The Steam Deck is great for playing your favorite PC games on the go. Unlike the best gaming laptops, though, the battery is relatively small. The Steam Deck only has a 5,313 mAh battery, which in our tests, lasted us as little as two hours, and as long as eight hours, depending on the kind of games you want to play

So, if you're hoping to extend your battery life when gaming on the Steam Deck, you can consider a power bank. There are plenty of sizes with different capacities. Some have small capacities of 5,000mAh, and others go as high as 27,000mAh. Generally, the bigger the capacity, the more charges you'll get out of it, which is why we've only suggested power banks with larger than 5,000mAh capacities

We've also suggested Power Delivery (PD) power banks, which can deliver up to 45W or higher of power so you can get more power in a short amount of time. Non-PD power banks that provide lower than 45W of power will charge your Steam Deck a lot slower.