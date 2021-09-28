These are the Best Chargers for the Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Anker, Samsung, Belkin, and more!
Microsoft has just launched the all-new Surface Duo 2 along with some Surface PCs at its annual event. The Surface Duo 2 competes against some of the best foldable phones and comes with a host of improvements from last year. It has the latest specifications, a dedicated camera module unlike the last generation, and support for the Surface Pen. Microsoft has truly managed to make a flagship phone this time around. What this means is just like some other flagship phones from mainstream brands, the Surface Duo 2 is also missing a charger in the box.
If you’ve decided to buy the phone, you will also need to buy a charger along with it, especially if you don’t already have a USB-C charging brick. We’ve made things easier for you by compiling a list of the best Surface Duo 2 chargers you can buy across various price points and with multiple use-cases. If you have multiple devices to charge, we’ve thrown in some multi-port options too to help you carry just one adaptor. Note that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 can charge at up to 23W which isn’t the fastest out there, but all of these adaptors have support for USB-PD and will charge the device pretty quickly.
- This is a standard 25W charger from Anker with foldable prongs. It has a single USB-C port and is quite compact.
- This is Samsung's 25W wall adaptor that has a single USB-C port. It also comes with an extra cable.
- This kit includes a wall adaptor, a car fast-charger, and a set of two USB-C braided cables.
- Belkin is a reputed brand when it comes to chargers. This is a 25W charger from them with a single USB-C port.
- This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W. You can use this to charge your laptop too.
- You get 3 USB-C ports and a USB-A port on this brick with the ability to charge multiple devices at the same time.
- This is a 20W charger which is slightly slower but is extremely compact and easy to carry while traveling.
- This charger has 2 USB-C ports for PD charging and a USB-A port that supports up to 12W of power.
- This is a simple 25W PD charger with a single USB-C port. You get two chargers in a pack which is always a plus.
These are some of the best Surface Duo 2 chargers you can buy to fast-charge the device. Any of the above chargers would serve you well but pick the one that’s best suited for your needs. For example, if you have a laptop that supports USB-PD charging, the Anker Nano 65W GaN charger would be a great pick, since it’s tiny and can charge your laptop as well as your phone with a single brick. If you want to be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously, a multi-port charger like the one from UGreen or Anker makes a lot of sense. If you want a compact charger for travel, you can consider the Spigen 20W charger.
- The Surface Duo 2 is the latest foldable from Microsoft that comes with some much-needed improvements like updated internals and a dedicated camera module.