These are the best places to pre-order a Surface Go 3

The Surface Go family may not be on the bleeding edge of technology, but it’s a great little tablet/laptop for many users. It’s small and lightweight, even compared to other Surface models, and it still provides enough power for all kinds of everyday tasks. Microsoft recently announced the Surface Go 3, a big step up for the lineup, and you can pre-order it right now.

To be clear, the upgrades in the Surface Go 3 aren’t really mind-blowing, but they’re certainly welcome. It now comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y processor, which are naturally faster than their predecessors. According to benchmark scores, you’ll notice a particularly big improvement if you’re using the Pentium Gold models. While a performance upgrade is always expected, it’s especially welcome on affordable devices like this that aren’t incredibly fast in the first place.

Aside from the processor upgrade, the new Surface Go 3 is very similar to previous models. It comes with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and you can choose between 64GB of eMMC storage or a 128GB SSD. That’s all par for the course, and it’s still enough for a solid experience on Windows 11.

The form factor is also the same. It comes with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280. That means it has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is still a rarity on devices this affordable. Not only that, you get things like a Full HD webcam, which is also very rare on affordable PCs like this. If you’re an occasional user looking for a solid experience with lightweight use cases, this is still fantastic. If you’re interested in the Surface Go 3, here’s where you can pre-order it.

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the best places to buy all kinds of electronics. Not only is it a reputable retailer, you can also order items for in-store pickup if you prefer that, and you get the store’s price match guarantee. You can pre-order the Surface Go 3 at Best Buy using the links below.

Surface Go 3 Base model The Surface Go 3 is a lightweight and portable tablet running Windows 11. This model has an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. $399 at Best Buy

Surface Go 3 More RAM and SSD The Surface Go 3 is a lightweight and portable tablet running Windows 11. This model has an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. $549 at Best Buy

Surface Go 3 Intel Core i3 The Surface Go 3 is a lightweight and portable tablet running Windows 11. This model has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. $629 at Best Buy

If you want a complete laptop experience, it’s also a good idea to get the Surface Go Type Cover and the Surface Pen. You can buy them using the links below:

Surface Go Type Cover The Surface Go Type Cover allows you to use the Surface Go more like a typical laptop, adding a keyboard and a trackpad. It also protects the screen when you're not using it. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Pen The Surface Pen is Microsoft's official digital pen for Surface devices. It has 4096 levels on pressure and tilt support. Plus, it comes in four different colors. Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft

Microsoft is also a great option for buying the Surface Go 3. All of the configurations tend to be available – though they’re also usually available at other retailers, and you’re getting it from a reputable source. You can pre-order your preferred Surface Go 3 configuration below.