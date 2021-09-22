These are the Best places to Pre-order the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft has just launched the all-new Surface Duo 2 along with some Surface PCs at its annual event. The Surface Duo 2 competes against some of the best foldable phones and comes with a host of improvements from last year. It has the latest specifications, a dedicated camera module unlike the last generation, and support for the Surface Pen. Microsoft has truly managed to make a flagship phone this time around. If this seems interesting to you and you want to pick up a Surface Duo 2 for yourself, we’ve accumulated all the best deals and pre-order offers in one place.

You can choose to order the device from your preferred retailer but make sure you go through all the deals to try and save as much money as possible since the Surface Duo 2 is quite steep at $1499. Since the device has just been announced, you can pre-order it from select places as of now. We will add more retailers to the list as and when the pre-orders go live.

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the most popular retailers to have the Surface Duo 2 up for pre-order. They have both the 128GB as well as 256GB storage variants available in both the Glacier as well as Obsidian color options. You can pre-order right away and the device will start shipping from 21 October onwards. It starts at $1,499.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 The Surface Duo 2 is the latest foldable from Microsoft that comes with some much-needed improvements like updated internals and a dedicated camera module. Pre-order from BestBuy

Microsoft Store

You can also pre-order the Surface Duo 2 directly from Microsoft if you prefer that over Best Buy. The 512GB storage variant of the Surface Duo 2 is exclusive to the Microsoft store, so if you want to go all-in on storage, this is your only option. The device starts at $1,499 and goes all the way up to $1,799 for the 512GB variant. You can pre-order right now but you’ll have to wait for about a month for the phone to start shipping.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 The Surface Duo 2 is the latest foldable from Microsoft that comes with some much-needed improvements like updated internals and a dedicated camera module. Pre-order from Microsoft

We’ll update this article with more retailers where you can pre-order the Surface Duo 2 from when they go live.