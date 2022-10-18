Best Surface Laptop 5 accessories in 2022: Monitors, keyboards, and more
Did you just buy a new Surface Laptop 5? Or are thinking about buying one? Well, it’s a really great flagship laptop from Microsoft, featuring the latest Intel CPUs and some fresh new color options. Like when you buy any of the best laptops, no Surface Laptop 5 purchase is complete without accessories, which is why we put together this guide for the best accessories for the device.
We looked at monitors, GPU enclosures, docks, mice, and so much more to determine our top picks, which you can check out in this article. As always, you can jump to any category using the links below,
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
Monitors
The 13-inch or 15-inch screen on the Surface Laptop 5 is great for productivity, but there might come a time when you want to go beyond just one screen. That’s why you might want to consider one of the monitors below. These monitors will help with switching between apps, stacking windows side by side, and boosting productivity.
-
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE comes with a very high contrast ratio and has great viewing angles. The 4K panel also covers 98% of DCI-P3 and is certified for DisplayHDR 400. It also connects with a single USB-C cable, complete with 90W power delivery. All of this makes it one of the best monitors you can buy for any laptop in 2022.
-
This 13.3-inch Arzopa portable monitor is perfect for those on the go. It connects easily via a single USB-C cable and comes with a very sharp resolution.
-
This is one of the cheapest monitors money can buy, but it still has great resolution and even has built-in speakers so you don't have to worry about external cables or devices.
-
The Surface Laptop 5 isn't a gaming laptop, but if you have a gaming console and need a monitor that can work with your Surface and console, then this is a decent option.
-
This monitor offers great brightness, contrast, and amazing picture quality and is 34 inches wide, so it's great for gaming as well as productivity.
-
This is one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2022 thanks to the premium design, as well as the super high QHD+ resolution.
External GPU enclosures
The Surface Laptop 5 has a single Thunderbolt 4 port. With that port, you can use an external GPU enclosure to help boost the power of your new laptop for worry-free gaming or video editing. Here are a few of our favorites.
-
This GPU enclosure comes with RGB lights as well as some extra ports, making it one of the best you can find for your money.
-
Need a sleek eGPU? This one is pretty compact, and comes with an additional slot for a HDD or SSD, so it doubles as extra storage as well as a GPU enclosure..
-
This is a much older eGPU, but it is one of the most affordable. Keep in mind, though, it won't support the latest GPUs and is last gen tech, but it will help boost your Surface Laptop for gaming and beyond.
Docks and adapters
Even though the Surface Laptop 5 has USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports, it might not be enough for your needs. If you want to expand and enjoy an Ethernet port, VGA, HDMI, or even a microSD or SDcard reader, you’ll need a dock. We suggest one of these below.
-
This is Microsoft's official Surface Dock, popular for the last few years. It'll expand your ports and also charge up your system.
-
The Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub is great for on the go computing. It gives you extra of USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet connections.
-
This is a basic dock that will add a USB-A and Ethernet port to your Surface Laptop 5. If this is all you need, then you can save some money here.
-
This Kensington Thunderbolt dock is one of the more expensive, but it adds USB ports, an SD card reader, but it can power your Surface Laptop 5 and enable daisy chaining.
-
This isn't a Thunderbolt dock, but it adds six USB ports, Ethernet, and display outputs without breaking your bank.
-
This is one of the most premium docks we can think of. It sports a sturdy shell and has numerous ports. It might even match your Surface Laptop 5's color.
-
The Brydge Stone II USB-C Universal Docking Station has plenty of ports and doesn't go over budget and will help you get the basics done with your accessories.
-
The CalDigit Element Hub only has a few ports, but it's one of the smallest Thunderbolt capable docks we can find.
-
This dock can connect to your monitor, and also has room for you to charge your phone. There are additional USB ports on the side and back, too.
Mice and keyboards
The Surface Laptop 5’s keyboard and trackpad are similar to the ones on the Surface Laptop 4. We already love them, but for long-term typing and clicking, you might need a dedicated keyboard and mouse. A dedicated keyboard has much more travel room, especially if you’re working at your desk, and a dedicated mouse can help relieve pain in your wrists. Here are some options for the Surface Laptop 5.
-
The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only works with your Surface Laptop 5, but it can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac. It also has backlit keys.
-
This is a keyboard for those who type all day. It comes with a palm rest that can move your hands up at a comfy angle to reduce pains when typing.
-
This is one of Logitech's smallest keyboards, and it even comes with a trackpad on the side so you can use it when you attach your Surface to an external monitor or TV.
-
The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is one of Logitech's newest. It has features from a gaming keyboard like multi-pattern lights, but will behave more like a productivity one, matching the look and feel of your Surface.
-
The Surface Type Cover doesn't offer a full-size keyboard, so the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro should be your choice if you want a premium, full-size wireless keyboard experience with your new Surface.
-
This is rated by many as one of the best mice of 2022. It is for good reason, too. The mouse has a fast 8,000 DPI sensor and a metal scroll wheel. It can work on almost any surface, and glass and is super comfortable.
