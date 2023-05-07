The Steam Deck is great for playing your favorite PC games on the go. Unlike the best gaming laptops, though, the battery is relatively small. The Steam Deck only has a 5,313 mAh battery, which in our tests, lasted us as little as two hours, and as long as eight hours, depending on the kind of games you want to play
So, if you're hoping to extend your battery life when gaming on the Steam Deck, you can consider a power bank. There are plenty of sizes with different capacities. Some have small capacities of 5,000mAh, and others go as high as 27,000mAh. Generally, the bigger the capacity, the more charges you'll get out of it, which is why we've only suggested power banks with larger than 5,000mAh capacities
We've also suggested Power Delivery (PD) power banks, which can deliver up to 45W or higher of power so you can get more power in a short amount of time. Non-PD power banks that provide lower than 45W of power will charge your Steam Deck a lot slower.
Anker 747 Power BankEditor's Choice$150 $180 Save $30
While it has a high price, the Anker 747 Power Bank is one of the best power banks for the Steam Deck. It has a 25,600 mAh capacity and has multiple PD charging ports. It also comes with a charging brick, a cable, and a carrying pouch.
Though $200 is a lot to spend on a power bank, the Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank has a unique style. It's also unlike any other option since it supports 100W fast charging, and it has a transparent shell that lets you see the insides.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest Value$48 $80 Save $32
For a more affordable power bank, you'll want to check out this one from Baseus. It has a LED display to let you know the charging status. It also holds up to 20,000 mAh of power, which is enough to charge up your Steam Deck more than once.
This is a hefty power bank that allows you to use the A/C charger that came with your Steam Deck. That way you can also charge your laptop since it supports up to 130W. It's great to have for emergencies.
This Anker power bank is quite the special one. While it has support for 65W charging with te prongs on the back, it also has a 10,000 mAh battery built-in, letting you power up your Steam Deck on the go.
The Antank Magnetic Power Bank for Steam Deck is one of the more unique Steam Deck power banks. It has a back mount that allows you to magnetically attach it to the back of the handheld, so you can keep playing. It also provides 45W of power, which is the maximum accepted by the Steam Deck.
This Anker power bank has a 24,000mAh battery, which is bigger than most other portable power banks. It delivers up to 140W of power and has a digital display to let you know how much charge is going in and out of the bank.
The imuto Portable Charger for Steam Deck is one of the more rugged chargers on our list. It has a really durable outer shell and a 26,800mAh capacity. It comes in multiple colors, so you can charge your handheld in style.
Recapping the Best Steam Deck power banks in 2023
We've now come to the end of our list of the best Steam Deck power banks that you can buy. As you can tell, there's a wide range of options. The best one you can purchase, though, is the Anker 747 Power Bank. It might have a high price, but it also comes with a wall charger, a USB-C cable, and a carrying case. Other than that, you can consider the Shargeek Storm 2 if you want a unique-looking power bank. Then, there's the more affordable Baseus 20,000 mAh power bank.
Beyond those top three picks, there are devices with more niche uses. You might want to consider the Anker 747, which can power devices that need the A/C out, for example. We can't forget the Antank Magnetic Power Bank, either, which can mount right to the back of your Steam Deck (although it will make your Steam Deck much heavier).
Whichever one you choose, these power banks will be the ultimate accessory for you, just like a microSD card can add more storage to your Steam Deck.
Steam Deck
Valve's first portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck, is one of the coolest handheld gaming consoles on the market, with a huge library of games to play and the ability to take them on the go.