programmable height settings. The laminate finish also makes it easy to maintain, and the desk comes with a five-year warranty. Pros Quick assembly

Multiple finishes

Sturdy and well-built Cons A little pricey $750 at Amazon

Vari is a popular name in the world of standing desks, and its Electric Standing Desk is by far its most popular model. This simple looking sit-stand desk has a clean design and yet, is sturdy enough to handle even 200lb of weight. The dual motor system promises quiet operation, and the three-stage leg system offers good stability even at the maximum height. The desk is easy to assemble and can accommodate dual monitors.

This standing desk comes in different sizes, ranging from 48 inches by 24 inches, all the way up to 72 inches by 30 inches. It has a height range from 25 inches to 50.5 inches. The Vari desk offers four programmable memory settings for creating different height presets, and it is compatible with various Vari accessories for cable management or adding more storage. The tabletop comes in five finishes – Reclaimed Wood, Darkwood, Butcher Block, White, and Black.

Koble Danee Premium pick Old-school charm with modern smarts The Danee standing desk from Koble boasts a classic, old-school wooden desk design but with modern conveniences. Available in 48” and 60” sizes, it comes with a large central drawer, built-in Qi wireless charging pad, and AC and USB charging outlets. If you have the budget, this desk should feel right at home in any modern home or office space. Pros Timeless design

Built-in AC outlets, wireless charging

Large storage drawer Cons Only two size and finish options

Warranty limited to one year $1300 at Best Buy $1315 at Home Depot $1400 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a classic wooden desk to go with your quaint home decor or office space, the Danee desk from Koble fits the bill perfectly. This colonial style desk is available in two sizes, and two finishes, which are Walnut and Oak. It has a height range of 28.7 inches to 47 inches, and has a maximum load bearing capacity of 264lb. It’s a little pricey but what makes this desk unique, apart from the design, are the features.

For starters, the Danee offers a large drawer in the front with a soft-closing mechanism. You get three programmable memory functions, so you can set various height presets. One of the corners of the desk has a built-in 10W Qi wireless charging pad, for charging your smartphone or other devices. Finally, the desk also has three AC power outlets built in, and USB-C and USB-A ports. The Danee also features sensors to detect collisions with any objects, the dual-motors promise a quieter operation, and the surface is treated to resist spills and scratches.

Fezibo Basic Standing desk Best value A great beginner standing desk The Fezibo Basic standing desk offers great value thanks to its affordable pricing, and the fact that it comes in a variety of designs. You get programmable height presets, a five-year warranty, and decent customization options. Overall, a great starter standing desk for casual use. Pros Five-year warranty

Minimalist design

Multiple size and style options Cons Can't hold very heavy objects $180 at Amazon

The Fezibo Basic standing desk is one of the highly rated entry-level desks, and rightfully so. Backed by a reputable brand and a solid five-year warranty, this desk is priced very well for anyone looking at getting their first standing desk. It comes with Fezibo’s S2 frame, which can handle a maximum weight of 176lb, and features one-touch presets for three programmable height adjustments. It has a height range of 27.5 inches to 46.9 inches. The tabletop is from 43 inches to 60 inches, and comes in a range of finishes, like Light Walnut, Oak, Light Rustic, Rubberwood, and Rustic Brown.

The desk is available with a black or white frame, and you can customize it by getting lockable casters, in case you need to move the desk around often. You can also add desk hooks for hanging headphones, a cable management tray, and an under-desk felt pull-out storage tray.

UpLift V2 Best customizable Mix and match to your heart's content If you’re the finicky type and want your desk to look a certain way, it’s hard to find a more customizable desk than the UpLift V2. With a wide array of tabletops, frames, and accessories to choose from, you can truly build the desk of your dreams if you have the patience to sit and pick all the parts. Pros Plenty of customization options

Stable and durable design

Bundled cable management tray Cons On the heavier side $708 at Amazon

The V2 from UpLift is yet another highly customizable standing desk, featuring a myriad of options for the legs, and tabletop sizes and finishes. The full range of options is available on the company’s website, where you can really dig deep into your customization endeavor. There’s a nice selection of laminate finishes, and you can get various wood and bamboo finishes too, for an extra cost. Tabletop sizes range from 42" by 30", all the way up to 80" by 30".

UpLift even lets you choose the color and type of the grommets, and you can opt for a V2-Commercial frame if you need the desk to handle heavier loads. The color of the control pad can also be customized, and you even have the option to get a wireless foot switch to raise or lower the desk. Finally, you can even get matching casters for your desk, if you need them.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Best elegant Minimalistic and stylish The Jarvis Bamboo standing desk from Fully looks classy and minimalist, which is what makes it so special. From the house of Herman Miller, the Jarvis standing desk doesn’t offer the widest range of customizability, but it can carry heavy loads and has an attractive design. Pros High load-bearing capacity

Sleek design

Mechanical parts have a 15-year warranty Cons Limited customization $569 at Amazon

Fully is a sub-brand of Herman Miller, which means you know right off the bat that you’re in for a quality product. The Jarvis Bamboo standing desk comes highly rated as it offers a clean and simple design and yet, manages to look stylish. You can choose between three colors for the legs, and it comes in five different sizes. The programmable control pad offers four height presets and the motor is fairly silent, with claimed noise levels of under 50dB. Unlike many other desks though, the Jarvis is backed by a 15-year warranty for the electronic and mechanical components, and five years for the tabletop. The options for the size of the tabletops range from 48" by 27", to 72" by 30". You can even choose either a fully rectangular tabletop or one with a contour.

