The Start menu is an essential part of the Windows experience, but it's not always the most efficient and customizable. To counter this, Microsoft introduced a sleek and modernized Start menu in Windows 11, but not everyone is still a fan of the changes.

If you miss the classic Start menu or want more customization and efficiency, there are several Start menu alternatives and Windows tweaks that can improve your workflow. Let's explore these powerful tools to help you regain control over your Start menu and boost your productivity.

Related Ranking all the Windows Start menus, from worst to best The Start menu has evolved (and devolved) quite a number of times since its debut on Windows 95

5 StartAllBack

Bring back the classic Start menu with modern tweaks