Need a new charger for the Surface Go 3? Here are the best options

Microsoft recently launched the Surface Go 3, its latest entry-level tablet. If you’re on a tight budget, the Surface Go 3 offers a pretty great experience for all kinds of tasks, and it’s ideal for basic web browsing and writing some documents or emails. Like any other Surface device, the Surface Go 3 includes a charger in the box, but sometimes accidents happen and you may misplace or break your charger by accident.

If that’s happened to you, there’s no need to fret. We’ve rounded up a series of replacement chargers you can buy for the Surface Go 3, so you can get back up and running as soon as possible. The Surface Go 3 comes with a 24W charger in the box, which means you can easily find replacements that are just as powerful, if not more so. Oddly enough, Microsoft doesn’t seem to make its own 24W charger to sell separately (not that we could find, at least), but there are plenty of options out there.

Microsoft Surface 65W Charger The official one If you can only trust a Microsoft charger, this 65W charger will do the trick. It's good for the Surface Go 3, but also more powerful devices like the Surface Pro and Laptop families. Plus, it has an extra USB Type-A port to charge your phone. See at Amazon

KABCON Surface Go Charger Perfect fit While Microsoft doesn't provide a 24W charger of its own, this KABCON alternative is a perfect fit for the Surface Go 3 and its predecessors. It's a simple and affordable Surface Connect-based charger without any extra features like the extra Type-A port. See at Amazon

BYTEC Surface Pro Charger The cheapest option If you can't afford to spend a lot on a replacement charger, this option is probably the one for you. At less than $15, it still packs 44W of power so it can charge the Surface Go and some other Surface devices, plus it also includes a USB Type-A port to charge your phone. See at Amazon

TOMSENN 65W Charger for Surface Charge your Surface and more If you want to charge your Surface Go 3 and other devices, this 65W charger from TOMSENN is a great option. It has standard USB ports, but includes a Surface Connect cable, so you can charge your Surface Go 3 magnetically and plug in other USB chargers. See at Amazon

BatPower ProE 2 Surface Power Bank Charge everything everywhere Whether you're at home or on the go, this BatPower set includes a wall charger and a power bank, both capable of charging your Surface Go 3 and other Surface devices at full speed. It includes a Surface Connect cable, but there are also USB ports to charge other devices. See at Amazon

BIZNET Surface Car Charger On-the-road charging For when you just need to keep your laptop powered up during a trip, this BIZNET car charger includes a Surface Connect cable for charging Surface devices at up to 30W. That's more than enough for the Surface Go 3, so you can take your entertainment with you on the road. See at Amazon

HyphenX USB 100W Charger Powerful USB charging If you just want to use a USB charger, this Hyphen-X model is a fantastic option with a total 100W of output. It can charge your Surface and three other devices, all with a compact form factor thanks to use of gallium nitride material. A cable isn't included though. See at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite Tiny charger Want something that can easily slip anywhere? This 65W USB-C charger from Anker is small enough to fit in any bag or pocket, and it still delivers more than enough power to charge your Surface Go 3. You'll need to buy a USB Type-C cable however. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite + PowerPort III Pod USB-C charger and power bank If you want to charge at home and on the go, Anker bundles its PowerPort III Pod wall charger with the PowerCore III Elite power bank, both with around 60W of power delivery to charge your Surface Go 3 and other devices. See at Amazon

These are the options we’d recommend if you’re looking for a new charger for your Surface Go 3. Whether you want something cheap or bonus features like extra ports and on-the-go charging, there are plenty of options to choose from. You can also choose to go with a USB Type-C charger, which you can use with more devices than just Surface. Personally, I find the TOMSENN 65W charger the most interesting, since it includes a Surface Connect cable along with extra USB ports for other devices, and it’s fairly compact.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Surface Go 3 using the link below. You can also buy the Surface Pen and the Surface Go Type Cover if you’d like to complete the Surface experience. Otherwise, check out other Windows tablets to see if they’re more appealing to you.