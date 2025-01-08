That .edu email address is good for more than just retail discounts and a cheaper Amazon Prime subscription. Whether your interest is in software development, content creation, engineering, or anything in between, students have access to a plethora of discounts on powerful software and tools they may not know about.
5 GitHub
Tools and services for developers
GitHub, the software developer platform for collaboration, project management, and posting cool open-source games, offers a bundle of tools and services dubbed the GitHub Student Developer Pack.
For starters, students receive access to a slew of GitHub's own tools, such as GitHub Pages for hosting sites directly from repositories, GitHub Desktop for a simplified workflow, and GitHub Copilot, which can be directly integrated into certain code editors like Visual Studio Code or IntelliJ to provide AI-powered assistance with your code. Verified students also receive a free GitHub Pro account, which provides unlimited repositories and expanded storage for projects.
As part of their Student Developer Pack, GitHub also provides a repository of partner companies that offer educational packages to help students access as many resources as possible.