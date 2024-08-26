Key Takeaways Milk-V Duo S offers an affordable entry to RISC-V, but lacks GUI support, ideal for tech-savvy users.

Flipper Zero, not a traditional SBC, is a powerful hacking tool for cybersecurity enthusiasts, worth its price.

ZimaBlade is the best SBC for NAS needs, compact storage server with Intel processors and robust memory.

Single-Board Computers may serve as amazing cost-effective solutions for DIY projects, but they can be rather complex for beginners. As if their quirky connections and reliance on the Linux terminal weren’t enough, newcomers to the SBC space may get intimidated by the plethora of options available on the market. So, I’ve compiled a list of the best starter SBCs to help you pick the right device for all your tinkering needs.

6 Milk-V Duo S

An affordable RISC-V system

Although RISC-V isn’t the perfect platform for beginners, there’s no denying that it has become much more accessible for the average user. That’s mostly thanks to Milk-V’s budget-friendly options, like the Duo S. Priced at a mere $10, the Duo S packs a surprisingly fast SG2000 SoC and can switch between RISC-V and ARM cores at the push of a button.

Unfortunately, the Duo S isn’t placed higher on this list because you can’t load a GUI operating system on the SBC. Instead, you’ll need to connect it to your PC and execute commands over SSH, which isn’t very beginner-friendly. Despite its flaws, the Duo S is hands-down the best SBC if you’re looking to get in on the RISC-V action.

5 Flipper Zero

To unleash the cybersecurity enthusiast inside you

Let me preface this section by saying that the Flipper Zero isn’t exactly an SBC in the conventional sense. However, the ability to flash custom firmware and interface GPIO devices helps it make the cut for this list. If you haven’t heard about it, the Flipper Zero is an all-in-one hacking-cum-pen testing tool and has been quite a hit in the cybersecurity space.

For example, you can use it to check the confidentiality of your Wi-Fi password or analyze wireless signals from your IoT devices. If you’re eager to learn the ins-and-outs of cybersecurity, the Flipper Zero is more than worth your money.

Flipper Zero $169 at Flipper

4 ZimaBlade

For all your NAS needs