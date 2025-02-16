It is impossible to ignore the impact that Mario and his friends (and enemies) have had on the gaming zeitgeist. Mario has been featured in everything from movies to Lego sets, all stemming from a long series of fantastic games. Everything about these games is exceptional, from the music to the level design; they are overflowing with care and dedication. That said, some games are better than others. If you're looking to play the best that Super Mario offers, we broke down the best of the best just for you.

12 Super Mario Bros. 2

Plenty of unique ideas