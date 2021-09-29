Best monitors to use with the Surface Go 3: Samsung, LG, and more
The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft’s latest affordable tablet, and it’s an important part of Microsoft’s Surface family. While it may not be as exciting as the Surface Pro 8 or Laptop Studio, it’s important to have a solid entry-level offering. The Surface Go 3 offers an all-around solid experience at an affordable price, and now it’s noticeably more powerful than its predecessor. However, it’s relatively small, so if you want a second screen — or simply a bigger one — we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors to use with the Surface Go 3.
One thing that’s important to remember with this tablet is it doesn’t have a typical display output, so your options are somewhat limited. You can either find a USB Type-C monitor or use a Surface Dock to use more traditional outputs like HDMI. Almost all the monitors in our roundup have USB Type-C inputs, so you don’t need to go through the hassle of buying docks or adapters.
- This Samsung Monitor gives you a large 32 inch 4K panel with plenty of space for multi-tasking with apps side by side. Even when you're not plugged in, you can use the monitor to stream content from apps like Netflix or cast your phone's screen.
- If you need more space to multi-task, this LG UltraWide monitor gives you a Quad HD 21:9 display so you can snap as many apps as you want with room to breathe. Plus, it supports HDR10 and up to a 100Hz refresh rate if you have another PC to take advantage of it.
- Want a display that you can connect to without any cables? This 27 inch HP monitor does just that, and it sports a fantastic IPS display with 99% coverage of sRGB and Quad HD resolution for a great viewing experience. It also has a modern design and small bezels.
- If you want a great viewing experience, the HP U28 monitor is a fantastic option for media consumption. It's a 4K monitor with DisplayHDR 400 support, and it uses an IPS display. It's made with recycled materials, too, and fairly cheap for what it offers.
- If you're doing color sensitive work and you need the most color accurate display, the ASUS ProArt PA279CV is one of the best options you can get. It has a Delta E < 2 so colors will look true to life. It's a 4K IPS display too, so everything will look fantastic on it.
- For when a normal monitor just isn't enough, this 43 inch monitor from LG will fit just about anything you need. It's a 4K panel, plus it supports HDR10 and 10W speakers for immersive sound. It also has a built-in four-way split-screen feature.
- If you want an affordable monitor that gives you the basics, this option is a great place to start. It has a 24 inch Quad HD IPS panel, which is great for its price, plus a 75Hz refresh rate. However, you'll need an HDMI or DisplayPort adapter for this one.
- Sometimes you need an extra screen even when you're not at the office. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 gives you a 14 inch Full HD display anywhere using a USB Type-C connection, and it's extremely thin, so you can easily take it anywhere your Surface Go 3 goes.
- If you're worried that a second monitor will drain the battery on your Surface Go 3, this one has a battery built right in, so it has its own power source that lasts up to four hours. It's a larger 15.6 inch display if you prefer the additional real estate, plus built-in speakers.
All of these are great options for the Surface Go 3 since most of them will work with a USB Type-C cable right out of the box. We also tried to focus on more affordable monitors for the most part, since the Surface Go 3 is also an affordable device. Despite that, these still cover a wide range of use cases and price points, so you can find something that truly suits your needs.
If you haven’t yet, you can pre-order the Surface Go 3 using the links below to choose your preferred configuration. If you’re planning to use multiple screens for multi-tasking, we’d definitely recommend getting a model with 8GB of RAM, as the experience won’t be fantastic with just 4GB. If you need an adapter for HDMI, you can check out this premium USB-C to HDMI adapter from Anker. We also have a list of the best Windows tablets if you’d like to explore alternatives.
- The Surface Go 3 features newer processors from Intel with significantly improved performance. It's a lightweight tablet that offers a solid experience at an affordable price.