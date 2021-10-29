The best stands for your MacBook Pro in 2021

Of all the accessories you can buy for the new MacBook Pro 2021 models, we think a stand is probably the most important one, especially if you have stationary working setup. A stand is more than just a tool for your MacBook Pro. From improving the overall ergonomics of your setup to protecting your MacBook from accidental spills, a good quality stand can go a long way to make sure you’re having a better experience. Not to mention, some of the height-adjustable stands also reduce neck and shoulder strain by allowing you to set the right elevation.

Finding the best stand for your MacBook Pro can be difficult, though. Much like other accessories, there are plenty of options to choose from and a lot of features to consider. We’ve managed to comb through multiple pages on the internet to find some of the best ones for you. So, let’s get started:

Nulaxy Laptop Stand Best overall stand for MacBook Pro The Nulaxy laptop stand is one of the best wallet-friendly stands you can grab for your MacBook Pro notebook right now. You can use it with laptops ranging in size from 10 to 16-inches and it also lifts the notebooks by 6-inches, which we think is comfortable for day-to-day usage while sitting. Other noteworthy features include the addition of soft feet at the bottom to protect the surface, the inclusion of anti-slip material on the arms to hold the laptop in place, and more. Buy from Amazon

BookArc for MacBook Best vertical stand for MacBook The BookArc is a vertical stand for the MacBook Pro that saves a lot of space on your desk. This low-profile stand holds your MacBook vertically with its lid closed, so you'll need an external monitor along with a keyboard and mouse to use this one. It's one of the most popular stands for the MacBooks and is available in a bunch of different finishes including silver, birch, walnut, and espresso. Buy from Amazon

SKYZONAL Aluminum Notebook Desktop Stand Simple height-adjustable stand The SKYZONAL aluminum as you can see, is a fairly straightforward stand for the MacBook Pro. It's a height-adjustable stand that lets you easily tweak the height according to your requirements. The best part about the stand is that it collapses flat, allowing you to slide it into a backpack. It can also be used with some other devices like the iPad. Buy from Amazon

Steklo X-stand for MacBook Pro An affordable MacBook stand This Steklo stand is one of the most affordable items in this collection. Despite the price tag, it's still one of the more premium-looking products. It can fit 12 - 17-inch MacBooks, which means, it's perfect for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 model too. The stand allows for optimum airflow to keep the MacBook cool during the extended hours of usage. Buy from Amazon

Lifelong ergonomic laptop stand Versatile MacBook Pro stand If you're someone who likes to frequently stand while working, then the Lifelong ergonomic laptop stand is perfect. Unlike other height-adjustable stands, this one lets you extend its arms up to 13-inches. In addition to that, you can also adjust the angle of the base on which the MacBook rests. This gives you more freedom to get the best viewing angle. The stand also has a cutout at the bottom for airflow. It's suitable to fit laptops ranging in sizes from 10-17-inches. Buy from Amazon

SimpleHouseware Metal Stand MacBook Pro stand with storage space This metal stand is perfect for those who are looking to add some space for organizing their setup. As you can see, it has a built-in shelf and up to four compartments for storing items. The stand itself is more than 20-inches wide and 11.5-inches deep. It can also be used to place a monitor on top, which is great. There's no option to adjust the height, though. Buy from Amazon

HumanCentric Vertical Laptop Stand More affordable vertical stand This is the second vertical stand in our collection, which is perfect for those who use an external keyboard, mouse and monitor. This one's cheaper than the BookArc stand we saw earlier, but it has some noteworthy inclusions like soft pads on the inner walls of the dock to protect the notebook from scratches. It's also smaller than the BookArc stand and looks great on the desk. Buy from Amazon

Wooden laptop stand Affordable wooden stand The wooden tilt laptop stand is perfect for those looking to add a touch of wood to their setup. It's simple, yet one of the best looking stands in our collection that's capable of holding even the newer MacBook Pro 2021 models. There are arms on the front to prevent the laptop from sliding down. The stand also has cork feet to protect your desk from scratches. Buy from Amazon

Rain Design 10032 mStand Minimal stand for MacBook Pro This is one of the most popular laptop stands on the market mainly because of its minimal aesthetics. It's made out of solid, sand-blasted aluminum, and it provides a sturdy base for your MacBook, irrespective of its size. It's also tilted forward to make it easier for you see, but there's no option to adjust the height. We also like the addition of small rubber pads on the top to secure the laptop in place. Buy from Amazon

Best stands for MacBook Pro: Final Thoughts

That concludes our collection of the best stands you can buy for your MacBook Pro 2021 notebooks. The ‘Nulaxy laptop stand’ is our pick for the best stand mainly because it looks great and also adds a decent amount of height for your MacBook. We also like vertical stands like theBookArc for MacBook Pro’ as they tend to occupy less space on the desk. Notably, a collapsible stand like the ‘SKYZONAL Aluminum stand’ is a great option if you commute or travel with your MacBook Pro a lot. We’ve also added only the good-looking stands in this collection, so they’ll perfectly blend in most setups and won’t end up ruining the overall aesthetics.

Apple’s MacBook Pro is one of the best Macs you can buy right now. The new 2021 models, especially the bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for powering a stationary work-from-home setup. We think having a good stand for your MacBook will help you keep things organized. We’ll keep adding more stands to this collection over time, but in the meantime, let us know which one are you planning to buy? You can also check our collection of the best MacBook Pro cases if you’re looking to add some protection to your shiny new MacBook Pro.