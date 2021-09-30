Best pens for the Surface Laptop Studio: Surface, Wacom, and more

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most interesting devices Microsoft has ever added to the Surface family. The form factor may not be completely original, but it’s still incredibly compelling. It looks just like a laptop at first glance, but there’s a lot more to it. You can pull the screen closer to watch a movie or TV show, for example. Or you can lay the screen over the entire keyboard deck to draw on the Surface Laptop Studio with a pen.

But that means you need a pen, and normally, the Surface Laptop Studio doesn’t include one. While that may not be very convenient, at least it gives you the choice to get any pen you want. To help you find the right pen, we’ve rounded up the best ones you can get for the Surface Laptop Studio. From Microsoft’s own offerings to affordable alternatives, there’s something for everyone here.

Surface Slim Pen 2 Perfect pairing No other pen is designed to work with the Surface Laptop Studio like this one is. It fits perfectly on the underside of the laptop, and automatically charges there too. It supports tactile feedback that makes it feel like writing on paper, plus it has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support. See at Amazon

Surface Pen Official alternative If the Surface Slim Pen 2 is a bit too much or you find it uncomfortable, the classic Surface Pen is a solid replacement. It still supports the same levels of pressure and tilt detection, but it won't give you haptic feedback. It also uses replaceable CR2 batteries, not rechargeable ones. See at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus All in one The Surface pens use the Microsoft Pen Protocol, but what if you also have a device with Wacom AES support? The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus supports both protocols, so you can use it with the Surface Studio and lots of other devices. Plus, it's a premium pen with high-end features. See at Amazon

HP Tilt Pen A high-end alternative The HP Tilt Pen has a premium design and a pen clip, which might be useful since this one won't be stored magnetically like the Surface Slim Pen 2. It also has some premium features like tilt support. See at HP

Uogic Ink 581 Pen Multi-colored Want something that matches your style? The Uogic Ink 581 comes in four diiferent colors to choose from, in addition to offering high-end features like 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support. and palm rejection. See at Amazon

MoKo Stylus Pen for Surface Budget option If you're looking for a basic option to save some money, the MoKo Stylus Pen offers 1,024 levels of pressure and palm rejection. There's also a pen clip so you can easily store it in a pocket. It uses replaceable AAAA batteries. See at Amazon

Dell Active Pen PN350M Affordable and reliable The Dell Active Pen offers the basic set of features, including 1,024 levels of pressure and palm rejection, but otherwise, it's a no-frills option. It uses magnets to attach to your laptop and it's powered by replaceable batteries that promise to last up to 18 months. See at Amazon

RENAISSER Raphel 520BT Fully-featured This RENAISSER has all the premium features you'd expect, including 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, a rechargeable battery, and Bluetooth connectivity. It uses a rechargeable battery that charges with a magnetic connector and a USB Type-C cable. See at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Affordable Wacom AES and MPP Featuring support for both Wacom AES and Microsoft Pen Protocol, this pen is an affordable alternative if cross-compatibility is important to you. It has replaceable batteries instead of a rechargeable one, but otherwise it still has premium features. See at Amazon

These are the best pen options for the Surface Laptop Studio, covering a wide spectrum of price points and feature sets. All of these are valid options, although on a technical level, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is easily the best fit for this device. It’s designed to fit perfectly at the bottom of the Laptop Studio, and it’s the only one with smart haptic feedback. If you don’t need that though, the RENAISSER Raphael 520BT is probably the best value option here, featuring all the premium features you’d expect at a very reasonable price.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Surface Laptop Studio using the link below. As we’ve mentioned, this is one of the most interesting Surface devices in years, thanks to its new form factor and powerful specs. If you’re not convinced however, we also have a list of the best laptops you can buy today with some fantastic alternatives.