These are the best Surface Book 3 cases: UAG, Tomtoc, iPearl, and more

The Surface Book 3 is Microsoft’s most powerful laptop featuring a premium design language and a detachable form factor. Available in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes, Microsoft currently offers them with the 10th-gen Intel Core processors going up to the Core i7-1065G7 with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 graphics memory.

The detachable form factor allows you to easily switch between tablet and clamshell form factor and thanks to the powerful hardware, it can be used for high-end tasks, content creation, and light gaming. The Surface Book 3 is also eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 which is expected to roll out for all consumers during the holiday season.

If you want to add some extra protection to your Surface Book 3, here are some of the best case options. Do note that almost all of the options below should also fit the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 2.

UAG Plasma Rugged Protection Case Best rugged protection The UAG Plasma Rugged Protection Case offers protection for the main tablet with impact-resistant bumpers as well as the keyboard deck on the Surface Book 3 13.5-inch. The company also claims this case meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6). Buy from Amazon

iPearl mCover Hard Shell Case Best slim case This case is made out of polycarbonate material, and acts as a shell for your Surface Book 3. It's available for both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models in a variety of color options and offers proper cutouts for all ports and to attach the Surface Pen. Buy from Amazon

Hongyixun 2-in-1 Kickstand Book Style Cover Lightweight folio-style case A folio-style case featuring high quality PU leather finish on the outside with a soft microfiber on the inside. It also comes with its own kickstand when you are only using the tablet. Notably, this case is only available for the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3. Buy from Amazon

Walnew Protective Soft Sleeve Case Sleeve case with built-in mousepad A unique sleeve for the Surface Book 3 that comes with its own mousepad. It also offers a dual pocket envelope design where the main compartment can fit your Surface Book while the front pocket can be used to stow a tablet, smartphone or accessories like headphones and USB cables. It's available for both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. Buy from Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best carrying sleeve The Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve is a great carrying sleeve for the Surface Book 3 with a lot of pockets and space to throw in all your accessories and charger. It's available for the 13.5-inch and 15-inch model and you can choose between a bunch of colors. Buy from Amazon

Lakikey Detachable Protective Folio Premium leather folio A PU leather folio-style case that's available for both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 3. It offers a detachable design when you want to take of the tablet, and provides all-round protection and extra grip on the exterior with a non-slip fiber material. Buy from Amazon

Megoo Leather Sleeve Case Simple leather sleeve Sometimes all you need a simple sleeve to protect your laptop. The Megoo Leather Sleeve Case has a sleek appearance made out of quality waterproof leather for the exterior and has a soft microfiber finish on the inside. It also features magnets that secure the flap and fine stitching on the edges for a premium look. Buy from Amazon

Reenice Detachable Cover Folio Sleek leather case An elegant leather case from Reenice, it can snap onto your Surface Book 3 giving it protection and a completely new look with a tan-colored faux leather finish. It's also very sleek and lets you easily detach the tablet section. It's only available for the 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 3. Buy from Amazon

Forubar Flip Folio Case Folio case with folding stand This is another PU leather folio case that can protect your Surface Book 3, and the tablet portion of the case comes with a foldable origami-style stand which can be useful to give elevation to the keyboard or be used as a kickstand for a tablet. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Surface Book 3. As mentioned before, some of these will also be compatible with the older Surface Book 2 model. However, it’s best to check and confirm before you buy one. Out of the above, our personal recommendation would be the iPearl mCover as it easily snaps onto the tablet and keyboard deck without adding a lot of weight to the machine.

Make sure you check out our roundup of the best laptops that you should be buying in 2021 and we also have a dedicated list of the best Microsoft Surface PCs. Not sure whether your laptop or PC will be compatible with the upcoming Windows 11 update? Make sure you check out our guide to clear all your doubts.

Speaking of which, the next big update for Windows is expected to roll out for consumers during the holiday season with Microsoft confirming that all Windows 10 users will be getting the update free of charge. Are you looking forward to Windows 11? Tell us in the comments below.