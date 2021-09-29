Best monitors to use with the Surface Go 3: Samsung, LG, and more

The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft’s latest affordable tablet, and it’s an important part of Microsoft’s Surface family. While it may not be as exciting as the Surface Pro 8 or Laptop Studio, it’s important to have a solid entry-level offering. The Surface Go 3 offers an all-around solid experience at an affordable price, and now it’s noticeably more powerful than its predecessor. However, it’s relatively small, so if you want a second screen — or simply a bigger one — we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors to use with the Surface Go 3.

One thing that’s important to remember with this tablet is it doesn’t have a typical display output, so your options are somewhat limited. You can either find a USB Type-C monitor or use a Surface Dock to use more traditional outputs like HDMI. Almost all the monitors in our roundup have USB Type-C inputs, so you don’t need to go through the hassle of buying docks or adapters.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32 A monitor with smart features This Samsung Monitor gives you a large 32 inch 4K panel with plenty of space for multi-tasking with apps side by side. Even when you're not plugged in, you can use the monitor to stream content from apps like Netflix or cast your phone's screen. See at Samsung

LG UltraWide 35WN75C-B Need more space? If you need more space to multi-task, this LG UltraWide monitor gives you a Quad HD 21:9 display so you can snap as many apps as you want with room to breathe. Plus, it supports HDR10 and up to a 100Hz refresh rate if you have another PC to take advantage of it. See at Best Buy

HP Z27q G3 Connect wirelessly Want a display that you can connect to without any cables? This 27 inch HP monitor does just that, and it sports a fantastic IPS display with 99% coverage of sRGB and Quad HD resolution for a great viewing experience. It also has a modern design and small bezels. See at HP

HP U28 4K HDR Affordable 4K and HDR If you want a great viewing experience, the HP U28 monitor is a fantastic option for media consumption. It's a 4K monitor with DisplayHDR 400 support, and it uses an IPS display. It's made with recycled materials, too, and fairly cheap for what it offers. See at HP

ASUS ProArt PA279CV For the color-sensitive If you're doing color sensitive work and you need the most color accurate display, the ASUS ProArt PA279CV is one of the best options you can get. It has a Delta E < 2 so colors will look true to life. It's a 4K IPS display too, so everything will look fantastic on it. See at Amazon

LG 43UN700-B All the space you need For when a normal monitor just isn't enough, this 43 inch monitor from LG will fit just about anything you need. It's a 4K panel, plus it supports HDR10 and 10W speakers for immersive sound. It also has a built-in four-way split-screen feature. See at Amazon

LG 24QP500-B Affordable QHD monitor If you want an affordable monitor that gives you the basics, this option is a great place to start. It has a 24 inch Quad HD IPS panel, which is great for its price, plus a 75Hz refresh rate. However, you'll need an HDMI or DisplayPort adapter for this one. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 A screen that goes with you Sometimes you need an extra screen even when you're not at the office. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 gives you a 14 inch Full HD display anywhere using a USB Type-C connection, and it's extremely thin, so you can easily take it anywhere your Surface Go 3 goes. See at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AHP Screen with a battery If you're worried that a second monitor will drain the battery on your Surface Go 3, this one has a battery built right in, so it has its own power source that lasts up to four hours. It's a larger 15.6 inch display if you prefer the additional real estate, plus built-in speakers. See at Amazon

All of these are great options for the Surface Go 3 since most of them will work with a USB Type-C cable right out of the box. We also tried to focus on more affordable monitors for the most part, since the Surface Go 3 is also an affordable device. Despite that, these still cover a wide range of use cases and price points, so you can find something that truly suits your needs.

If you haven’t yet, you can pre-order the Surface Go 3 using the links below to choose your preferred configuration. If you’re planning to use multiple screens for multi-tasking, we’d definitely recommend getting a model with 8GB of RAM, as the experience won’t be fantastic with just 4GB. If you need an adapter for HDMI, you can check out this premium USB-C to HDMI adapter from Anker. We also have a list of the best Windows tablets if you’d like to explore alternatives.