-
The Logitech M355 is friendly to both lefties and righties. This mouse has a slim and flat design and ultra-quiet clicks.
-
Since the Surface Laptop 5 comes in some fun colors, this mouse gives you some options if you want something a bit more colorful. It still has a premium ergonomic design, too, so you're not sacrificing usability for looks, plus it's relatively affordable.
-
Logitech's M570 has a trackball which is useful for graphics designers, or journalists and writers who might be doing a lot of scrolling for work and find a trackball comfortable during long work days.
Headphones and earbuds
Need personalized audio with your Surface Laptop 5? Not everyone wants to hear your meeting or music, after all. From Microsoft’s own, to more premium brands, here are some great audio accessories you can buy for your Surface Laptop 5.
-
These are the official earbuds from Microsoft for use with Surface devices. There's a smooth touch surface on it, and the earbuds support voice recognition in Microsoft 365 apps
-
These are an altra-expensive headphones, but the sound quality and battery life will be unmatched.
-
Need headphones with noise cancellation and long battery life but don't want to spend too much money? That's what these headphones are for.
Webcams
The Surface Laptop 5 only has a 720p webcam, which is quite terrible in 2022 when you consider that other laptops have 1080p webcams. It’s why we suggest picking up one of these third-party webcams below to help you look your best in your meetings. We’ve included more than a few types of webcams from all different kinds of budgets.
-
The Nexigo N60 webcam is a decent webcam with 2MP sensor, privacy shutter, and a built-in microphone.
-
Want higher quality calls on your Surface Laptop 4? This is a 4K webcam that won't break your bank.
-
This webcam has an advanced sensor and also has wide field of views so your colleagues can see more of the room around you.
-
This webcam comes straight from Microsoft and is for those who love to match their Surface with official Microsoft products.
-
The Razer Kiyo is a webcam for streamers. You can adjust the ring light intensity to illuminate your face and look better when gaming or when on calls..
-
This webcam plugs right into the USB-C ports on your Surface and won't need a dongle. it's also pretty great for streaming, too.
Cases
Of course, you’ll want to protect your Surface Laptop 5 when on the go. For this, we suggest a sleeve, case, or bag. You’ll find plenty of these for sale, but we’ve included six of the very best for you to choose from below. Most of these should fit the 13-inch and 15-inch models just fine.
-
This is Amazon's best selling laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops. It's stylish and comes in many different colors. There's even a handle so you can carry it around.
-
If you need extra protection for your Surface when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can help.
-
This sleeve offers top-of-the-line protection from spills and bumps thanks to the hard outer shell
-
This sleeve comes in a range of color options and can fit both the 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.
-
This case has a lot of space for you to store your laptop as well as your gear.
-
Luxury means everything for some people. This isn't an ordinary case. It's a premium sleeve with amazing build quality.
External storage
Even though the Surface Laptop 5 has a replaceable SSD, we still suggest investing in external storage for your new laptop. This will help you take your files from one place to another, and gives you a place to back up your important files.
-
This Fantom Drives model promises super fast read speeds up to 2,800MB/s and writes up to 2,300MB/s, and it comes in a clean design. It's great for any modern file transfers
-
This drive has a USB cable built in so the cable won't ever get last. The speeds are also Thunderbolt, so you can transfer files quickly.
-
Think you'll be traveling in intense conditions? This SSD is for you. It's built-tough and can stand drops and bumps without breaking.
-
This is a slower HDD, but you'll get more storage space for cheaper when compared to a HDD.
-
This is one of those SSDs that easily be used with almost any device via USB-C and USB-A. It's great for those who want to avoid dongles.
-
This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.
Chargers
This last section looks at some of the best chargers for the Surface Laptop 5. Remember, the Surface Laptop 5 has both Surface Connect as well as USB-C ports, which means you can easily recharge the laptop on the go, even when you’re not close to an outlet.
-
This is an power supply that mimics the original one from Microsoft for the Surface Laptop 5. It's great if you want a spare charger for use on the go that you don't mind losing.
-
This Microsoft-branded charger offers way more power than your Surface Laptop 5 needs and also has a USB-A port built-in.
-
This is a dock that not only charges your Surface Laptop 5 but it'll also give you more ports, too.
-
This is a charger that plugs into the USB-C port on the Surface Laptop 5. It can also work with any of your other USB-C devices like an iPad or Android phone.
-
This is a power banks that comes with a Surface Connector cable for charging. It also has a DC adapter if you want to plug directly into an outlet.
-
This is an alternative to the official Microsoft Surface charger. It's cheap, which means you can buy multiple and keep it as spares.
And there you have it. These are all the best accessories we can think of for the Surface Laptop 5. It’s a lot to digest, but we included everything we can think of. We do also want to mention that some of these accessories will work fine on other Surface devices and PCs, too. So, they are good investments. But if you didn’t already buy a Surface Laptop 5, check it out below.
-
The Surface Laptop 5 is the newest flagship laptop from Microsoft with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, and new color options.