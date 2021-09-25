The Surface Go 3 is one of Microsoft's most affordable hybrid Windows tablets, sitting under its premium high-end Surface PCs. Indeed, that means there's a Surface device for everyone but the secret to staying in love with your brand-new shiny toy is simple — keep it shiny and brand-new-looking. That's where Surface Go 3 cases come to the rescue.
People tend to drop their smartphones more than their tablets or laptops. However, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Cases not only can add an extra layer of physical protection to your device, but they also can make them more stylish. The latter is especially true when it comes to the Surface Go 3 which is why we collected eight of our favorite cases for you right here.
Fintie Hard Surface Go 3 case
Fintie Portfolio Surface Go 3 case
Urban Armor Gear Surface Go 3 Case
Bige Leather Surface Go 3 Case
SUPCASE UB Pro Surface Go 3 case
Fintie Hard Surface Go 3 case
This case looks simpler compared to other rugged cases. It offers decent protection while maintaining the clean and stylish look of your Microsoft Surface. It comes in three color options — Clear, Blue, and Gray. So whether you want to display the Platinum finish of the Surface or cover it all up is totally your choice.
Fintie Portfolio Surface Go 3 case
This Case from Finite offers a professional look, unmatched by other cases. It is made up of leather and linen, so it both looks and feels more than great. It also supports the Microsoft Type Cover, so it won't really get in the way. The case is available in nine different color and pattern options for you to choose from.
Urban Armor Gear Surface Go 3 Case
The Urban Armor Gear UAG for Surface Go 3 is one of the best cases for the Surface Go 3. It has a rugged construction, that has an impact-resistant soft core. It also has a built-in kickstand, that's made of aluminum. It's designed to special fit the Surface Go 3, too, and it meets military-grade drop protection standards.
Bige Leather Surface Go 3 Case
This faux leather case from Bige balances affordability and style. It has a very clean, professional, yet relatively casual, look so you can confidently use it in formal meetings. It has the lowest price tag compared to the other featured cases here. It's available in four different color and pattern options for you to choose from — Dark Blue, Black, Red, and Love Tree.
SUPCASE UB Pro Surface Go 3 case
This is an advanced dual-layer case that has a front cover with a raised bezel to protect your screen from scratches and damage. More notably, it comes with a functional kickstand, so your Surface remains equally functional.
i-Blason Cosmo Surface Go 3 case
This case provides reliable protection that features a shock-absorbent TPU bumper frame and scratch-resistant synthetic leather back plate. It features stylish glitter detailing and a sparkle background that showcases the look of your device. It also has a lower price tag compared to other similar cases.
Megoo 10 Inch Sleeve Case
You don't always need a fancy case, and if it's a simple case you need for your Surface Go 3, then the Megoo 10-inch Sleeve Case will do the trick. This is a simple nylon water-resistant sleeve that has front pocket for accessories. It's lightweight and has strong zippers.
Finpac Hard Sleeve
Want a sleeve that offers the best protection for your Surface Go 3? That's what the Finpac Hard Sleeve can do for you. It has a hard outer shell that's better resistant to bumps and scratches compared to standard fabric. It also has a sleek carrying handle, and is water resistant, with 360-degree bumper protection.
A look back at the best cases for the Microsoft Surface Go 3
We hope you have found at least one case out of this collection that matches your taste and needs. Personally, I would go for the Fintie Hard Surface Go 3 case since it offers a simpler look but still has decent protection around the kickstand and most critical parts of the Surface. In a close second, for something more affordable, is the Fintie Surface Go 3 case, which is made of a luxurious-feeling faux leather, even supporting holding the Type Cover. Finally, if you want the best of the best, there's the Urban Armor Gear Surface Go 3 case, which has rugged construction and is impact resistant.
We get that people have all sorts of different tastes and styles, so we've included some pretty diverse options to ensure that we cater to different users. Ultimately, even if you're not a big fan of cases, putting one on will help keep your investment safe.
Microsoft Surface Go 3
The Surface Go 3 is an affordable tablet that offers a premium experience in some ways you might not expect. It's also the lightest Surface yet.