Best docking stations for Surface Go 3: Anker, Microsoft, and more

Microsoft just announced the Surface Go 3 and it’s an attractive tablet PC to consider for work or school, or connected to a Surface Go 3 docking station at home. The Surface Go 3 features an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, as well as a 10.5 inch touchscreen with a 1920 x 1280 resolution identical to that seen in the Surface Go 2.

You can also choose from either 4GB or 8GB for system RAM, and storage can be a tight 64GB eMMC drive, or a 128GB SSD. The front and back cameras are also unchanged from the Surface Go 2, a 5 megapixel front camera and 8 megapixel rear camera respectively. Those are actually pretty respectable specs for a tablet, given that some Android slates and Chrome OS tablets aren’t quite up to par.

Battery life has been improved to 13 hours and the device will come with Windows 11 Home installed in S mode. Of course, with all of that power, you might want to dock your tablet on occasion. A docking station enables you to turn the Surface Go 3 into a full productivity PC. In this article we’ll look at the best options available for Surface Go 3 docking stations, from first-party Microsoft docks to third-party options.

Surface Dock 2 First-party quality If you want the best dock for any Surface, it's going to be the Surface Dock 2 directly from Microsoft. While this dock is a bit expensive and may be overkill for the Surface Go 3, it will future-proof your setup in case you buy a Surface Pro or Surface Book in the future. View on Amazon

CalDigit Element Hub Thunderbolt 4 on a budget The CalDigit Element Hub is one of the few Thunderbolt 4 docks available today that helps in expanding the number of Thunderbolt and USB Type-A ports on your laptop, Mac, or desktop PC. It’s backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 4, and offers support for dual-4K or a single 8K monitor and power delivery of 60W to charge various devices including laptops, smartphones, etc. View at Caldigit

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock Anker is a well-known and reliable brand when it comes to charging accessories and USB hubs. The company offers the PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock which, as the name suggests, is a small Thunderbolt 4 dock capable of expanding your connectivity. It features an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. View at Amazon

Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station Best overall The Tiergrade USB C Chromebook docking station is perfect for power users. It offers the widest selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, a S/PDIF audio port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with 60W power delivery. On top of that, the dock also includes a full-size SD card reader and a microSD card reader. View at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station Best budget alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. However, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. View at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock Best portable The NOVOO 8-in-1 USB C dock is the tiniest Docking Station on this list, earning it the most portable title. Despite its tiny size, it packs 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port with up to 100W passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. That's a lot of ports for something as tiny as this. Makes me wonder why some fruity OEMs can't offer more than two USB Type- C ports on their laptops. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Best budget portable If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs. View at Amazon

Sabrent Universal Laptop Docking Station Best multipurpose dock The Sabrent docking station is a good choice for Surface devices with a detachable keyboard as it features a stand that you can use to prop up your tablet when you're not using the included keyboard. In terms of ports, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-A 2.4A fast charging ports, an HDMI port, a DVI port, a USB 3.0 input, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Targus USB-C Universal Docking Station Best with built-in stand The Targus docking station is a good 2-in-1 option that not only offers a decent selection of ports but also doubles up as an ergonomic stand. It includes 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPort ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 60W pass-through charging support, a headphone / mic combo jack, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best docking stations to use with the Surface Go 3. If it’s in your budget, a Thunderbolt 4 dock will give you the best overall future-proofing. With super fast data transfer, support for multiple high resolution monitors, and built-in charging, Thunderbolt 4 is the way to go if you plan to upgrade in the future to a more expensive Surface Book device. For those on a tighter budget, many of the USB-C docks and dongles from Anker are under $50 and offer connectivity on the go.

Let us know your favorite Thunderbolt or USB-C dock to use with your Surface PC in the comments below.