These are the Best Chargers for the Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Anker, Samsung, Belkin, and more!

Microsoft has just launched the all-new Surface Duo 2 along with some Surface PCs at its annual event. The Surface Duo 2 competes against some of the best foldable phones and comes with a host of improvements from last year. It has the latest specifications, a dedicated camera module unlike the last generation, and support for the Surface Pen. Microsoft has truly managed to make a flagship phone this time around. What this means is just like some other flagship phones from mainstream brands, the Surface Duo 2 is also missing a charger in the box.

If you’ve decided to buy the phone, you will also need to buy a charger along with it, especially if you don’t already have a USB-C charging brick. We’ve made things easier for you by compiling a list of the best Surface Duo 2 chargers you can buy across various price points and with multiple use-cases. If you have multiple devices to charge, we’ve thrown in some multi-port options too to help you carry just one adaptor. Note that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 can charge at up to 23W which isn’t the fastest out there, but all of these adaptors have support for USB-PD and will charge the device pretty quickly.

Anker 25W Charger Foldable plug This is a standard 25W charger from Anker with foldable prongs. It has a single USB-C port and is quite compact. View at Amazon

Samsung 25W Charger Charger with cable This is Samsung's 25W wall adaptor that has a single USB-C port. It also comes with an extra cable. View at Amazon

Fast Charging Kit All-in-one solution This kit includes a wall adaptor, a car fast-charger, and a set of two USB-C braided cables. View at Amazon

Belkin USB-PD Adapter Durable and reliable Belkin is a reputed brand when it comes to chargers. This is a 25W charger from them with a single USB-C port. View at Amazon

Anker Nano 65W GaN charger This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W. You can use this to charge your laptop too. View at Amazon

Ugreen Multiport Charger Four ports You get 3 USB-C ports and a USB-A port on this brick with the ability to charge multiple devices at the same time. View at Amazon

Spigen 20W charger Small and compact This is a 20W charger which is slightly slower but is extremely compact and easy to carry while traveling. View at Amazon

Anker Multi-port charger With three ports This charger has 2 USB-C ports for PD charging and a USB-A port that supports up to 12W of power. View at Amazon

Amoner USB-C Charger Pack of two This is a simple 25W PD charger with a single USB-C port. You get two chargers in a pack which is always a plus. View at Amazon

These are some of the best Surface Duo 2 chargers you can buy to fast-charge the device. Any of the above chargers would serve you well but pick the one that’s best suited for your needs. For example, if you have a laptop that supports USB-PD charging, the Anker Nano 65W GaN charger would be a great pick, since it’s tiny and can charge your laptop as well as your phone with a single brick. If you want to be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously, a multi-port charger like the one from UGreen or Anker makes a lot of sense. If you want a compact charger for travel, you can consider the Spigen 20W charger.