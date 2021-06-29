Best cases for the Microsoft Surface Go 2: Targus, Supcase, UAG, and more

The Surface Go series is the most affordable Windows tablet offering from Microsoft. It’s fit for customers looking for a smaller version of the Surface Pro that they can carry around and have the option of connecting the Surface Type Cover keyboard for productive tasks.

The Surface Go features a 10-inch display and is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y paired with up to 8GB of RAM and the option of 64GB eMMC or a 128GB SSD. The Surface Go 2, on the other hand, offers a larger 10.5-inch display with the option of either the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor or the Intel Core m3-8100Y. It can be configured with either 4GB or 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of SSD (256GB if you are a business user).

Today we’re taking a look at the best cases for the Surface Go. Notably, both the models share the same dimensions when it comes to the chassis, essentially allowing you to use the same case on either tablet. Here are some of the best ones you should consider:

MoKo Case Rugged protection The case comes with a premium soft TPU and strong polycarbonate finish for protection against bumps and drops. It also offers a built-in hand strap for ease of carrying along with a Surface Pen holder. Buy from Amazon

iBlason Cosmo Case-Marble Pink Solid bumper protection The case comes with a unique marble finish at the back and strong TPU finish giving all-round protection. It also offers access to the device's built-in kickstand and the company claims that the casing is scratch-resistant that will not fade or discolor over time. Buy from iBlason Promoted

Spigen Stand Folio Premium folio-style case The Spigen Stand Folio fits both the Surface Go 2 and Surface Go with the Surface Type keyboard. The folio-style case allows you to neatly fold and protect your Surface Go alongside a slot for the Surface Pen and a large pocket at the back to stow cables. Buy from Amazon

Targus SafePort Rugged Case All-round rugged protection One of the most unique cases for the Surface Go series that provides all-round military grade protection for the main tablet as well as the Surface Type keyboard. It also comes with its own built-in kickstand and a slot to store the Surface Pen. Buy from Amazon

UAG Metropolis Case Lightweight design, strong protection UAG is known for making excellent cases and the Metropolis case for the Surface Go features a lightweight design that offers military-grade protection. It comes with an aluminum kickstand and makes provision for attaching the Surface Type Cover keyboard. Buy from Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Hard-shell protection case A tough hard-shell case for the Surface Go, the Unicorn Beetle PRO is made out of polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU and comes with a built-in kickstand. The raised bezels offer protection for the display and the camera at the back while a dedicated Surface Pen holder ensures you don't lose the stylus. Buy from Supcase Promoted

Fintie Protective Case Affordable folio case This folio-style case protects your Surface Go and Type Cover keyboard and accommodates space for the kickstand so you can adjust the tablet at various angles. The case also comes in a variety of color options and features a faux leather finish. Buy from Amazon

Kensington Blackbelt Strong military-grade protection The Kensington Blackbelt case offers military-grade protection with its strong rugged body design that meets the MIL-STD-810G testing protocols. It also offers space at the bottom for fast attaching and detaching of the keyboard, and it doesn't sacrifice on the tablet's built-in kickstand. Buy from Amazon

Ratesell Slim Folio Cover Slim folio case An inexpensive, slim folio-style cover to protect the Surface Go. It's one of the slimmest case solutions for the Surface Go series and is available in a variety of color and pattern options. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Surface Go and Surface Go 2. Our pick would be the Targus SafePort rugged case as it brings protection for your Surface Go tablet as well as the Surface Type Cover keyboard. It also comes with its own kickstand that offers a similar experience to the one on the tablet.

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, check out our recommendations for the best laptops to buy in 2021. We also have a dedicated list of the best budget laptops if you don’t want to spend a lot of money. For the ones looking for something that offers on-the-go mobile connectivity, you can take a look at the best laptops with 4G/LTE.