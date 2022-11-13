If you're looking for a dock for your Steam Deck, then these are some of the best options available currently!

If you've picked up a Steam Deck and want to get more serious with you're gaming, then you might be considering buying a dock. A dock is helpful because not only is it a dedicated place to charge your Steam Deck, but it also will typically come with USB input options and a display output or two. We've rounded up some of the best Steam Deck dock options out there, in case you're looking to buy one and aren't sure which to get!

Official Steam Deck Dock The official Steam Deck dock is a bit pricey, but it's officially supported by Valve, and you can buy it with your Steam credit if you'd like. It comes in at $99, which by far makes it the most expensive option here. View at Steam

JSAUX Steam Deck Dock If you're looking for something affordable but good, JSAUX's Steam Deck dock gives you multiple USB outputs, a HDMI port, ethernet, and full-speed charging support for your Deck. This comes in at $39.99, and for our money, is probably the best affordable Steam Deck Dock you can get. View at Amazon

YYDSTDK Steam Deck Dock If you're really pinching pennies but want something to get you pretty much all the way there, then the YYDSTDK Steam Deck dock should pack everything you need. It has three USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI output, and an ethernet port. It's a case-friendly dock too, so long as your case isn't thicker than 2.4cm. It comes in at $35.99. View at Amazon

NewQ Steam Deck Dock Boasting a unique design, the NewQ Steam Deck Dock is a 4-in-1 Dock that has two USB 2.0 ports, a HDMI output, and ethernet support. It's unique in that it has a kickstand to hold it up instead of sitting in a dock, and the outputs come out facing upward rather than downward. It's cheap too, at $34.99. View at Amazon

iVoler 5-in-1 Hub Steam Deck Dock Stand The iVoler Steam Deck Dock comes with three USB 3.0 ports, an ethernet port, and HDMI out. It's made of aluminum and supports charging your Steam Deck at full speed. It's a little more expensive than the others here at $49.99, but it has a solid build quality. View at Amazon

Anker USB-C 7-in-1 hub Anker's USB-C 7-in-1 hub isn't strictly a Steam Deck Dock, but if you don't mind placing your Steam Deck flat on a table, then this might be a worthwhile option. It's a bit cheaper than most of the other Docks here and has nearly as many features. There are two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI output, a USB-C data port, and an SD card reader. View at Amazon

These are the best Steam Deck docks that you can get at the moment. Basically, all of them do the same thing, and it's going to be a matter of which you like the look of the most. A dock is a good way to add to the versatility of your Steam Deck and can turn your handheld into a gaming console with ease.

As for me, I've been loving the Steam Deck, and I'm considering picking up a dock in the future. Handheld is great, but I'd love to be able to relax on the couch and play some of my favorite PC games too. What about you, do you use a dock for your Steam Deck?