Fezibo Brooklyn C Best storage Drawers galore! The Brooklyn B from Fezibo is our favorite standing desk if you need ample storage. There are a total of five drawers and an open storage cubicle. There’s even an elevated wooden stand for placing a monitor and other accessories. Pros Plenty of storage spaces

Classical design

Good build quality Cons Limited tabletop sizes

Load-bearing capacity could be better $290 at Amazon

The Fezibo Brooklyn C is one of the best looking standing desks with ample storage. It features a total of five faux-leather drawers, a central storage cubicle, and an elevated stand for added height for your monitor. It’s available in Light Rustic and Rustic Brown shades, and in two sizes of 48" by 24" and 55" by 24". The control pad comes with three height presets, and the motors are rated to produce just 45dB of sound. The desk has a height range of 27.5 inches to 48.85 inches.

The Brooklyn C desk also features an anti-collision sensor, so it will stop movement if the desk detects an obstacle. The feet of the desk can be replaced with lockable casters, which is handy if you need to constantly move the desk about.

Eureka Ergonomic RGB Standing Desk Best for gamers Large size and RGB lighting This gaming desk has all the essential features at a reasonable price. It only comes in one size, but that size is large enough to easily accommodate a curved widescreen monitor or even a multi-monitor setup. The desk also features gaming aesthetics, a removable all-surface gaming mat, and attachments to hold two headphones and a fizzy drink. Oh, and you also get RGB lighting, naturally. Pros Very spacious

Gamer-centric features

Comes with a full-surface mouse pad Cons Assembly can be a pain

Only one size $600 at Amazon

This 65” standing desk by Eureka Ergonomic is the ideal choice for an ergonomic gaming setup. At its core, you get a large surface area to play with, RGB lighting on either end of the desk, and an all-surface mouse pad covering nearly the entire desk area. The desk features two large grommets on either end for cable routing, and holders for a drink and multiple headphones. The lighting, unfortunately, is of the standard RGB type and not ARGB, but it still offers some preset patterns.

As for the standing desk features, you get two high-strength carbon steel legs with dual motors, and a maximum supported weight of 220lb. The control pod offers four programmable height presets, and the desk’s height range is 29.92" to 48.43".

Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk Best compact Back to basics If you’re looking for a basic standing desk that is compact and affordable, then this one by Sweetcrispy checks the box. It’s simple, and comes in a couple of finishes. The tabletop is spliced, but it’s still rated to handle up to 176lb of weight. It comes with height presets, and some models feature a linen drawer for storage. Pros Compact design

Easy to assemble

Priced well Cons Spliced tabletop might not suit everyone

Minor user-reported quality issues $96 at Amazon

This electric standing desk from Sweetcrispy features a compact size of 40" by 24" (larger sizes are also available), and comes with a sturdy steel frame. The stand has a height range of 28.74" by 48.03", and is rated to handle a maximum weight of 176lb. The controller features three memory presets, along with an LED digital display. The desk is simple and easy to assemble, although some users have complained about minor quality and fitment issues with their units. Thankfully, you get a five-year warranty, so you should be covered for some time. The stand features a quiet motor, and there’s an anti-collision sensor too, to prevent any damage to the desk. One thing to note is that the tablet top is spliced, which means there’ll be a visible line running along the width of the desk.

These are our favorite standing desks in 2023

A standing desk has quickly become an essential part of most work setups. You can easily find one today from a variety of brands, and across price ranges. The standing desks available today also look great and some offer much more functionality, as we have recently experienced FlexiSpot E7 Pro. There are plenty of health benefits to be gained from alternating between sitting and standing at your work desk. We feel the electric standing desk from Vari is the best overall. It's a little pricey, but for the extra that you pay, you're guaranteed a sturdy and well-built desk. There are also plenty of finishes for the tabletop and stand to choose from, making it a solid choice for most users. If you really want to go crazy with customizing your desk, there's no beating the UpLift V2.

This standing desk offers next-level personalization, where you can even choose the color of the control pod. UpLift is also a highly renowned brand for standing desks, and you really can't go wrong by picking the V2. One thing to keep in mind is that while it's easy to get carried away with all the customization, it can also significantly drive up the final cost of the desk. Having a large desk is one thing, but if you like being hyper-organized, then you should be looking for a desk with ample storage. The Fezibo Brooklyn C is our top pick here, as it comes with five drawers and an elevated wooden area for more ergonomic placement of your monitor.