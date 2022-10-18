Best Surface Laptop 5 accessories in 2022: Monitors, keyboards, and more

Did you just buy a new Surface Laptop 5? Or are thinking about buying one? Well, it’s a really great flagship laptop from Microsoft, featuring the latest Intel CPUs and some fresh new color options. Like when you buy any of the best laptops, no Surface Laptop 5 purchase is complete without accessories, which is why we put together this guide for the best accessories for the device.

We looked at monitors, GPU enclosures, docks, mice, and so much more to determine our top picks, which you can check out in this article. As always, you can jump to any category using the links below,

Monitors

The 13-inch or 15-inch screen on the Surface Laptop 5 is great for productivity, but there might come a time when you want to go beyond just one screen. That’s why you might want to consider one of the monitors below. These monitors will help with switching between apps, stacking windows side by side, and boosting productivity.

External GPU enclosures

The Surface Laptop 5 has a single Thunderbolt 4 port. With that port, you can use an external GPU enclosure to help boost the power of your new laptop for worry-free gaming or video editing. Here are a few of our favorites.

Docks and adapters

Even though the Surface Laptop 5 has USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports, it might not be enough for your needs. If you want to expand and enjoy an Ethernet port, VGA, HDMI, or even a microSD or SDcard reader, you’ll need a dock. We suggest one of these below.

Mice and keyboards

The Surface Laptop 5’s keyboard and trackpad are similar to the ones on the Surface Laptop 4. We already love them, but for long-term typing and clicking, you might need a dedicated keyboard and mouse. A dedicated keyboard has much more travel room, especially if you’re working at your desk, and a dedicated mouse can help relieve pain in your wrists. Here are some options for the Surface Laptop 5.

Headphones and earbuds

Need personalized audio with your Surface Laptop 5? Not everyone wants to hear your meeting or music, after all. From Microsoft’s own, to more premium brands, here are some great audio accessories you can buy for your Surface Laptop 5.

Webcams

The Surface Laptop 5 only has a 720p webcam, which is quite terrible in 2022 when you consider that other laptops have 1080p webcams. It’s why we suggest picking up one of these third-party webcams below to help you look your best in your meetings. We’ve included more than a few types of webcams from all different kinds of budgets.

Cases

Of course, you’ll want to protect your Surface Laptop 5 when on the go. For this, we suggest a sleeve, case, or bag. You’ll find plenty of these for sale, but we’ve included six of the very best for you to choose from below. Most of these should fit the 13-inch and 15-inch models just fine.

External storage

Even though the Surface Laptop 5 has a replaceable SSD, we still suggest investing in external storage for your new laptop. This will help you take your files from one place to another, and gives you a place to back up your important files.

Chargers

This last section looks at some of the best chargers for the Surface Laptop 5. Remember, the Surface Laptop 5 has both Surface Connect as well as USB-C ports, which means you can easily recharge the laptop on the go, even when you’re not close to an outlet.

And there you have it. These are all the best accessories we can think of for the Surface Laptop 5. It’s a lot to digest, but we included everything we can think of. We do also want to mention that some of these accessories will work fine on other Surface devices and PCs, too. So, they are good investments. But if you didn’t already buy a Surface Laptop 5, check it out below.