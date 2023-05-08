The Steam Deck might be a handheld gaming console, but if you prefer to dock your Steam Deck to a monitor or TV, we're happy to say that it supports an external controller. You'll need to pair that controller via Bluetooth or connect it to your Steam Deck or the dock that it's connected to via USB-C. It's a really great way to accessorize your Steam Deck, too, just like buying a microSD card for extra storage. From the official Xbox controller to the PlayStation 5 controller, and other cheaper third-party options, we have you covered a look at the best Steam Deck controllers you can buy.

The GameSir T4 Mini is a great mini controller for the Steam Deck. It's more compact than the other controllers on our list and even has RGB lighting effects that give it a fancy look. It's a great travel companion for your device.

Have you been a gamer for a while? If so, you might remember the original Xbox Duke Controller. This is a remake of the original which works great with the Steam Deck, though you'll have to use a USB-A to USB-C dongle to connect it directly to your system when not on a dock.

The Amazon Luna Controller is great for those familiar with the company's cloud gaming service, since it works over Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth or USB. It has the same layout as the Xbox Controller but is much heftier, with purple accents.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a great controller to use with the Steam Deck if you're emulating and playing older Nintendo games. It has the classic Nintendo layout and is really great to hold in the hands.

Though you'll need software on your Steam Deck to tweak the buttons and use this controller in most games, the DualSense Controller still can work great with the Steam Deck. Some gamers might prefer its layout over the Xbox Controller.

The PDP Wired Game Controller is an excellent wired controller for the Steam Deck. It's officially licensed by Microsoft, and has the same layout as the Steam Deck's native controller, along with rumble controls.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a more expensive controller, but it's great for pro gamers. The controller has a rubberized grip and has extra paddles on the back. Not to forget it uses a rechargeable battery.

The Xbox Wireless Controller shares the same button layout as the Steam Deck, making it the perfect external controller to use natively via Bluetooth. It also comes in multiple colors and is quite comfortable.

Recapping the best Steam Deck controllers in 2023

There you have it! Those are the best Steam Deck controllers we can find in 2023. Since it shares the same A/B/X/Y button layout as the Steam Deck, we highly suggest you buy the Microsoft Xbox Core Controller. If your budget is bigger, there's also the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, which has extra buttons that you can customize to make gaming even easier. Then, if you need a wired controller, consider the PDP Wired Controller for its rumble support and comfortable fit, or the classic Hyper Duke Wired Controller.

Beyond those basics, PlayStation fans can use the DualSense Controller with the Steam Deck just fine with software to customize the button layout. And, if you're a Nintendo Fan, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will work great too, since it has a more similar layout and design to the Xbox Wireless Controller. Again, keep in mind that similar to other handhelds like the Logitech G Cloud, you'll have to pair these controllers wirelessly via Bluetooth on the Steam Deck by pressing the Steam button, choosing Settings, then Bluetooth, and then toggling it on. You can then press the pairing button on the controllers to get right into the action.