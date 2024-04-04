A minimalist folio case like this one from Honeycase lets you ditch the sleeve or bag altogether. When your laptop is closed, the hardshell folio folds up and closes with a magnetic flap to protect the exterior (while providing access to charging ports). Unfold it, and your laptop is ready to go. It's compatible with both models of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and previous iterations of the Surface Laptop.

When it comes to stylish carrying cases, nothing beats the classic look of leather. This Londo laptop case is made from top-grain leather (no PU here) and is available in seven great colors with various fabric inlays that add some pop to the otherwise standard sleeve design. The soft, genuine leather is also great for keeping your Surface Laptop 6 for Business free of scuffs and scratches.

Soft cases are good enough for most people, but if you're rough on your stuff (or travel in rough environments) and need something tougher, look for a hardshell case. The Domiso hardshell case offers shockproof protection for your Surface Laptop 6 for Business, keeping it safe from drops, bumps, falls, and more. There's also a tie-down laptop strap and an interior mesh pocket for other items, and it's available in a range of neat colors.

You probably carry more than a laptop when on the go. If you need a bag with enough room for your Surface Laptop 6 for Business and your other goodies, this slim briefcase from Targus is just the thing. Its roomy main compartment has enough space for laptops up to 15 inches (so it fits both models of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business) with room to spare for books, a tablet, and other items. The exterior pocket also offers excellent organization for your smaller accessories.

A premium PC like the Surface Laptop 6 for Business deserves a premium case like this carry sleeve from Moft. Made from attractive and durable PU leather, the Moft carry sleeve pulls double-duty as a folding stand when you're fixed at your desk. This lets you position your laptop at a more ergonomic angle for typing and viewing the display. Seven great colorways only add to its appeal.

Sleeve-style cases keep things simple, protecting your Surface Laptop 6 for Business without adding bulk (you can even slide the whole bundle into a bigger bag if needed). The Kinmac 360 does everything you need a case to do with its 360-degree padding and external accessory pocket, and it does it for cheap. It's also available in a wide range of neat colors and patterns to add style to your getup.

The Targus Strata is another great sleek shoulder bag for the Surface Laptop 6 for business. It features a lovely aesthetic with a brushed gray fabric, subtle orange detailing, and a removable carrying strap that lets you use it as a shoulder bag or a simple sleeve. The only thing that holds it back from being our top pick is that it only has one exterior pocket, and its edge padding isn't as good as the Tomtoc's.

Many laptop shoulder bags are rather bulky, while many sleeve cases are too minimalist. The Tomtoc laptop shoulder bag hits the sweet spot perfectly. Its main compartment features edge-to-edge padding that cradles your Surface Laptop 6 for Business, while two outside pockets give you plenty of organization for your other carry items. The removable shoulder strap is just the icing on the cake.

The new Surface Laptop 6 for Business is here, bringing the powerful Intel Core Ultra chipset to Microsoft's long-running line of mobile workstations. These are fantastic laptops for work and everyday use, and considering how light they are, you're going to want to carry yours around everywhere you go. That means you need to find a good laptop case for it. The Surface Laptop 6 for Business is available in 13.5 inches and 15 inches, which are pretty common sizes, so you've got a lot of options. To save you some time, we've already sorted through them all to bring you the best Surface Laptop 6 for Business cases, from simple sleeves to roomy shoulder bags and more.

The best Surface Laptop 6 for Business cases: Final thoughts

In keeping with previous laptops in the Surface PC family, the Laptop 6 for Business is available with either a 13.5-inch or 15-inch display. Many other popular laptops, such as MacBooks and the Dell XPS line, also feature within this size range, so you have many options when shopping for the best case for your Surface Laptop 6 for Business.

Laptop case designs also vary widely, from simple sleeves to roomy bags. Our top pick, the Tomtoc 360 laptop case, strikes the perfect balance between these. It features a main compartment with soft padding on the front, back, edges, and corners and two outside pockets for all your accessories. Plus, a removable strap lets you carry it as a shoulder bag if you want.

If you need something simple, the Kinmac 360° case is half the price of the Tomtoc bag. Our budget pick is a sleek sleeve-style case featuring a padded main laptop compartment and a zippered exterior pocket. It's also available in a great range of attractive colors and patterns. Finally, if you value versatility, the Moft laptop sleeve is an upgrade worthy of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. As our premium pick, it features premium-feeling PU leather that protects your computer and doubles as an ergonomic laptop stand when you're at your desk.