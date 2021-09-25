The Surface Go 3 is one of Microsoft's most affordable hybrid Windows tablets, sitting under its premium high-end Surface PCs. Indeed, that means there's a Surface device for everyone but the secret to staying in love with your brand-new shiny toy is simple — keep it shiny and brand-new-looking. That's where Surface Go 3 cases come to the rescue.

People tend to drop their smartphones more than their tablets or laptops. However, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Cases not only can add an extra layer of physical protection to your device, but they also can make them more stylish. The latter is especially true when it comes to the Surface Go 3 which is why we collected eight of our favorite cases for you right here.